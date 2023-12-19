The Best Dyson Vacuum Alternatives (for Demolishing Dust for Good)

It’s no secret we’re Dyson stans. Hell, the high-tech appliance brand’s V12 Detect Slim Vacuum made one of our writers actually enjoy vacuuming, which is quite impressive (if you ask us). Why is Dyson so beloved? We could chalk it up to the sleek design aesthetics, super-sucky (in a good way) technology, or its viral status on TikTok. No matter how you slice it, the vacuums slap, but all that goodwill and online hype means Dyson products cost a pretty penny. Don’t let an over-the-top price tag make your Dyson dreams into a dealbreaker. Put the Kleenex down, because dust suckers don’t have to also be money suckers.

We’re always doing god’s work, which is why we found five affordable Dyson lookalikes that will get the job done without spending a hearty chunk of your paycheck. They all share similar abilities, have the same sleek lewk, and have fab ratings on Amazon. Spring cleaning never sounded so good.

Shark Detect Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum

If you’re gonna be a Dyson traitor might as well go all in with a competitor. Shark utilizes four ultra-intelligent deep cleaning methods to react to hidden dirt, different floor types, edges, and low-light areas for extra cleanliness. It has a 40-minute run time, an LED light that illuminates when high amounts of debris are near, and changes color when an area is totally clean.

Homeika Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

A pink cordless vacuum? We’ll take 10. Besides slaying with its color, it has a two-in-one brush and crevice tool that can be interchanged. Expect a 30-minute runtime and for 99.99% of fine particles to be captured.

Tineco A11 Pet Ex Cordless Vacuum

This vacuum by Tineco has a 4.1-star average and over 4,000 reviews on Amazon—not too shabby. It has three power modes and the ability to convert into a portable handheld vacuum. It comes complete with a power brush specially designed to target hair and trap hair without wrapping, a mini power brush, a two-in-one dusting brush, and a crevice tool. The features don’t stop there; it also has a 70-minute run-time and LED lights for seeing dark areas.

Black + Decker Power Series Extreme Cordless Vacuum

Although Black + Decker may also make coffee makers and other various household appliances, it also has an impressive vacuum offering (naturally). Features include three-speed settings, the ability to convert into a hand vacuum with its extra-long crevice tool, and a brush bar for picking up stubborn pet hair.

Belife Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

For under $150, this cordless, lightweight vacuum by Belife offers three runtime power modes: economic, standard, and “strong” depending on how much oomph you need. Its built-in LED touchscreen shows the battery level, and suction blockage, and allows you to adjust the vacuum power. It’s even equipped with LED headlights on the motorized floorhead for dark, hard-to-reach places. Sounds like our version of satisfying dust spelunking.

INSE Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

This model by INSE boasts a run time of up to 45 minutes, allowing you to tackle all kinds of floors, beds, desks, curtains, and even window sills. With two adjustable suction settings, LED headlights, and the ability to swivel up to 150 degrees, it’s a pretty good Dyson alternative for a whopping 50% off.

ZokerLife Cordless Vacuum

Besides looking like a twin of the Dyson V8 Absolute, ZokerLife’s take includes up to 30 minutes of runtime, a brushless motor with strong suction, a 2-in-1 roller brush, a long crevice tool, a one-button dust removal design, and—like several of its contemporaries—an LED light for seeing *mysterious* dark spots. Face it, who knows what’s lurking under there?

Happy cleanin’, bud.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.