The Best Fleshlights and Strokers, Because Sometimes Your Hand Feels Boring

While your hand (and hopefully some quality lube) can get the job done in a pinch, it’s way more fun to masturbate with one of the many penis toys that exist in the world. If you’re someone who hasn’t invested in a Fleshlight or stroker before, I’m here to tell you: It’s fucking time, bro! Strokers come in a variety of materials and textures; some offer vibrations, and some have other bells and whistles to please your willy. Wax your wang in style by incorporating a new stroker into the bedroom/bathroom/wherever you play with yourself! Partaking in solo time doesn’t have to simply feel like you’re getting off for the sake of getting off. It can be fun, new, and feel really damn amazing.

Tossing toys into the mix varies up the sensations your schlong gets to feel! Remember: Your dick is a work of art, and you should indulge it with a high-quality stroker. Gone are the days of jerking off into a sock. We’re grown-ass adults and it’s 2022: We use toys now, Grandpa. So slick your member up with some lube and join me for some online shopping to treat your tool to something special.

Spin it right round with Tenga’s textured Spinner sleeve

Tenga really does do it all when it comes to strokers. The company takes masturbation seriously, and their Spinners line deserves top-drawer treatment. This distinctive stroker has an internal coil that twists and tightens during use, curving around your penis while you push-n-pull and gracing your peen with sensations unlike any other stroker on the market. You get to choose the pressure of the feeling as it’s controlled by your grip. Squeeze it for a tight ride or keep it loose for a relaxed glide. Tenga Spinners offer three different texture styles to choose from, and the fact this stroker is reusable really adds some bang to your buck.

Open up the possibilities with this ‘Barrel of Fun’ stroker

While many strokers totally encapsulate the penis, there’s a lot of ways to play with an open-ended design. The Gender X Barrel of Fun Stroker is a great toy for alone time or to bring into the bedroom with a partner. Incorporating this stroker during blowjobs will elevate the experience for both parties involved. The stroker sensation at the bottom and a hot mouth on top? Yum! Add in the 12 vibrating patterns that this toy offers and you’ve got yourself a party! Rechargeable, waterproof, and reusable? What can’t this toy do?!

Pack it up with the gender-affirming Jack 2-in-1 Stroker

If you’re a person taking HRT with bottom growth, you might not realize that there are strokers out there specifically for you. Fear not: every dick deserves a stroker! New York Toy Collective’s Jack 2-In-1 Stroker has a genius (and very hot) design that combines pleasure with function. Deliciously ribbed on the inside, this stroker doubles as a packer, meaning you can easily take playtime with you throughout the day. As with all strokers, it’s not always a one-size-fits-all, so be aware of that before making any purchases. However, for those whose bodies would work with this toy, jackin’ off will never be the same.

Fap to the finish line with this classic Fleshlight

We don’t need to reinvent the wheel for a good time. This Fleshlight is a best-selling classic, and for good reason! With a realistic vulva design and a tight inner ribbed canal, the Fleshlight Stamina Training Unit was designed to help a penis train up for longer erections and larger orgasms. If edging has been on your mind–honestly, aren’t we all thinking about edge play?–this is your toy. The hefty weight of this Fleshlight is part of what makes it such a successful stroker as its weight presses against a dick to create a strong internal suction. Your penis will thank you.

Pulse your phallus with this vibrating sleeve

Erections: they’re tricky, man! Not every pecker gets hard, and while that might mean some traditional strokers are not an option, it doesn’t mean that those penises can’t have some fun! Hot Octopuss is a company that takes penis play seriously in a “no dick left behind” kind of way—the heroes of the sex toy industry if you think about it! The Pulse Solo Lux Remote Control Vibrator can be used flaccid or with a hard member. The oscillating PulsePlate sits between two silicone wings and delivers powerful pulses to your prick. The single-handed design doesn’t rely on you physically moving the toy up and down which is useful for not just browsing porn, but for those who struggle with gripping toys as well. Turn on the turbo mode and take yourself to pleasure town.

Get fantastic O’s with fantasy toys

The best-selling Travus FTM Stroker is perhaps the most colorful stroker I’ve ever had the pleasure of laying my eyes on. Your choice of swirling colors surrounds your dick while the inner textures do the work of getting you off. The Travus’ design creates a natural suction and we all know how good oral feels, so I won’t go into details on why that’s a big bonus! The combination between its non-representational design and beautiful shimmery colors make this stroker not just as unique as you, buttercup, but a beautiful piece of silicone art that should be displayed proudly on any nightstand.

The Hitachi Magic Wand is pure magic for your member

If you thought I was going to write an entire sex toy article and not mention The Hitachi Magic Wand, you’re a fool and you’re wrong! Nothing in this world brings the deep rumble and strong vibrations as well as the Hitachi Magic Wand does. Wouldn’t it be neat if you could feel that power against your joystick? Well, you can! While you could (and should) put the Hitachi right up against your junk, the Hammerhead Masturbation Attachment gives us the strength of The Wand while circling your dick in soft stretchy TPR. This sleeve also adds the sensation of suction so lube up and plug in.

Cranking one out doesn’t have to feel monotonous. Everyday is a good day when you beat your meat with a new stroker or Fleshlight!

