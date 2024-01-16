The Best G-Shock Watches (for Diving, DJing, or Attending the Oscars)

It was the shot heard ‘round the world. I’m not talking about the battles of Lexington and Concord in the Revolutionary War here; no, I’m talking about the famous slap shot from G-Shock’s 1983 TV commercial that alerted the world to how sick these watches were going to be. In the spot, a lone player skates up to the puck and lines up his shot. But it’s not a puck, it’s a G-Shock watch! He ultimately misses the goal (weak), but that doesn’t matter here—what matters is that the watch withstood the incredible force. Immediately, the iconic brand was associated not only with next-level shock absorption (hence the name), but with sport and extreme activities. It was a genius campaign, and one whose vibe and aesthetic still sticks to the watch brand 40 years later.

G-Shocks are awesome. From 90s kids to Navy divers to triathletes, people around the world love these things for their style and versatility. Whether you’re trying to nail a kickflip (and not destroy your timekeeping gear if you, inevitably, fail), salvage treasures from the Titanic, or attend the Academy Awards, there’s a G-Shock for you. The watches range from bulky and flashy to straightforward and ultra-functional, and when you find the right one for your personal style, it can feel like a match made in heaven. If you ascend to become a full G-Shock stan and stay on top of releases, there are many to get stoked about, like (already sold out) Wu Tang Clan, John Mayer, and Bodega collabs. Not to brag (OK, maybe a little bit), but I scored the most recent John Mayer limited-edition drop and it’s one of the coolest watches I own.

Here are some of the dopest G-Shock watches, from 80s-era classics to modern fitness trackers.

The OG (and the new OG)

The (current version of the) watch from the commercial is the DW-5600-E. This bad boy has all the essentials: alarm, stopwatch, timer, backlight—the important stuff. The “upgraded,” even newer version, the GWM5610-1, features 31 time zones, an LED screen, and more. Honestly, they’re both as classic as you can get, and supremely affordable. You will look cool in this, regardless of what else you’re wearing.

Full metal… watch

The GMB2100BD-1A’s style can be traced back to the original G-Shock watch, but this one is the brand’s first all metal watch in the 2100 series. It’s a gorgeous option.

Bling, or more bling

The GA-110 series is a bit loud, but in a way that’s actually somewhat understated (if you believe that G-Shock’s “Big-Case” series can be at all understated). If you get the GA110RG-1A, which comes in a sexy black with rose gold trim, you’re hitting the perfect oversized-style balance. If you’re going full-on, blinged-out, flashy AF, however, just run with the GA110GB-1A, which shows off a glossy gold interior that can be seen from miles away. The straight yellow version has a proper retro feel and an appropriately nuclear-core aesthetic.

A sleek, classy, party-ready option (that’s amazingly under $100)

The GA-2100 series has standards galore, and this black carbon fiber daddy is very hot. One of G-Shock’s slimmer options, this light watch has all the expected traditional features, and in a case that looks equal parts undercover agent and (cool) DJ.

The everyman’s favorite watch

Without this watch, our country might cease whatever functioning it’s still capable of. The DW-9052 is not only standard issue for many divers and folks in the armed forces, but it’s the chosen wrist-candy of countless EMTs, firefighters, and more. Whether you’re trying to convince your Tinder date that you’re extreme (and extremely patriotic) or you just want something that’s a proven banger in big situations, this is the one.

Basically a personal trainer

G-Shock’s newest sports watch will be your new best friend (if you’re super fit or… you know, just trying to get there). With a heart rate monitor, step counter, gyroscope for swim tracking, altitude and temperature readers, workout and sleep analysis—this thing’s got it all.

This collab is a wonderland

G-Shock does a ton of collabs with other brands, and, understandably, has a lot of high-profile fans. Here, it all comes into play, as watch enthusiast (and, you know, famous guitarist) John Mayer curates a very cool line of G-Shocks. Its Online Ceramics x Hodinkee piece is absolutely killer—think: The cool, street style of Online Ceramics meets the rugged timelessness of G-Shock. The line’s Ed Sheeran-designed watch (yes, you read that right) is legitimately rad as well.

Speaking of cool collabs…

G-Shock has a knack for working with unexpected people and brands. Like, did you know that there was a Charles Darwin Foundation? I didn’t! This newer watch from the two legendary figures honors the Galápagos Islands with a watch that has a goddamn shark on it!!

If you’re a Bond villain or the CEO of an app startup

It’s gold and very pretty. Consider this your golden gun.

If you love ‘Top Gun’

As the name implies, the Gravitymaster is for people who enjoy defying gravity (aka flying). This bad boy has an altimeter, barometer, and a temperature reader; and it auto-logs data like high and low altitudes and ascent and descent info. It’s also just extremely cool, and you don’t need to be a pilot to wear it (though if people just assume you are one, you don’t necessarily have to correct them).

The down and dirty option

The G-Shock Mudmasters totally honk. The brand describes them as “designed for use in extreme environments scattered with rubble, dirt and debris.” There are multiple tiers and price ranges for this line, and they’re all cool as hell.

Range life

[Stephen Malkmus voice] I want a Rangeman. Let’s just let G-Shock describe this one: “The perfect choice for rangers, rescue crews, and anyone else whose profession or activities demand unfailing reliability.” This sucker does altitude and barometric pressure, temperature, direction readings, and is tough as hell.

Hey, brother, can you spare the time?

