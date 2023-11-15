The Best Cool Folding Chairs (for a Party-Friendly Home)

We have our fair share of feats to be proud of, from doing our taxes on time-ish to literally bending over backwards for our relationship, but few things are as satisfying as having just pulled off a sick dinner party. You know the kind: your table set with stuff like bamboo-embellished flatware, Japandi-style dinner plates, and an artsy-ass candelabra that implies you read a lot more than you do.

But anyone who’s hosted such an affair has been faced with a less-than-ideal scenario in which the beast has been roasted, the dinner guests are en route, and you think have nothing left to do but sit back and relax—then realize that you… actually don’t have enough chairs. Then comes the sad mental math: There’s that ergonomic desk chair in your WFH space, a shaggy floor pouf, and an unofficial Clothes Chair™ that will leave some poor chump sitting five inches lower to the ground than everyone else.

Here’s the good news, though—it doesn’t have to be this way ever again. You, my friend, just need to keep some cool folding chairs on hand.

There’s nothing fun about watching your loved ones slurping fettucine on a rickety, second-tier stool when you could easily treat your guests to the mid-century modern swag of a Giancarlo Piretti Plia chair (see the above Instagram post), a folding chair with built-in cushions, or a pair of some collapsible chaises that give you a slight arm rest. Whether you’re looking for a set of half-a-dozen for your next scéance or a single, stylish piece to bring some visual interest into your home, we’ve rounded up the best folding chairs for making your everyday life easier, and effortlessly aesthetic.

Bauhaus knows best

There are folding chairs, and then there are Plias. When Giancarlo Piretti’s translucent chair came out in 1967, it swept the design world off of its tuchus with its sleek, steel frame and minimalist design. Along with Eames recliners and Noguchi lamps, it has become something of a holy grail/rite of passage for folks with an eye for mid-century modern furniture, plus, it doubles as an investment piece. You can find plenty of vintage Plia folding chairs on Etsy, 1stDibs, Chairish, and eBay in colorways ranging from an opaque burnt-orange to a dusty rose. A set of cream and olive green Plias caught our eye on Chairish for its colorblocking potential, but we will never not love the classic, clear lucite Plias as well.

The only setback to Plias is the lofty price. Luckily, there are plenty of alternatives on sites such as Amazon and Wayfair. As one reviewer writes about the high-rated, clear Lucite set from the latter, “[They’re] beautiful chairs, very good quality, and very sturdy.”

Don’t compromise on cushion

Again, your folding chairs shouldn’t feel like an afterthought. Don’t be afraid to ball out on these collapsible ones that come with their own god-tier cushions. This postmodern red number from 2Modern also comes with an ergonomic, knitted backrest that can help you survive even the most uncomfortable family dinner.

Amazon also has a very Japandi-esque set of wood and fabric folding chairs that is on sale right now and has earned a 4.6-star average rating from nearly 100 reviewers. As one fan writes, “I have many older individuals who visit me, and when they sit at my table, I want them to be comfortable and safe. I also like the removable covers that I will be able to launder and keep clean.”

Rattan folding chairs

Yes, you can… expect your folding chairs to bring some exciting texture into your space. AllModern and Amazon both have affordable options for rattan-embellished chairs that will make you look like you actually have opinions on niche basket weaving techniques. AllModern’s affordable set has a matte black finish that dresses the chairs up a bit, and Amazon carries an even more affordable rattan pair that comes with a lacquered finish anda slight armrest—all for less than $200.

“These are comfortable and do not look like folding chairs!”

Speaking of folding chairs with slight arm rests, this pair has a 4.8-star average review on Amazon from more than 700 reviewers who seem to agree that they’re incredibly sturdy and don’t look cheap. They add that the chairs come fully assembled and don’t even give off the typical folding-chair vibe—yep, the reviews say they “do not look like folding chairs” and are comfortable and come fully assembled. The more incognito, the better.

Lean into Scandinavian design

Can you imagine being responsible for both viking ships and IKEA? Those Nords really know what they’re doing when it comes to design, and their penchant for versatile, mid-century modern furniture is absolutely something to tap into when it comes to finding aesthetic folding chairs. We found a set of 1970s, Danish-inspired ones on Etsy that are worthy of Orville Peck’s rustic Los Angeles bungalow (new Architectural Digest home video tour just dropped, my guy). We also scoped a treasure trove of archival IKEA grid chairs that sure would look excellent with these tropical throw pillows.

Now go put your feet up.

