Here’s 11 of the Best Seriously Early Black Friday Deals

The holiday creep is a runaway train, and there is no stopping it. Veteran’s Day is not even upon us, and already there are Christmas trees lined up outside of my local grocery store. So too are there already Black Friday deals vying for attention in my Instagram feed and inbox. While there was a time in my life that I would have begrudged this, I have abandoned my curmudgeonly ways and embraced the madness. Being alive is expensive. Who doesn’t want a good deal?

So while the early November sun is shining and the foliage is still foliage-ing, I am here, Christmas music a-playing, weeding through the masses of early Black Friday deals so you can focus on more important things: like perfecting your cocktail-making game now so you’re fully prepared when life calls upon you to whether through unhinged Thanksgiving-dinner table conversations.

Here are some of the best early (and I mean early) Black Friday deals that you won’t want to sleep on.

Best Wayfair early Black Friday deal – Ashtabula Genuine Leather Square Arm Sofa

There is a season for everything under the sun, and the lead up to Black Friday is the season for buying furniture. Couches are expensive, and if you’re out here buying a new sofa in the middle of the year when there are no sales going on, you either have money to burn (and I love that for you) or you’re making a fool’s choice.

While Wayfair’s Black Friday sale doesn’t officially start until Nov. 21, the site is running tons of deals right now as part of its Black Friday Sneak Peak. Select items are up to 70% off, with hot deals on mattresses, holiday decor, and sofas. IMO, the best deal is this swanky Ashtabula Genuine Leather Square Arm Sofa: It’s a plausible Pottery Barn Dupe, and it’s only $1,259.99 – which is down 36% from it’s original $1,699.99.

Not only is it an attractive price, but reviewers say it’s pretty damn comfortable, too. Wayfair shopper Bina says, “I was expecting it to be very firm and hard until it was used awhile and broken in. Surprisingly, it is soft and subtle. The seats have a bounce.” She adds, “I’m not used to this level of quality.”

Best Cozy Earth early Black Friday deal – Bamboo Sheet Set

While my financial advisor may not endorse this approach, I like to think of major sales events as a permission slip for buying really expensive luxury shit goods that I don’t technically need but desire from the depths of my heart. If you too feel called to take this path, then let me present to you the splurge that almost does qualify as a necessity: Cozy Earth’s Bamboo Sheet Set. In 2018, Oprah declared that these sheets were one of her favorite things. And while I know I don’t have as much clout as Oprah, I am declaring these sheets my favorite thing in 2024.

I was graced with these sheets about a month ago, and I don’t know what I was doing without them in my life before that. Now. There’s a a but of a choose your own adventure going on here with Cozy Earth’s early Black Friday deals. With the code BOGO50 you can buy one sheet set and get the other half off, or you can buy three items and get 35% off your order. Go with your heart on this one.

Best Target early Black Friday deal – Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee Maker and Espresso Machine

Back to practicality. If your Back Friday bingo card has a new coffee maker on it, then you’ll probably want to head over to Target, where early Back Friday deals are ushering in up to 50% off on kitchen appliances. While these prices are live through Saturday, Target is also running a Holiday Price Match Guarantee promotion. What’s this mean? Starting Nov. 7, if you purchase an item in store or online and the price goes lower at Target on or before Dec. 24, you can request a price match. All you need is a proof of purchase.

That being said, one of the best early Black Friday deals is this Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee Maker and Espresso Machine. It’s 30% off, saving you $54.69. This takes the price down to $125.30 from its usual $179.99. Scoop it up for yourself or someone on your holiday shopping list who’s a coffee snob.

Best travel early Black Friday deal – Ko’a Kea Resort

My mom uses Black Friday to find sweet vacation deals, and it has inspired me to do the same. Now until Dec. 4, you can book a stay at the Ko’a Kea Resort in Kauai, Hawaii for 30% off. The travel window runs from now until Sept. 30, 2025—though some blackout dates apply. If you typically ignore the fine print. I won’t let you: know that all bookings with this promotion are pre-paid, non-refundable, non-cancellable and require a 2-night minimum stay.

That said, who would want to cancel on this, anyhow? The waterfront resort offers unparalleled views of Poʻipu Beach, intimate guestrooms, and renowned Red Salt restaurant led by Kauai native and Executive Chef Noelani Planas. When you book, you also get $100 resort credit. Tooling around on the site, it looks like nightly rates typically fall in the $700 -$1,200 range, so the 30% off promo will really make a difference!

Best Brooklyn Bedding early Black Friday deal – Plank Firm Natural Mattress

Recently, I got the chance to review the Plank Firm Mattress from Brooklyn Bedding. Now, I’m not usually a firm mattress sleeper, so I was astonished to discover that I actually found the dual-sided medium-firm/firm mattress supremely comfortable. Another huge selling point for me was that the mattress is made from all natural materials, so there was absolutely no weird chemical smell during the unboxing process.

Obviously, you don’t need me to tell you that Black Friday is the best time of year to buy a new mattress. So, if you’re in the market, you’ll def want to take advantage of this early Black Friday deal that’s letting you score the Plank Firm Natural Mattress for less than $1,000 (!!!) $979.30 to be exact. Technically, this is a Veteran’s Day deal. You’ll use the code VETERANS30 to save.

Best REI early Black Friday deal – BOTE Inflatable Dock Hangout Couch

Technically, REI does not participate in Black Friday, encouraging everyone to #OptOutside instead. While I too whish for you fresh air and a day unplugged from consumerism and the internet, I also love me some quality outdoor gear that make adventures even better, and you kinda do need online shopping for that. Fortunately for us, REI does have major early Black Friday deals, even if they’re not calling it that. Right now you save up to 50% off on select past-season gear, and up tot 40% off outlet items.

One of the best deals happening right now is that the BOTE Inflatable Dock Hangout Couch is 40% off, bringing the price down from the usual $699 splurge to a more affordable $418.83. On a recent trip to the Keys, I spent a glorious day that would do Jimmy Buffett proud lounging around on BOTE’s inflatable water furniture. As someone who has spent 27 summers on Lake Ontario, my family and I have churned through our share of water toys that all pale in quality in comparison to this. Made from military-grade PVC, this thing’s got a landing for your Kula cooler, magnetic pods that hold your drink or speaker in place, D-rings to help you link up with fellow floaters, and a comfy pontoon backrest for kicking back.

If you don’t want this for Christmas, I don’t know if I trust you.

Best DICK’S early Black Friday deal – Solo Stove bonfire 2.0 fire pit

Another top outdoor early Black Friday deal is the slashed price on the Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 Fire Pit. All my life, I’ve had an old-school fire pit camping out in the middle of the backyard. Long as snow wasn’t on the ground, it was always the gathering spot. That is, until my cousin got a Solo Stove and it was as if the whole world opened up.

Suddenly, fires could seemingly be taken anywhere: the front deck, the yard, the driveway, the beach, you name it. But even better than the transportability factor is that Solo stoves are a feat of engineering that make it so you have a smokeless frame: no more playing musical chairs trying to evade a lungful of bonfire smoke. Naturally, something this good is pretty expensive, normally $299. DICK’S sale is bringing it down to just $249, so grab it before it’s gone.

Best Nordstrom early Black Friday deal – Tory Burch Chelsea 70mm Lug Bootie

Speaking of expensive things: Tory Burch. Normally $458, these Tory Burch Chelsea 70mm Lug Booties are on sale for 30% off, bringing the price down to $320.60. If you’re someone who needs a little treat for yourself in order to get through the holidays (or normal days) then you’ll want to shop this deal—and the rest of the Nordstrom early Black Friday sale while you’re at it.

Now through Nov. 11, you can shop discounted prices on all things luxury. Right now, fall fashion is in the sale’s spotlight, though you can also save up to 15% off on select beauty products. No matter what you shop, though, Nordstrom card members can earn 3X the points during the promotion—which is all the encouragement I need.

Best Athleta Black Friday deal – Salutation Crop Jacket

If you’re looking for the best early Black Friday fashion sales, the Athleta Black Friday sale has got you covered. One of my favorite things about this sale is that the brand is marking prices down on things that are actually in season, so you can save on jackets, cozy gifts, and workout gear—and actually get to wear them once they arrive on your doorstep. The brand is also running a Single’s Day sale, offering 25% off top styles and $50 off a $200+ purchase.

There’s a lot I want to add to my cart here, but one standout deal is the Salutation Crop Jacket. I like that the crop is subtle, so I won’t look stupid wearing it through the winter and fall. It’s super slimming, too, and pairs well with a vest. Usually it’s $109, which feels like just enough to make me hesitate to buy. However, now it’s $81.75, so I will be adding to cart.

Best Best Buy early Black Friday deal – Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Headphones

Best Buy is having an early Black Friday sale. Duh. This means that there is really no reality anymore in which you need to wake at dawn to stand in line at your local mall and fight it out over a cheap TV or pair of headphones. Take a step towards sanity and just buy your tech items today.

For instance, you can get Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Headphones for $100 off right now, taking the price down from $429 to $329 – a pretty attractive price for one of the best models of noise-cancelling headphone son the market.

Best Walmart early Black Friday deal – Charbroil Big Easy Outdoor Turkey Fryer and Air Fryer

One of the best things about Black Friday starting earlier and earlier every year is that now we can actually utilize the sale to save on things that we can use at Thanksgiving. Like this Charbroil Big Easy Outdoor Turkey Fryer and Air Fryer. In a sneak-peak deal, Walmart is already letting folks know that on Nov. 11, this air fryer is going to be on sale for $99—which is even cheaper than its current $139 price.

Personally, I have no idea what goes into frying a turkey, with air or otherwise. But it sounds exciting and fun and like something I would love to be a part of if I were invited to partake. This baby looks like the real deal, too, with enough room to fry a 16lb bird, 8lb roast, or 6lb pork shoulder. People who know more about cooking turkeys than I have given it a 4.7-star rating, and said that “the meat comes out just as juicy as if it were deep fried.”

Go forth and save, my friends!