This $12 Frisbee Is the Only One You’ll Ever Need To Own

I love tossing the frisbee with friends. In fact, I’ve enjoyed playing frisbee for most of my life. Still, I hesitate to call myself a “frisbee guy,” because of the cultural stigma around it (which is to say that I don’t listen to Phish). I remember throwing the ‘be (is this a thing?) with my father when I was a kid, learning how to keep my pointer finger forward, along the rim, practicing keeping it level so the frisbee didn’t cut either way. During the pandemic, especially the first part, I spent many, many hours in the park near my house, throwing back and forth with my friend Chris. I remember one day (keep in mind, this was literally the only thing you could do socially) we played for five hours. Despite the super distressing reality around it all, it was a fun day. We listened to Siamese Dream three times and opened at least four bottles of wine. Anyway, TL;DR: I love playing frisbee, but am hesitant to describe myself as a person who loves frisbee.

I still throw the frisbee whenever I can. I should point out here that I don’t play frisbee golf, I’m not an Ultimate guy (aka frisbee football), and I am not part of any kind of frisbee institution or cultural group. That said, simply for my love of playing (casual, non-competitive) frisbee, I do have allegiance to one particular frisbee: the Discraft 175 gram Ultra-Star frisbee. In my admittedly non-professional opinion, it’s a perfect frisbee. I’m not going to mince words here: It’s $12 and should be in the home of every frisbee-enjoying person in the world.

Sure, I get that there are different kinds of frisbees. My friend Kevin loves to torture me with one of those super aerodynamic, thinner discs that, with the right technique, you can throw like half a mile. In my experience, they’re difficult to master, and even more annoying to chase after. You can get good at it, definitely, but it’s just not for me. I assume scientists and athletic researchers long ago came to the conclusion that 175 grams is simply the right weight for a frisbee, and I must agree with them. The Discraft simply glides out of your hand with ease. It floats like it’s made of magic, caressing the air with its perfect aerodynamics; and it’s easy as hell to catch. There are different colors, but the white one is the classic, IMO. The angle of the rim makes for a perfect grip.

There’s not much more to say about the Discraft—it’s literally just a plastic circle that you throw at people. If you love frisbee, though, this is the one to get; if you have any kind of yard or green space where you live (or a car or even a backpack), if you have kids or friends, it’s your responsibility to own one of these. When you need it, it will always be there for you. And if you throw it in a pond or if you lose it, if your dog chews it, if it gets too gnarled from hitting concrete, if it gets too muddied… you can simply replace it for a mere $12. I mean, you could go to Chipotle and buy one burrito with guacamole, or, for the same price, you could get a pro-level frisbee that will give you limitless fun for the rest of your life.



Oh, and if you even consider getting one of those battery-operated LED frisbees instead, you deserve the pain and suffering it will bring (i.e. the batteries will run out right at dusk one night, right when you’re having a lot of fun).

Go forth, and, you know what, listen to Phish if you want to. What matters is having a good time.

Buy the Discraft 175 gram Ultra-Star frisbee on Amazon.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals?Sign up for our newsletter.