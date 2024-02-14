Why More Women Are Wearing Fake Engagement Rings

An engagement ring is typically defined by the presence of a shiny, incredibly expensive gem you can wear on your hand to show that someone loves you, so it’s no surprise that the concept lives rent-free in a lot of peoples’ minds (including mine). When the time comes, I can’t wait to glance over at my left hand and be blinded by a (hopefully massive) diamond. But, I won’t be the kind of girl who wears it everywhere.

While living in New York City, I’ve encountered a man trying to break a subway door with a yoga mat, and another guy who brought a machete into a grocery store. That’s not to mention the sketchy late-night walks in the Lower East Side, serial sidewalk spitters, shoplifters, the stalker I encountered at Whole Foods (I have bad luck at grocery stores), or the Citizen app scaring me daily. Needless to say, I don’t always feel comfortable flaunting expensive belongings here, whether it’s my vintage Coach bag or a future engagement ring.

Traveling also comes with a set of risks. What if my diamond came out of its gold prongs while swimming with dolphins in Portugal? What if I left it in a hotel room and it got stolen? My therapist may call these “intrusive thoughts,” but that doesn’t mean they couldn’t happen! And apparently, I’m not the only gal to feel uneasy about wearing a fancy ring in public. A lot of women on TikTok have expressed similar concerns when globetrotting.

Still, you might want to show off that you’re engaged without necessarily wearing your real ring. That’s where faux engagement rings come in. They’re a great option not only for someone who has a history of losing expensive jewelry but also for anyone who works in a profession like healthcare. (Constantly removing latex gloves could make that diamond ring fly right off into a trashcan, never to be found; or, all of that hand-washing could loosen it and it could fall into a drain.) Regardless of the reason, why risk losing a fight with your fiancé(e) when you can prevent the drama by leaving the real deal at home?

These budget-friendly pieces are also great for single gals who just want to be left the hell alone. Want to enjoy a bar outing in peace without Kevin breathing down your neck? Just pretend you’re taken with one of the best inexpensive faux engagement rings on the internet right now. Bling, bling baby.

Pandora Clear Sparkling Crown Solitaire Ring

If you’re someone who appreciates classic style, this design by Pandora is timeless and elegant. The band is thin, 14K-gold-plated, and encrusted with cubic zirconia stones for added glitz. A large, mesmerizing fake rock is front and center, and ready to make you swoon all over again for just $100.

EAMTI Engagement Rings

This affordable ring by EAMTI is under $20, yet it still has a large oval-cut cubic zirconia stone to give the illusion of a real diamond. The band is made of sterling silver but also comes in gold and rose gold finishes. It has an impressive 4.5-star rating and over 2,600 ratings on Amazon. “The stone is huge! Very eye-catching and sparkly,” wrote one reviewer. “It screams I’M MARRIED, which is what I want when traveling and working.” Hear that, Chad? Stay away.

EAMTI also has a gorgeous ring with a pear-cut cubic zirconia stone. It’s sterling silver, and the gems encrusted around the band make it look genuinely expensive and glamorous. Choose either a gold, rose gold, or silver finish for the band.

PAVOI Round-Cut Ring

If you love a basic (but still sparkly) look and don’t want all the extra frills of additional gems, this faux engagement ring by PAVOI has a traditional round-cut cubic zirconia stone mounted on 14K yellow gold. It’s under $14 *jaw drops to the floor* and is hypoallergenic, for those among us who are sensitive to the metals typically used in inexpensive jewelry.

MDFUN Cubic Zirconia Halo Ring

Remind your man you’re an angel with a ring that features a bold, halo-cut cubic zirconia stone. The band is brass plated in 18K white gold and comes in a huge variety of sizes that range from 4.5 to 10. This flashy ring has a 4.4-star average rating on Amazon and over 5,000 reviews. “I’m truly amazed at how beautiful this ring is—you wouldn’t be able to tell it’s fake, to be honest,” wrote one reviewer. “It shines bright, has a perfect-sized rock in the middle, and fits accurately!”

So, after looking at these: Do you still think an engagement ring should cost three months’ salary?

