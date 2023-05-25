Get Caffeine-Jacked in Style: These Are the Best Espresso Mugs

Making espresso at home is truly one of the great joys of life. (Making any kind of coffee is, TBH.) I’ve used various espresso makers at home over the years, from the manual press Flair PRO 2 (reviewed here) and the beloved Moka pot to my brand new Breville Touch Impress (review forthcoming), and it always makes me feel like a highly caffeinated Sopranos character (all I need are a robe and some ducks). What really completes the tableaux, though—besides piping some Bon Iver and Fleet Foxes into the background—is having a stunning little mug to drink your espresso out of—because everyone knows that the most important part of drinking espresso is looking cool while doing it.

Real talk, though: Espresso tastes better when it’s being enjoyed out of a clean, chic mug. Whether you’re going for glass, stoneware, porcelain, or clay, there’s a deep pleasure in finding the perfect receptacle for your ‘spro. My current fave is Le Creuset’s flame-colored stoneware mug—it makes me feel like the perfect combination of cowboy, French philosopher, and Fellini film character. That said, all of the following espresso mugs are VICE-approved bangers, since no shopping team on the internet is more caffeinated than us. Without further ado, the best espresso mugs.

The rustic classic

I absolutely love Le Creuset’s stoneware espresso mugs. I have two of the flame-colored ones and they’re some of my favorite coffee mugs I own (though, for the record, they’re not as nice as the mug my sister-in-law made me with pictures of my nephew on it). There are a bunch of amazing colorways for Le Creuset’s classic mug, so you can definitely find one that fits your kitchen’s character.

Channel your inner art teacher

These pastel-vibe stoneware espresso cups set a real mood. They say, “I love espresso, foreign films, and cannabis.” Turn up the Joni Mitchell, please.

Check your work

These double wall glass espresso mugs are a household staple of none other than our highly discerning editorial director, Hilary, for whom a 3.5-ounce pour is the perfect amount of coffee. Cosplay as Hilary by copping some of these excellent mugs from Williams Sonoma (and a Power Trip shirt, if you’re really going for it).

For the modernist in you

These porcelain spotted vanilla white mugs are so, so pretty. (The assorted neutrals set ain’t bad, either.) Mora ceramics are always winners, and you can recreate a great gentrified neighborhood third-wave coffee shop aesthetic by picking these up. Don’t forget the croissants.

Become a coffee fellow

We love everything Fellow does, and these copper bottom double wall mugs are gorgeous. When you see these coming around the corner, you know you’re about to have some truly bomb espresso.

Who needs a handle?

These small clay mugs from East Fork are incredibly attractive. I love all the core colors (especially “black mountain” and “panna cotta”), and the seasonal “char” colorway—a collab with Momofuku—is a killer limited edition mug you should definitely snag before it’s too late.

The ultimate after-dinner mood

When you’ve maxed out on wine, pasta, and cheese, this is 100% the bad boy you expect to see before the check comes. Bequeathing that perfect vibe unto your dinner guests? Priceless. (Actually, it costs $26.)

If you’re over-caffeinating, make sure to drink plenty of water.

