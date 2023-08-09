The Best Electric Toothbrushes, ‘Cause Veneers Are Expensive

Not to sound corny, but a nice smile is the best (and cheapest!) accessory someone can have. Those Dollar Tree old-school manual toothbrushes can sure lure us in with their bargain price tags, but are they really getting the job done? Perhaps they’re better than nothing, but there’s no way those coarse-ass bristles are doing our mouth any favors. Our gums are begging for some luxury treatment (aside from our dentist telling us to floss for the hundredth time). Maybe that’s why we’ve been mulling over the best tech-savvy electric toothbrushes (and why they’re worth the splurge).

Whether your goal is to have sparkling white teeth, less plaque, or to brush more gently to avoid a future of dentures (terrifying), we found some of the best electric toothbrushes on the market that cater to all those needs (and help mitigate our bad habits). Get ready to woo your partner, landlord, or bodega cashier with your pearly whites. Maybe they’ll even give you discounted rent!

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 6100 Electric Toothbrush

Get your teeth pristine with the Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 6100’s three intensities and modes—clean, white, and gum care—while using the QuadPacer, which is a two-minute brushing timer. A receding gumline isn’t cute, and the experts at Philips know that; while brushing too hard is a common concern for those who use an electric toothbrush, this model has a pressure sensor that pulses when you’re going too ham while brushing. Never know when to replace your brush heads? There’s also a reminder for that. With a 4.7 star rating and over 24,000 reviews on Amazon, it “shakes the gunk and plaque to where it just comes out easier,” writes one highly descriptive reviewer. “FINALLY!”

Oral-B Pro 1000 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush

A top affordable pick at under $50, the Oral-B Pro 1000 claims to offer “300% more plaque removal” than your standard manual toothbrush, thanks to its rotating, oscillating, pulsating “3D cleaning action.” Are your gums sensitive? This model also has an extra-sensi cleaning mode that prevents harsh pressure on the gums by halting pulsations when brushing too hard. If you’re focusing on one area for too long, the integrated timer will alert you every 30 seconds to change things up for good measure. Some reviewers are even saying they can ditch the dentist courtesy of this new toothbrush: “This is a great toothbrush! My dentist literally told me that there was no need for me to get a cleaning.” (While we applaud this toothbrush’s 4.6-star average and over 47,000 reviews, you probably shouldn’t skip your regular checkup.)

Waterpik Sonic-Fusion 2.0 Flossing Toothbrush

Every year our dentist says the same thing: We don’t floss enough. In order to get out of the latest scolding session from our dentist, we’re picking up the Waterpik Sonic-Fusion 2.0. With its three modes—brushing, flossing (it has 10 pressure settings!), or both—your teeth will be more squeaky clean compared to using a traditional toothbrush. Other features include a two-minute brushing timer, two brushing speeds, a dishwasher-safe water reservoir, and, right now, a 17% off discount on Amazon. And, in case you didn’t know, Waterpik is the first water flosser brand to earn the American Dental Association (ADA) Seal of Acceptance.

Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush

If you love a good steal (we sure do!), the Aqusonic Black Series Ultra is currently under $30. Enjoy four brushing modes, a built-in timer, and eight included brush heads for some epic pearly whites. It has a 4.6-star average and over 99,000 reviews on Amazon, which is one hell of a number. “I have NEVER felt THIS GOOD after brushing!” The people have spoken.

Burst Electric Toothbrush

Feel the good vibrations with 33,000 sonic vibrations per minute with the Burst Electric Toothbrush. First and foremost, we’d be remiss to ignore this brush’s travel-ready battery; unlike many other rechargeable toothbrushes, this model’s battery life is expected to last up to a month with a single charge. Enjoy the built-in two-minute smart timer that reminds you to switch areas every 30 seconds and three brushing modes: whiten, sensitive, and massage. (Also, did we mention it’s 44% off?)

Your dentist will be sooo proud.

