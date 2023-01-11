The Best Gaming Headsets (for Talking Smack to 13-Year-Olds)

“Sh*t!” your buddy screams over the TV speakers as your squad finishes its latest round of team deathmatch. We bet your wife, girlfriend, or sidepiece is sick and tired of hearing all the foul play that goes on while you binge Call of Duty for three hours with your frat brothers. She can only go out so many times a day before she’s never gonna want to hear the Halo theme song ever again. It’s time for a gaming headset, mate.

Gaming headsets are the well… uh, game-changer (sorry) you need in your Mountain Dew Game Fuel- and Taki-filled life. They’re perfect for concealing top secret trash talk among your crew, blocking out bae’s latest kitchen appliance, and—honestly—just helping you lock into whatever game you’re getting into. Sure, your K-D ratio may never make a sudden career change into competitive gaming a reality, but no one said you can’t look the part. Whether you’re fully wired in or like keeping things cable-free, stop using the Skullcandy earbuds you copped online back in freshman year, and treat yourself to a proper gaming headset for your 2023 gameplay (and while you’re here, a slick chair).

The best wireless gaming headsets

Logitech G733 Lightspeed Gaming Headset

Don’t wanna take your Logitech headset off while making a sandwich? No sweat, you can keep chatting with your friends while making a Cubano with its 20-meter wireless range. The color-changing headset also operates for up to 29 hours on a single charge and features PRO-G drivers, which drastically reduces distortion to deliver superb sound quality. It’s compatible with PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch.

HyperX Cloud Flight

This headset is almost as cool as these Lego sets. l It has up to 20 hours of battery life with a single charge, 90-degree rotating LED earcups, immersive game audio, and a detachable noise-canceling mic. This specific model is compatible with PC, PS4, and PS5.

The best wired gaming headsets

Bengoo Pro Gaming Headset

Block out your ball and chain vacuuming in the background (JK, love you, honey) with a headset that offers ambient noise isolation—perfect for when you’re, say, immersing yourself in a FIFA tournament with the boys. And, don’t worry, your lads will hear you crystal clear with this model’s omni-directional microphone, which can pick up even the most sensitive sounds and remove noise. For galactic vibes, hit the lights and bask in the built-in glaring LED lights embedded in the earcups. It’s able to hook up to a variety of consoles, including PS4, PSP, PC, Xbox One, and Nintendo 3DS.

Turtle Beach Recon 50 Gaming Headset

Turtle Beach is an iconic brand in budget-friendly gaming gear, and for under $25, this money-minded headset is high-quality with a 4.4-star rating and over 90,000 reviews on Amazon. It has 40-millimeter speakers for crisp sound, a removable adjustable mic, and the ability to last a long time given the price. “Great headphones—I had my first pair for over three years,” one reviewer wrote. It can pair with PS4, PS4 Pro, PC, and Xbox One.

Sony Inzone H3 Gaming Headset

Your chair may already be ergonomic, but now your headphones can match that level of comfort with this headset by Sony. It’s compatible with PC and PlayStation 5 (naturally) and offers 360-degree spatial sound for precise rival detection. You can also personalize your set through its Inzone Hub software, perfect for spec’ing out your personalized setup.

Just please don’t play games from your parents’ basement all day (embarrassing).

