The Best Black Friday Gaming Deals for Controllers, PCs, and Everything Else a Gamer Could Want

Black Friday is one of the best times to be a gamer. There are a ton of great deals on everything related to video games and more, including great deals on consoles, PCs, and whatever else you’re pub stomping noobs on.

This Black Friday, we made an extensive list of the best Black Friday gaming deals around, and we do mean extensive. I’ve been playing video games for the past 20+ years and I wanted to include all types of games and accessories for every type of gamer out there.

Some of my favorite deals this Black Friday are on the Xbox Series X where you can save a nice $110, one of my favorite AC games, Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey, where you can save $47.99, and this badass Street Fighter II Arcade Cabinet where you can save $200.

Quick Look at the best Black Friday Gaming Deals

Best Xbox Series X deal – Xbox Series X 1TB Digital Edition Robot White + Extra Xbox Wireless Controller Robot White [save $110]

We don’t have to tell you how kickass the Xbox Series X is. It’s one of the latest generations of amazing consoles, and this Black Friday, you can save $110 on a great bundle. This bundle comes with the 1TB version of the Xbox, an extra controller, and it even comes in Robot White to make your gaming console look even more pristine.

Best PS5 controller deal – Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller w/ Mightyskins Custom Skin Code Voucher – Bundle [save $19.99]

I chose to go the PlayStation route this generation and I haven’t looked back (shoutout Ghost of Tsushima). If you’re a PS5 owner like me and want to add a sick controller to your setup, check out the Sony PlayStation 5 PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller White w/ Mightyskins Custom Skin.

You can save $19.99 on this controller by getting the MightySkins custom skin for free. MightySkins makes skins for consoles, PCs, and controllers alike, making your controller stand out from the competition.

Best wired headset deal – Beexcellent Gaming Headsets [save $42.10]

People used to scoff at wired headsets when Bluetooth became popular, but over the past few years, good ol’ wires are making a comeback. The Beexcellent Gaming Headsets is the best wired headset deal on the market for Black Friday, allowing you to save a whopping $42.10 on these great headsets.

You won’t have to worry about connectivity or battery life with these bad boys. Instead, simply plug them into your PS5, Xbox Series X, or PC and demolish all the little kids who just got EA FC 25 for the first time this holiday season (it’s my favorite time of year).

Best wireless headset deal – G06 Wireless Gaming Headset with Microphone [save $30]

For the wireless fans out there who don’t want to add another cord to the mix, check out the G06 Wireless Gaming Headset with Microphone. You can save $30 on this great headset and play wire-free the whole time.

These headphones are compatible with your PS5, Xbox Series X, PC, and anything else that uses a USB port. With nearly 48 hours of charge time, you might be owning your Black Ops 6 lobbies for a little too long with this gaming headset.

Best Xbox 360 controller deal – UHM Xbox 360 Controller Wireless for Xbox 360/Xbox 360 Slim [save $37.81]

The Xbox 360 is one of my all-time favorite consoles, and if you’re still playing hits like GTA:V or the original Black Ops, you’ll love the UHM Xbox 360 Controller Wireless for Xbox 360/Xbox 360 Slim. You can save $37.81 on this awesome controller through Walmart’s great Black Friday deal.

Best PS4 controller deal – UHM Wireless Controller for PS4/Pro/Slim/PC [save $28.61]

The PS4 is another staple of modern gaming. With major titles like Skyrim, God of War Ragnarok, and more, it’s hard to step away from one of Sony’s best systems. If you’re looking for another controller this holiday season, check out the UHM Wireless Controller for PS4/Pro/Slim/PC.

You can save a sizable $28.61 on this controller, again through Walmart’s great Black Friday deals. If you want to upgrade your play style and finally beat Alduin as a sneak-archer, check out this controller.

Best flight simulator deal – Turtle Beach VelocityOne Flight SimulAtion for Xbox Series X|S/Xbox One [save $95]

Turtle Beach is a brand known for its quality gaming accessories, and the Turtle Beach VelocityOne Flight Simulation for Xbox Series X|S/Xbox One is no exception. Flight Simulator has become a hugely popular game in the past few years and this specialized controller will make you feel like you’re even more in control of a real plane.

Right now, you can save $95 on this awesome Flight Simulator controller, allowing you to soar through the skies without going over budget.

Best Star Wars Outlaws deal – Star Wars Outlaws [save $17.50]

Star Wars Outlaws may be the closest thing to Star Wars 1313 we’re ever going to get, and if you want to check out the Star Wars universe in an open-world setting, this is the game for you. You can save $17.50 on this game right now, a great deal for any AAA title.

Best Assassin’s Creed deal – Assassin’s Creed Odyssey [save $47.99]

To say Assassin’s Creed has fallen off over the past few years is the understatement of a lifetime (you’re 10 years too late, Assassin’s Creed Shadows). I’ve played all the Assassin’s Creed games, and the most recent one worth your time is easily Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.

While I rightfully shat on the series above, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is a legitimately great game and a spiritual successor of arguably the greatest AC in the series, AC 4. It’s on sale right now because of Black Friday, and you can save a huge $47.99 on one of the biggest and best games in the franchise.

Best Gran Turismo deal – Gran Turismo 7 – PlayStation 5 [save $28.60]

If you’re a fan of racing games, there’s no way you haven’t played Gran Turismo 7. If you somehow haven’t, then you lucked out this Black Friday, as you can get one of the best racing games of all time on a great sale.

You can save $28.60 on GT7 in another one of Walmart’s great Black Friday deals, allowing you to drive some of the most expensive cars in the world without having to break the bank.

Best Animal Crossing deal – Animal Crossing: New Horizons [save $8.24]

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is one of the best Nintendo franchises of all time. It’s a solid, calming game that got me through the Pandemic back in 2020. If you still haven’t had a chance to play this amazing title, this Black Friday is a great excuse to buy this awesome title.

You can save $8.24 on Animal Crossing this Black Friday, allowing you to save your money and dedicate your time to creating the cutest little town in video games.

Best Mario Party deal – Mario Party Superstars [save $8.10]

Mario Party is a staple of my childhood. Mario Party Superstars is the 12th installment of the franchise, and somehow, each of them is better than the last. You can save $8.10 on this awesome game this Black Friday, and if you know Nintendo, you know this deal won’t come around again any time soon.

Best mouse and keyboard combo deal – Logitech MK540 Keyboard & Mouse Combo [save $5]

Logitech is one of the most reputable and reliable brands in gaming accessories. This Black Friday, they’re offering a great deal on their Logitech MK540 Keyboard & Mouse Combo. You can save $5 on a great combo, which is 10% of the overall price. I’m actually typing this article using a Logitech G300s mouse so I know how legit Logitech really is.

Best gaming monitor deal – Lenovo Legion R25f-30 24.5 inch Monitor [save $30]

To get the best out of your games, you need a solid monitor that can show you all the action in exquisite detail. There aren’t many monitors more clear and powerful than the Lenovo Legion R25f-30 24.5 inch Monitor. You can save a tidy $30 on this monitor this holiday season, allowing you to see all your Warzone opponents before they ever see you.

Best Alienware gaming PC deal – Alienware Aurora R16 Gaming Desktop [save $800]

Holy shit, this Alienware Aurora R16 Gaming Desktop is at a crazy deal right now. You can save $800 on this powerful gaming desktop through amazing Black Friday savings. Intel just fixed their issues with their Gen 13 and 14 chips, so this R16 Gaming Desktop is ready for the most intense games you can throw at it.

The games I play on my PC aren’t too intense on my hardware (shoutout Teamfight Tactics), but I almost want to start playing some crazy games like Elden Ring just so I have an excuse to get this monster of a desktop.

Best gaming keyboard deal – Alienware Pro Wireless Gaming Keyboard [save $50]

Speaking of gaming gear from Alienware, the Alienware Pro Wireless Gaming Keyboard is also on sale right now thanks to Black Friday. You can save $50 on a great, reliable, wireless keyboard that comes in two great colors in either Dark Side of the Moon or Lunar Light.

Best VR full kit deal – VIVE Pro 2 Full Kit [save $175]

VR is another genre of gaming that’s gotten hugely popular in the past few years, but it can be pretty intimidating trying to understand exactly what you need to get started. The VIVE Pro 2 Full Kit takes care of that for you, offering everything you’ll want/need from your VR setup in one, handy kit.

It’s currently on sale and you can save $175 by taking advantage of great Black Friday sales. If you want to play your favorite boxing games but want to throw an actual punch instead of pressing ‘X’ over and over, check out this sweet VR full kit setup.

Best Countercade deal – Arcade 1 Up Pong 2 Player Countercade [save $50]

Who said retro gaming was out of style? The Arcade 1 Up Pong 2 Player Countercade is the perfect conversation starter and an even better party piece for you and your guests to enjoy while you’re hanging out.

You can save $50 on this awesome piece of machinery and play OG Pong one-on-one whenever you want.

Best full arcade cabinet deal – Arcade 1 Up Street Fighter II Big Blue Arcade [save $200]

There probably isn’t a better arcade cabinet game than Street Fighter II, and the Arcade 1 Up Street Fighter II Big Blue Arcade brings this gem of a game right to your home. Not only can you save $200 by buying this cabinet during Black Friday, but you can also save yourself from having to ask your mom for more quarters after Blanka inevitably beats your ass yet again.