The Best Earrings for Men and Masc Folks, From Studs to Dangly Boiz

After decades of male celebrities rocking hoops, studs, danglers, and diamonds, there’s just nothing shocking in the 2020s about a man with his ears pierced. I hope it’s not news that earrings have no gender—no clothes really do, anyway. After all, if everyone from Harrison Ford to A$AP Rocky to Harry Styles to Michael Jordan can rock earrings, why shouldn’t you? The more folks who flout binary conventions, the more fun we can all have getting dressed. If you’re here to be convinced that earrings aren’t just for women, but are also for masculine people, then I’m so sorry—you’re wayyyy behind the times, my guy.

An earring can be bold or subtle—because the club demands a different look than Sunday dinner with Gran-Gran. Earrings can make your look tougher or more soft; more ornate, or less harsh; sultrier and sexier, or more playful. The possibilities are literally endless. If you’ve already got tattoos, you have every excuse to take the plunge; piercings are a quick and (relatively) painless way to customize your meat suit, especially when you’re into body mods. And on the plus side, piercings are super flexible, and can always be taken out if you tire of them.

Whether you rock a single piercing, a pair, or you’re looking for something needle-free, we put together this guide featuring our favorite cool jewelry brands to help you navigate your new abundance of adornment options. Happy accessorizing, you beautiful dude, you.

The best everyday hoop earrings for men

To start, we love this classic single or pair in sterling silver (which is hypoallergenic), and which you can snag for just $20.

And if you’re looking for finer metals, try these Mejuri hoops in white or yellow gold, for wearing all day, any day.

The best basic diamond studs

There’s a reason diamond studs are a classic: They truly go with everything. You’ve just got to find some that are not just mad sparkly, but sustainably and ethically sourced—and this pair from VRAI covers the bases (plus, you can choose the shape and carat size).

A subtle sparkler…

Less is more when you pair your diamond stud with a black-gold, punk-inspired, rough-cut setting, or a “Teeny Diamond Stud” from Stone and Strand.

…or something brilliantly un-subtle.

This pair of matched diamonds are a full carat (or more, depending on your budget) of great, big glittering, glorious rock. They’re also lab-grown, which means there’s no blood on them—just guilt-free luxury.

Light and sweet

Can’t quite put a finger on why this earring says “I’m a good listener,” but there’s something undeniably disarming about it. You can also slip the ball off and wear it plain.

A dangly earring for all

Is it a cross? A star? That’s open to interpretation; the main thing this affordably dangly earring from ASOS conveys is that you’re cool as a cucumber.

Join the chain

With this chain dangler pair, all kinds of people will have an excuse to come up and ask you “what’s on your earring?”

A shock to the wardrobe

Wear one or both for an electrifying effect.

One chunky huggie

Actually, a pair of them, with just the right heft to catch a cutie’s eye.

A Studs stud for a stud…

Studs.com has everything: lighting bolts, stars, smiley faces, horses, mushrooms, peace signs, aliens, bubble letters, and an assortment of fridge-magnet-poetry words, to start. We love this overly literal pair, but you can get ‘em all this wallet-happy price.

If he can do it, so can you

This one is inspired by Harry Styles, who allegedly pierced his own ear in order to wear one like it to the Met Gala.

Squeamish about needles?

If you’re more nervous about the stabbing than the flouting of gender roles, an ear cuff is exactly what you need. This smooth, silvery one goes with everything.

A ring of timelessness

The dopest part of this gold ear cuff is how it looks both ancient and futuristic.

Lock coolness down…

This silver padlock is equal parts understated, punk, and absurdist.

…or take a stab at it

There are so many dagger earrings out there, it’s hard to find the best one. It’s the details, like the sculptural handles and single pearl drop, that set this Pamela Love pair apart.

There you have it: 18 ways to spice up your look. Soon, you’ll be hearing nothing but good things.