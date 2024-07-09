13 Best Floor Pillows (for Low-Key Lounging)

Confession time: I like to sit on the floor. I always have.

If you, too, prefer the floor but want more cushion for the pushin’, we’ve got just the solution to your floor-sitting needs: comfy floor pillows. These are perfect for reading, napping, lounging, watching movies, game nights, snuggling with your pets, and impressing your date with your “minimalist lifestyle.”

A stylish floor cushion is the perfect addition to any room—whether it’s your living room, bedroom, dorm, patio, or any area needing some extra low-profile seating. They are low-fuss, more affordable than buying more furniture (mega score), and stow away super conveniently.

Below, we’ve thrown down the best floor pillows to upgrade your living space, including everything you need to know to find the best one for you—from style and comfort to durability and affordability.

Our top pick? The Omaha Buff Microfiber Square Floor Pillow. It’s the best overall choice thanks to its extra plushy comfort, casual boho vibe, and excellent value. Ready to drop it low? Keep reading to explore other fantastic options that will make your living space cozier and more inviting.

Quick look at the best floor pillows

How to pick the best floor cushions

Of course, you want something comfortable. We looked for floor cushions with plush filling to ensure support for extended periods of sitting, lounging, or napping. Most are filled with polyester since it’s typically the most budget-friendly option, but we also included selections made with sustainable buckwheat and plush memory foam. We also considered how versatile and enjoyable they are for various activities like reading or watching movies.

Style is also a big factor. Your floor cushion should complement your decor and enhance the aesthetic of your space, whether you prefer a bohemian, modern, or home-made look. We’ve covered all the bases here.

Since floor cushions often endure heavy use, we opted for featuring high-quality materials and sturdy stitching so your cushion maintains its purdy appearance and functionality over time. Things like removable, washable covers can also be a great advantage for easy maintenance.

Price just might be the most important consideration, so we’ve included cushions that offer the best value without compromising on quality.

Rest assured, everything featured on our list keeps all these v important features in mind.

Top pick – Omaha Buff Microfiber Square Floor Pillow

Meet your new favorite lounging companion: the Omaha Buff Microfiber Square Floor Pillow. This beauty is made from gorgeous corduroy and comes in a variety of different colors, like buff, bitter, charcoal, merlot, olive, and sage green, adding a casual bohemian vibe that effortlessly blends with most decors.

This overstuffed cushion adds a layer of comfort that’s hard to beat. It’s filled with 100% Nylon Microfiber and resists water and stains, so it can be used indoors or outdoors. Whether you’re relaxing at home or on the go, this floor pillow keeps you grounded and comes with a carry handle for easy packing and portability.

And at just $26.50, we’d say it’s a steal.

Best bang for your buck – Velvet Pleated Circle Pillow

The Velvet Pleated Circle Pillow is a fantastic choice for anyone wanting to add some cozy, budget-friendly seating to their space. This cushion is only $19.53 and is perfect for adding extra seating during festivities or just creating a comfy spot for lounging. Made with polyester (PP Cotton) filling and velvet fabric, it’s both comfortable and stylish. Mix and match a bunch of different colors, like burgundy, emerald, lake blue, and light yellow, to brighten up any room in your house.

Leave it outdoors – Premium Outdoor Square Floor Cushion Seat

Elevate (see what we did there?) your outdoor lounging experience with this chic and practical floor pillow. This homemade all-in-one high-density foam cushion is designed with support and durability in mind, so you can expect comfort no matter the activity.

It’s wrapped in velvety, soft, and breathable plush fabric that is skin-friendly. With more than 10 color options, you’re spoiled for choice. And the removable and machine-washable pillowcase makes it easy to keep your cushion fresh and clean.

Just unpack the box and watch it expand to its full size. The cushion takes about 24-72 hours to fully expand, but at $26.99, waiting is no problem.

Meditation station – Organic Crescent Zafu Meditation Cushion

The Organic Crescent Zafu Meditation Cushion is your partner in crime in finding zen. Its unique curved shape cradles your hips and provides some amazing support.

This cushion is ethically produced from start to finish and made from high-quality, 100% OCS-CERTIFIED organic cotton fabric for that plushy comfort we adore.

The sustainable buckwheat hulls on the inside gently mold around your body, and the zipper inner lining allows you to adjust the filling to achieve your perfect seat height.

It’s also portable and convenient with a lightweight design and built-in handle that makes it easy to take to retreats, classes, or any other place you need to chill tf out. And at $42.95, we aren’t too fussed.

Kid-approved – Pottery Barn Kids Foamnasium Spot

The Pottery Barn Kids Foamnasium Spot is an awesome floor pillow for kids, offering a fun (and safe) place to play, read, and relax. This versatile cushion is built to handle all the jumping, lounging, and energetic activities kids love. Made with high-quality vinyl, it’s super durable, easy to clean, and flame-retardant without any nasty FR chemicals. Plus, it’s antimicrobial, lead-free, and phthalate-free, ensuring your little ones stay safe.

Stuffed with high-density polyurethane foam, this pillow is soft and odor-free. It’s also GREENGUARD Gold certified, contributing to healthier indoor air quality, which is great for your family’s well-being. Get it for $99.

Sprawl out – Wayfair Alexzandra Floor Pillow

The Wayfair Alexzandra Floor Pillow is a reversible floor pillow that offers plenty of space to sprawl out and relax—measuring a generous 40″ square—making it perf for reading, watching movies, or just lazing about.

The button-tufted pillow cover, made from durable polyester, comes in a solid hue that matches almost any decor. The cover wraps around the insert and is sewn shut to keep everything in place. While the cover isn’t removable, maintenance is still a breeze: just spot clean and lay flat to dry.

This pillow is great for both indoor and outdoor use and adds a touch of coziness and support wherever you need it. It’s priced at $95.99, including the cushion pad and the insert.

Corduroy but classy – World Market Tufted Corduroy Gusseted Floor Cushion

If you’re looking to add a modern and stylish touch to your living space, check out World Markets Tufted Corduroy Gusseted Floor Cushion. These cushions are crafted from soft and luxurious corduroy, giving a cozy feel that’s hard to resist. Available in shades like Dark Teal, Dark Chartreuse, Midnight Blue, Rust Orange, and Sage Green, you’ll find a color to match any decor.

They are filled with durable polyester, so you can expect lasting comfort and support. Each cushion also comes with an attached handle, making it super easy to move around your house. Bust them out for movie nights or create a plush seating area around a low coffee table for game nights.

These cushions are only $49.99 and are made exclusively for World Market.

Handwoven – Arhaus French Stripe Floor Pillow

The Arhaus French Stripe Floor Pillow is your go-to for style and craftsmanship. Handwoven by Indian artisans from a blend of 57% jute and 43% cotton, these floor pillows are durable, comfortable, and perfect for any room.

Thanks to the natural materials and hand-applied finishes, each pillow is unique with slight variations in color, pattern, and texture. The included polyester insert keeps the pillow plush and supportive. Each pillow comes with a removable cover featuring a button closure, making it easy to clean and maintain.

We love that you can mix and match these pillows to create an inviting seating arrangement with different patterns and colors. And It’ll only set you back $69.00.

Best big bean bag – Bean Bag Floor Pillow and Lounger

The Bean Bag Floor Pillow and Lounger is super comfy and versatile. This popular floor pillow adapts to your every mood, offering a variety of lounging options. Lay it flat, and you’ve got a spacious crash pad perfect for stretching out. Prop it against the wall for excellent support while reading or gaming. Turn it on its side for a hammock-like experience that’s ideal for relaxing or napping.

One of its best features is its easy storage—just tuck it under a bed or table when not in use (though you might never want to get off it). It’s filled with ECOFOAM and covered in breathable materials, so you get both comfort and durability.

Thanks to its microsuede cover, maintenance is also a breeze. Simply machine wash with cold water and tumble dry on low heat, then fluff as needed to keep it looking and feeling fresh. It is priced at $156.72.

Like a rug, but better – Society 6 Amritsar Punjab North Indian Rug Print Floor Pillow

For those who appreciate unique and stylish seating, the Society6 Amritsar Punjab North Indian Rug Print Floor Pillow is a lovely handcrafted choice. Each pillow is overstuffed and firm, so it retains its shape over time and gives you ample support. The high-quality print adds a touch of artistic flair to any room.

It’s available in both round and square shapes and in two different sizes. We especially appreciate that each piece is made to order by a digital artist, so you get that unique touch. Note that slight color variations may occur between previews and the final printed fabric, but this only adds to the charm of these handcrafted items. Pick your unique design, and check it out for $66.75.

Best for book lovers – DormCo Rainha Ultra Thick Tufted Floor Pillow

If you’re an avid reader or just love lounging about, the DormCo Rainha Ultra Thick Tufted Floor Pillow is for you. It’s great for hanging with friends, binge-watching TV, or diving into a good book, and is generously stuffed with extra thick fill, so you’ll get that extra comfort between you and the floor.

Measuring over 3 feet long, nearly 2 feet wide, and 8 inches thick, this oversized cushion provides plenty of space and support, far surpassing basic floor poufs. But despite its generous size, it’s still easy to pick up and stow away when not in use, which makes it great for small spaces like a dorm or studio apartment. And its stylish tufted accents and button details give it a polished look we can get behind.. For $99.74, you’ll cash in on a cozy spot for all your reading and lounging needs.

Extra-large & in charge – HIGOGOGO Large Floor Pillow

For game nights or movie marathons, the HIGOGOGO Large Floor Pillow is a pretty sweet companion. This extra-large floor pillow provides plenty of space and support, perfect for extended periods of sitting. It’s made from soft-touch chenille fabric, so it’s skin-friendly and breathable, and filled with PP cotton, so the cushion has an excellent rebound effect and provides great support. The nine positioning stitches also keep the filling in place.

Enjoy all your leisure activities with this plush and supportive cushion, priced at $69.99.

Best for small spaces – Urban Outfitters Ruthie Velvet Floor Pillow

We love the Urban Outfitters Ruthie Velvet Floor Pillow for cozy apartments and small spaces. This round pillow is made from luxurious velvet fabric, and the plush filling offers just the right amount of support for sitting or lounging.

Easily tuck it away when not in use, or show it off as a cute decorative accent. Its versatile size is perfect for extra seating for guests or even as a comfy footrest. Priced at just $49.00, you can mix and match different colors like lime, baby lavender, deep pink, slate, terracotta, and rose to create an adorable reading nook or stylish seating area.

Ready to elevate your comfort and style? Whether you’re looking for the pillow of your dreams for meditation, reading, game nights, or lounging, these options are sure to floor you.

