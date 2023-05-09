The VICE Guide to Using Enemas

Who doesn’t love a finger or five up the butt? Backdoor play might not be for everyone, but it sure is for a whole lot of people who want to get plugged, plowed, and pleased through the stimulation of the many, many nerve endings in and around the anus. Perhaps you’re curious about perineum play, or just want to feel squeaky clean up there for the next time you’re intimate with a partner; maybe you’re down for stimulating your G- and A-spots, which share a wall between the vagina and rectum, not unlike roommates in a 90s sitcom. But we digress.

Prepping your booty hole for foreplay and sex is important, and the ancient, tried-and-true art of the enema shows no signs of slowing down on that honorable mission; we’ve found Egyptian documents dating back to 1600 B.C.E. that detail the importance of enema use, and this month, we saw the drop of a limited-edition enema kit drop from Travis Barker x Liquid Death. (Think Enema of the State.)

If you’re new to enemas, you might have a hard time understanding their function, which are as varied in their use as the people who love them. Basically, here’s the TL;DR: an enema is a procedure that can be done with a doctor or at home that aims to clean out your bowels by inserting liquid (often a mix of salt and water) or gas into the rectum in order to encourage more bowel movement—which can be important business, whether you’re preparing for a surgery or to get your rear rammed by a strap-on dildo. As a dear friend (and fellow self-identifying ho) reminded me, “Gut health is paramount. [It] affects your whole bod! But my advice for before you get railed in the ass: take a [trip to the bathroom], then blast off with an enema a few times. [It’s] just for cleaning out anything stuck to the sides.” Think of an enema as a way to tidy up your house before inviting guests inside—spring cleaning for the sexually active.

Now, we’re not medical professionals on the subject, despite our outfit today. So if you have more involved questions or concerns about enemas (aka anal douches), we recommend speaking to an actual doctor instead of us, some horny goblins with access to a keyboard. That being said, we sure do love 1) orgasms and 2) butt stuff, so stick around if you want to learn why real reviewers/douchers dig the following at-home enemas for feeling clean, fresh, and ready to get freaky.

“I’ve bought 2 and they last forever”

Amazon has an entire product page dedicated to enemas, including this bestseller. It’s made with medical grade PVC and has a simple, user-friendly design. It has a 4.4-star average rating from over 6,100 reviews, with top marks for its form and function, including one fan who writes, “I’ve bought 2 and they last forever,” and another customer who says, “I literally bought this thing so I could throw it at my SO and say ‘You’ve been douched’[…] I have yet to even consider using this thing as intended, but it’s become such an integral part of my relationship I felt it necessary to leave it a good review.”

The Moët & Chandon of enema liquids

If you couldn’t tell from the “Fleet Forever” tattoo on our lower back, we’re big fans of Fleet’s saline solution for anal douching. While this body-safe formula is great for cleaning up before anal sex, it also doubles as a stimulant-free aid for promoting bowel movements when you’re constipated—two birds, one stone, and great to have on hand. The product has a 4.7-star average rating on Amazon from over 15,700 reviews, and one customer who writes, “I am thankful for this product […] it seemed to have cleansed my soul as well.”

“Must have for butt stuff lovers”

Lovehoney is also well-stocked with enemas and douches, and this red number has racked up high marks from reviewers for how comfortable and easy it is to clean. As one stan writes, “[It’s a] must have for butt stuff lovers.” The bulb comes with two nozzles for insertion, and the option of either a massaging spray or more direct water stream.

“The most important part of a cleaning system is the nozzle”

… You heard the reviewer. This enema’s slim, bendy, (but slightly wavy) shape is what reviewers on Amazon say sets it apart from the pack. As one fan writes, “the most important part of a cleaning system is the nozzle. [This one] has the perfect amount of flexibility, permitting a less awkward and comfortable insertion. To the novice the shape may look intimidating, but it actually provides a pleasant experience.”

This enema is 47% off

In honor of our favorite non-bank holiday, Masturbation May, this bangin’ enema is 47% off at PinkCherry with the code MAY. It has an impressive 4.8-star average rating from reviewers on the site, including one fan who writes, “The flat bottom is super convenient. Silicone is super soft, too,” but our favorite review has to be this one: “Throw away your turkey baster, this system is easy and comfortable to use.” Amen.

Here’s to a spring of feeling fresh and ready to smash.

