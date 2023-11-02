Don’t Own Fuzzy Crocs Yet? You’re Missing Out

How did Crocs become such an icon in the street style game? It has been a long road, but there’s no question that Crocs have gone from Idiocracy-wear to a bona fide flex. There was that Christopher Kane collaboration from 2016, which began Balenciaga’s eyebrow-raising stilettos, and the bold-but-questionable Peeps-themed shoe. There are platform Crocs, furry Crocs, and endless Jibbitz. Then, just this month, came these insane cowboy boots— complete with frickin’ spurs!—that are basically a wearable meme. Some may deem Crocs bizarre or even butt-ugly, but maybe that’s why some designers have made Crocs their muse. There’s a challenge to making them seem cool.

Speaking of which, it’s already the beginning of November, so we’re mentally preparing ourselves for frosty temps. That doesn’t mean you have to put your Crocs addiction on the back burner, though. We’re here to present you with the best fuzzy Crocs for getting shit done while slaying, or even sleighing. Wear ‘em in the house, to the grocery store, to a wedding, or the bar at 2 a.m. The world is your oyster.

The OG kicked up a notch

New to the Crocs cult? Wet your whistle with the classic model that has a fuzzy, cozy interior. These comfy-as-hell stompers come in your typical neutral shades along with baby blue and red. ‘Tis the season.

Logos are cool again

There are so many Crocs dupes out there on the market. If it’s important for you to make it clear you’re wearing an authentic pair, let the world know with a giant logo slapped across the side of your shoe.

Slides that feel like a wooly mammoth

Ditch the Adidas slides, mate. They were a must-have during your high school basketball career, but now you can keep your feet appropriately warm like a proper adult.

And if you have a truckload of hikes under your belt, these babies have a mountain landscape to flex.

You want to be a tree

Camouflage your dogs like a real forest dweller with the iconic Realtree Edge pattern. The only hunting you may be doing is for Trader Joe’s orange chicken, but being a poser never felt so comfortable.

You actually understand calculus

Math gives us PTSD like no other, but these geometric-designed clogs are great for someone who actually got a high score on that section of the SAT.

You’re a gorp lord

Never take off your precious Crocs again—not even for the toughest terrain. With their added lug outsoles and elevated tread, these clogs have enough traction to get you to the top of Mt. Rainer.

Big clunkers

Do you already own three pairs of Haflinger clogs? It’s time to make room for these statement-making two-inch-high Crocs that are majorly chonk. They may not be for everyone, but they do have a fuzzy backstrap and memory-foam-like comfort.

Or, go full furry with these ultra-pettable quilted clogs.

Ugg who?

The early 2000s taught us that wearing Ugg boots with Aeropostale graphic tees was how to be popular, and in the ensuing quarter-decade, Crocs has gone from cringe to cool. Combine those two aesthetics with these fur-lined clodhoppers, available in four colors.

Welcome to Crocs nation.

