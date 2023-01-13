The Best Essential Oil Diffusers (to Massage and Bon Voyage)

Just because it’s 2023 doesn’t mean life’s troubles simply go *poof*. Sure, we might be starting 2023 by planning a better future or working on getting our bodies right, but just because the calendar flipped over to another year doesn’t mean there isn’t an undercurrent of weird shit to deal with. Locked your keys in the car? Accidently drank spoiled milk? Your girlfriend won’t stop picking a fight over who ate the last slice of cheese? We can never catch a break. Even with stressors triggering at every turn, there are

things you can do to turn down the anxiety in your overactive noggin. One of our favorite ways to banish everyday annoyances is basking in aromatherapy with the use of an essential oil diffuser.

While we’re the type to be sold on items purely because they straight up smell good, that’s not the only reason to want an essential oil diffuser. Essential oils have been proven to help alleviate stress. Johns Hopkins Medicine states that, “when inhaled, the scent molecules in essential oils travel from the olfactory nerves directly to the brain and especially impact the amygdala, the emotional center of the brain.” Maybe that’s the reason why we’ve been feeling a little less… tight since we’ve plugged in our diffuser. We, too, want you to feel like a million bucks without spending a truckload at the shrink (not that we’re suggesting a replacement to therapy). Give that crispy candle a break: Here’s a handful of essential oils diffusers that we think might inject a little zen into your home, officer or personal zone.

Urpower Aroma Essential Oil Diffuser

Looking for a two-in-one product? This diffuser increases moisture in the air like a humidifier, while also making your casa smell just like the perfume department once you drop in essential oils. It also features seven LED changing colors, four mist timer modes, and can run for up to seven hours before it auto-shuts off.

Vitruvi Stone Diffuser

Besides being a very cottagecore decor piece for your side table, this stone diffuser by Vitruvi will fill a room of up to 500 square feet with a luxe, natural scent. It also features four hour and eight hour run time settings, a LED ambient light, and an automatic safety shut-off feature. It has a 4.5-star rating and over 1,700 customer reviews, too. “Very attractive diffuser that puts off a very nice stream of wonderful smells,” one reviewer wrote on its website. We second that—it’s, indeed, sexy.

Brooklinen Diffuser

If you’re seeking out a non-electric option, this diffuser by Brooklinen uses reeds to emit bangin’ scents au naturel. This one comes in the fragrance “Bright Idea,” which is a blend of geranium and cardamom, and “Good Intentions,” which features a blend of basil, buchu leaf, and citrus. The scent is also adjustable by tweaking the amount of reeds; more reeds equal more aroma.

Ultimate Aromatherapy Diffuser and Essential Oil Set

It has been a long ass year, so gift yourself a serotonin-boosting essential oil set by Pure Daily Care to find your *inner chakra *. Get all the good vibes flowing with its seven ambient light modes, two intensity settings, and 14 different light combinations. Among the essential oils lineup are lavender, eucalyptus, tea tree, orange, peppermint, lemongrass, jasmine, nutmeg, clove, and spearmint oils. Aesop is scared.

There’s also a model featuring a salt lamp??? We already feel our souls being cleansed of bad energy.

InnoGear Essential Oil Diffuser

This diffuser may be under $13, but don’t be fooled. It has a 4.5-star rating and over 113,000 reviews on Amazon to prove this thing is legit. It has two misting modes: intermittent mist (eight hour run time with 30 second pauses) and continuous mist (four hour run time) that are ideal for a medium-sized room. Got a hot babe coming over? Fire up the built-in, romantic mood light with eight different colors to get things hot and heavy.

In the words of the yogis, namaste.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.