The Best Men’s Sweaters (for Being a Cozy Boi)

There is truly nothing better than a super-soft, broken-in hoodie or sporty sweatshirt; it’s like receiving a hug from your best pal on a rough day. But, no one’s ever said, “Damn, look at that hottie absolutely serving in that dirty college sweatshirt.” Which is why it’s due time to upgrade your ‘fits with a couple of super-soft, on-trend knits; it’s fall, baby, and sweater season is upon us. Don’t get us wrong: We love a good hoodie as much as the next guy, but consider this a celebration of chunky knits, heavy-gauge wool, and cardigans that would make Mr. Rogers blush.

That doesn’t mean these wooly options need to look like you just pulled them out from under a mountain of moth balls or feel like stuffy sandpaper; whether you’re into Tyler the Creator’s skater-meets-country-club steeze or you’re more of a Steve McQueen fan, nothing can elevate basic jeans and a T-shirt like a Kurt Cobain-inspired cardigan or a big, chunky fisherman sweater.

As a guide, these suggestions are going to be focused less on individual fabrics (like mohair, lambswool, or cashmere) and more on specific styles and shapes. Given that most brands or retailers have something in just about every single textile you can imagine a sweater might be in, we figure it’s probably more advantageous to highlight our favorite designers and overall silhouettes as opposed to focusing on the best mohair sweaters or the best wool sweaters exclusively.

There’s just one thing to remember: With better garb comes more significant others that want to “borrow” your duds. Trust me, you rock up in a sumptuous knit, and you’re gonna be beating them off with sticks—there are so many more excuses to touch a softly swaddled arm than a regular-degular flannel. Alright—time for the good stuff: the best men’s sweaters for fall/winter 2023.

The best cardigans

When it comes to fall sweaters for men, bow down to the OG king of the cardigan, Mr. Rogers. Every dude has been trying to replicate that kind of laid-back, hot grandpa thing he had going on this season, including your fave Migo, Offset. A cardigan is a great layering piece, and can transition from preppy to hypebeast depending on how you wear it (or, as seen and styled on the aforementioned Offset, what pattern appears on it).

We’re serious: The classic style really shines in a funky print or shaggy mohair, so you can still stunt on everyone when you take off your pants hat and jacket.

The best sweater polos and vests

It’s undeniable that sweater vests are having a moment, and not just for dudes. A knit vest may seem old fashioned, but it is truly the secret to comfortably layering and looking like you actually planned your ‘fit instead of throwing on the first thing you saw. Best of all, it will save you from schvitzing on public transport. For all the formal affairs coming up, consider a polo or collared sweater instead of the usual button-down.

Vest-curious? Grab this affordable, versatile vest from Norse Projects that you can throw over a long-sleeve, button-up, or your bare chest (with a gold chain, because why not?). With a unique, higher-than-average (for sweater vests, anyways) neckline and muscle tee-adjacent build, this is a sweater vest that doesn’t scream… well, “sweater vest.”

For all the holiday parties coming up, consider a polo or collared sweater instead of the usual button-down. This Abercrombie knit polo is a bit Tony Soprano, a bit Notorious B.I.G.

Of course, we respect that not everyone wants to dress like Tony Soprano (though, we certainly don’t know why that would ever be the case). Regardless, if you’re looking for something a little bit more simplified, Abercrombie & Fitch and J.Crew have you covered with knit, sweater-polo hybrids that look much more expensive than they actually are. (Seriously: Abercrombie is so back!)

The best chunky knit sweaters

For those gorgeous fall days when you want to look like you’re heading out into the arctic tundra (but still need something to keep your temperature up), a nice thick fisherman’s or cable knit sweater is all you need to look cool and polished. While the history behind these chunky, often intricately designed sweaters dates back to (at least) the late-1800s with a primary focus on functionality, our favorite modern iterations manage to blend past and present in a way that feels timeless (but never dated). Think of it this way: If a sweater looks like it was lovingly handed down to you from your grandparents and still looks like a million bucks, you’re probably on the right track.

Admittedly though, “chunky” knits are all about proportion; the designation could technically apply to a variety of styles found within this list—the key thing is understanding how to use that extra texture in the context of a well-crafted outfit. Vintage-inspired fisherman sweater, heavy-gauge cable knit, oversized mohair cardigan—whatever you decide, we recommend styling this style of sweater with pieces that keep the rest of your outfit simplified. If you’re asking us, the best thing is to find something you want to cocoon yourself up in, and let that do the talking.

The best turtlenecks

Don’t let that extra fabric around the collar fool you: If you think you can’t pull off a turtleneck, you’re wrong. If you’re looking to wear a turtleneck all on its own (or you just have a little extra dough to spend) snagging one in a super-soft cashmere, cashmere blend, or virgin wool is a solid place to start. You won’t need a scarf, and you’ll look sophisticated, worldly, and like you smell like expensive aftershave.

Of course, there’s plenty of other interesting turtleneck options in a variety of fabrics or fits (which, depending upon their thickness, neck rise, and cut, can work perfectly as T-shirt-esque, base layering pieces throughout fall and well into the colder months).

Even if going “full turtle” isn’t your style, even a quarter-zip sweater can give you the flexibility you need (both in terms of aesthetics and seasonal weather changes) until you’re ready to go all-in on turlenecks. Bottom line: Let the neckline accentuate your jawline, king.

Now rug up—it’s cuffin’ season, my guy.

