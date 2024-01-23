The Best Gifts for Your Boyfriend or Husband (or Deli Man)

Men act like they’re picky and constantly annoyed with everything, but they’re really not. They actually love getting gifts, and relish the idea that you’re thinking of them. But what’s the secret to getting your fave dude something absolutely sick that he’ll never see coming? Like, he already keeps his fridge stocked with the meat and beer he likes, he has a pretty nice TV, and he probably isn’t going to use a fancy vacuum. Well, let me tell you a little secret (hi, it’s me, Adam, the official Resident Dude at VICE’s shopping page): Guys don’t like or need weird, cute little things that take up space and don’t improve their lives in some way; what we do like, however, is better versions of stuff we might already have, or cool things we didn’t realize we wanted. And if you really know and love us, you can easily come up with something totally baller just by paying attention to the places we are falling short.

Does your guy have a weak, generic gym bag he embarrassingly brings when you visit your parents? Time to give him the leather Filson duffle of his dreams. His underwear is falling apart? Have him join the legion of manly dudes switching over to Lululemon (literally—I did, and it changed my life). Pocket knife confiscated at the John Mayer concert you dragged him to? You should feel bad about that, and fix it by giving him a beautiful new Buck knife or Leatherman multi-tool. Still trimming his beard with a pair of scissors? Let him make like James Harden and sculpt a perfect beard with Beard Club’s killer beard trimmer.

If you really want to blow your boo away with a perfect gift, the truth is out there. And by “truth,” we mean “prostate massager,” and by “out there,” we mean “listed below.” Here are the best gifts for your boyfriend, husband, deli man, or favorite father figure.

The Best Gifts for Him for Under $50

Shock him with a watch that real Gs love

We love the G-Shocks, and he will, too. They’re durable, iconic, and always in style, no matter whether you’re going to get a burrito or see an opera. The DW5600 is the brand’s beloved original offering. Otherwise, G-Shock has a pretty excellent John Mayer-curated collab with Online Ceramics that we’re very stoked about ATM.

Not the cleavage he usually loves, but still…

If he cooks anything at all, he’ll love the power this chef- and writer-favorite Chinese cleaver brings to the cutting board. “It’s a cult fave because it’s a workhorse in the kitchen, and truly does make me feel cool when I use it,” said our food and kitchen staff writer.

They are your Crunchwrap Supreme

Your man loves you, but he also really loves Taco Bell, so give him this piece of cool, expensive-looking wall art for cheap by Jessica Rowe. The artist was commissioned by Furbish Studio to create a special series of watercolors of her favorite places, including mountains, prairies, and (of course) Taco Bells.

From the Black Diamond to the bar

This fleece head warmer from The North Face can flex with your boo as he floats from slope-shredding à la 1980s John Denver to “You need anything from the corner store?” real quick and with real style.

Keep his hands warm

We’re struggling through the cold weather right now, and after a recent deep dive on the best men’s gloves, we learned that dudes absolutely love these ultra-warm Carhartts. Like, this pair has more than 30,000 ratings on Amazon for a 4.6-star average. That’s a lot of guys who are keen to keep their hands unchapped and supple for… other activities, if you know what we mean.

That’s amore

Instead of another trip to Olive Garden, gift your spaghetti-obsessed fella a brilliant new manual for making his own pasta from scratch. Then, insist he makes you a four-hour Bolognese.

A cookbook to ensure there’s always ziti in the house

Whether he’s a die-hard fan of The Sopranos or just a fellow Italian food addict, this cookbook featuring food from the show (and “compiled” by fake chef Artie Bucco) will promise your Sunday supper is never without ziti. This ain’t no gag gift, though—with over 3,000 Amazon ratings for a 4.7-star average, it’s actually a real-deal cookbook. “My wife is Italian and a great cook. Even she says this is one of the best cookbooks she has ever used,” wrote one reviewer. “Multiple recipes were excellent.” Trust this man. (Plus, if your dude is a Sopranos head, maybe peep our roundup of the best merch for fans of the show.)

For maximum chillin’

We mean literally. The Hyperchiller gets coffee, booze, and any other bev cold in less than 60 seconds. You can even use it with a coffee maker for instant iced coffee. An ice-cold latte or brewski is mere moments away—and 21,000+ happy reviewers are all about it.

Polish him up

Grooming is something that makes all the difference, but doesn’t come super naturally to all men, ya know? If his hair could use a little cleaning up (or if he’s always slathering his ‘do with a goo that’s probably chock full of carcinogens), stuff his stocking with Aesop‘s amazing-smelling, shine-infusing Hair Polish; it’s perfect for a guy who wants that slicked-back vibe.

He’s one of those straight-edge-hardcore-camping vegans

Naturally, he’s planning on taking you upstate soon. Make sure your woodsy bb has a pour-over coffee kit that can go anywhere/get banged up on a rock and survive without a scratch.

Beers, bindings, bombing hills

If he’s a winter sports lover who also happens to drink a ton of beer (the overlap is massive in these two categories, trust us) this Wall Mounted Recycled Ski Bottle Opener will be the perfect addition to his man cave or bar setup.

The Best Gifts for Him for Under $100

He favorites cabins on Airbnb everyday

Replace his stompers with some fresh sherpa-lined Crocs in a tasteful Realtree print he’ll go gaga over.

He’s obsessed with flossing

If he’s the kinda guy that never forgets toothpaste while traveling (a true skill) he sure will appreciate an upgrade to this editor-fave Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5100 electric toothbrush. We can already see his teeth sparkling.

Give him a trim

Men (except Rick Rubin) should always strive to keep their beards a little cleaner, especially when they have the right tools. If your dude resists tidying up every once in a while, maybe he needs to try James Harden’s beard trimmer. We’re not kidding—this is literally what Harden (says he) uses.

A sexy robe

Tony Soprano. The Dude (from The Big Lebowski, duh). Ferris Bueller. Bill Murray in Lost in Translation. These great men are linked by a number of qualities, one of them being that they all wear robes from time to time. Help your own great man join the club with this handsome banger from L. L. Bean.

An investment in future dinners

Whether your gent regularly cooks you dinner or you’re simply trying to suggest he should, he’ll absolutely feel motivated when slipping into a Hedley & Bennett cross-back apron, which we think is pretty much the most durable and stylish in the game.

A plant he can’t kill

Philodendrons are easygoing plants. They’re excellent climbers and can tolerate as much or as little water and light as your boo deems necessary. Also, their leaves are shaped like hearts. Aw.

His new nicest pair of boxers

Is he still wearing tattered, fraying Hanes underwear he bought in the 2010s? Time for an upgrade. We love Lululemon boxers, and guarantee he will love them (even if he loves Slayer).

That’s not a knife, this is a knife

Men love getting new pocket knives and multi-tools, no matter how many they have. We love Leatherman’s Free K4’s vibe, and the Buck 371 Stockman is about as classic as it gets.

Make every night burger night

Give him the power to turn his kitchen into a diner with a carbon steel half griddle from Made In. He would thank you, but he’ll be too busy mainlining smash burgers, pancakes, and peppers and onions.

Warm his heart…

… And other parts of his chilly body with this personal and portable concrete tabletop fireplace. It gives you all the perks of a regular-sized fireplace in a compact design that’s perfect for both indoor and outdoor use (city folks, we see you.) It also uses and is powered by isopropyl alcohol, which makes for a clean burn that won’t create soot and is safe to eat over. Cue the marshmallows.

The Best Gifts for Him for Under $200

A flask to make him feel like Hemingway

This rustic leather flask from Tom Beckbe is a killer piece in its own right, but what really pushes it over the edge is the fact that it comes with four metal shot glasses toasting cups. That means your guy can either go it alone or sip with the gang.

He’s always complaining he needs more protein

Help your king hit his macros—no problem—with a box of mouth-watering meats by Omaha Steaks. Mmmm protein.

Have y’all tried prostate play yet?

Make this the holiday season y’all dip your toes into P-Play by utilizing this step-by-step article, which features tips on everything from sex toys to foreplay. Then cop this massager to really get the ball rolling. In his glowing review of LELO’s Billy 2, contributor Barney Flake wrote, “All in all, this is a very thoughtful and well-made massager that will definitely enhance your orgasms and give you that extra intensity that my P-spot boys stay searching for. Whether you’re a dude looking to begin exploring prostate massagers or you’re a seasoned veteran trying to spice things up with a new toy, you’ll be glad you tried this.” Listen to Barney.

He used to be a bartender

… And that’s why he makes such a mean punch. Tombolo is one of our favorite brands for personality button-downs, and its terry cloth cabana shirt is perfect for someone who likes to wear their love of really good booze on their sleeve.

Grind up on him

Whether he’s making you a tasty Chemex every morning or just jamming a huge pot of Mr. Coffee, having a super precise burr grinder can make a big difference. If he’s still buying pre-ground beans or using a shitty grinder he got at W*lmart when he was in college, it’s time to upgrade.

A crazy-cool book about traditional tattoos

Is your man tatted? Grab him Taschen‘s big, beautiful book of legendary Dutch tattooist Henk Schiffmaffer’s work and archives, which meticulously documents the modern history of tattooing around the world. (Schiffmacher himself has tattooed everyone from Kurt Cobain to Lady Gaga.) It’s a hell of a coffee table book, and one your inked-up dude is guaranteed to pore over (and use for new tat ideas).

An alarm clock that beats the horrible ringing on your cell

Using our phone as an alarm clock is convenient, sure, but also ends up filling us with dread every time we hear the ringtone go off and sending us into doomscroll mode. The Loftie is one of VICE writer Mary Frances “Francky” Knapp’s favorite pieces of anti-tech tech (LOL) because it’s an alarm clock that doubles as a white noise machine, podcast purveyor, and overall soothing-vibe beacon.

A sherpa-lined trucker jacket

What do we want in a man, come winter? Cozy, lumbersexual energy—like he could build you a knotty-pine-floored cabin with his bare hands, then pick you up, wrap you up in a bearskin rug, and carry you over to the fire for hot toddies. Regardless of whether your man can actually accomplish any of these things, he’ll look the part in this fishing jacket from Levi’s, which looks just as killer with Chucks as it does with broken-in work boots.

Yes, cast iron is worth the hype

We asked some of our favorite chefs if cast iron is all it’s cracked up to be, and they responded with a resounding, sizzling yes because you can cook everything from meats to veggies, shakshuka to stews and more in the right semi-deep skillet. There was also unanimous praise for Lodge, a cult cast iron brand whose skillets will stand the test of time when seasoned correctly, and look handsome chilling out on your burners.

You can also customize your boo’s skillet with the help of Smithey Ironware Company, whose vintage-inspired cast iron can be engraved:

The best men’s hiking boots that aren’t ugly

In fact, these Salomons look a little too good. We might have to make them part of the horny Chili’s date night ‘fit. There are loads of aesthetic men’s hiking boots these days from brands like Salomon, which really know how to tug on our gorpcore heartstrings with a design that could make even fashion die-hards go weak in the knees.

Some mitts for his mitts

Wax-coated gloves or mittens by Give’r are a slow-burn gift. At first, he’ll be like, “Gloves?” and then after using them, he’ll be like, “Gloooves.” These will be his “everything” gloves—they’re heavy-duty, waterproof, and insulated for optimal protection, which means they’re good for pretty much any cold-weather activity.

Toast to his health

Imagine going on an adventure and not having this Firelight 750 Flask by High Camp to break out around the campfire and drink to your ancestors. It fits a fifth of liquor or a full bottle of wine, the tumblers magnetically attach to the flask so they don’t get lost, and the wide mouth makes filling and pouring a breeze. This one’s a no-brainer, people.

Damn, You Really Love This Guy

He still uses navy bed sheets

It’s a running joke that men of a certain age and demographic rely way too heavily on navy sheets. If your boo is still using ‘em, do him a favor with a sateen upgrade from Brooklinen in an olive green hue.

He goes incognito out in public

Baby don’t wanna be bothered by a pedestrian asking for directions? A huge, bold pair of Balenciaga sunglasses will fend them off.

Some world-class headphones

What most people don’t talk about with headphones is that noise cancellation goes two ways. Sure, the listener avoids ambient racket from the world so they can enjoy their Steely Dan or whatever in peace; but, while they’re listening to music in their own little world, the other people around them are spared having to interact with them. It’s a beautiful thing. Anyway, these Sony headphones are probably the best-in-class for their high quality audio and incredible noise-canceling capabilities. Give your dude the gift of mind-blowingly good ‘phones, and yourself the gift of them leaving you alone for a bit.

He really appreciates good penmanship

Does the thought of taking notes on his iPhone make him wanna gag? He would probably die at the thought of owning a luxurious Montblanc pen.

You can take it with you

Does your guy love traveling, leather, and guitars? Filson’s new collab line with rocker Chris Stapleton yielded some absolutely stunning pieces, including this medium duffle made of rugged twill, harness leather, and brass.

A stunning knife (because he can never have enough)

This knife collab between Bob Kramer and Zwilling brings the best of all worlds: A classic Kramer-style brass and micarta handle, and an ultra sharp carbon steel blade—Zwilling’s specialty. A knife that looks this cool, and also has the precision, strength, and sharpness of high-quality carbon steel? Now that’s a sick gift for any home cook.

Turn it up

This Vizio M-Series soundbar is one of the best in the game, according to staff writer Adam Rothbarth. “The experience of watching TV and playing games with the sound bar is amazing, especially if you’ve never owned a good soundbar. Within minutes of starting The Fellowship of the Ring, I was floored by the depth of bass and general fullness of sound the speaker and subwoofer brought into my apartment,” he wrote in a review.

Yep, just a Playstation 5

Nothing shocking here—if he doesn’t already have a PS5, it’s time to rectify that problem. He’s secretly been dying to play Elden Ring.

Upgrade his (and your) coffee situation

We love the Moccamaster drip coffee machine, which reaches pour-over quality java. Read about why we love it, or just decide to trust us already and cop one for your boo.

Have better sex on this furniture

Here’s an idea: Turn your living room into a horny, sex furniture-filled playground with the help of some sex swings and other strategic purchases, such as this chaise lounge that moonlights as a boning station. The width and curvature are perfect for you two (or three, or whatever) to become lubed-up, human rubber bands.

He’ll be the envy of all his boys

You show up to the party with a 12-pack, and you make 11 friends for a moment. You show up with a Tundra Haul YETI Cooler full of suds, you’re a fucking hero. It’s the first-ever YETI cooler on wheels and features unmatched insulation power and durability, which means this puppy is good for the trails, the beach, and house parties galore.

This rowing machine is a work of art

Did Eames design the Ergatta rowing machine? This is one of those items we dream about having in the ideal at-home gym set-up, because there’s something so gratifying about working out on an apparatus that relies only on cherry wood construction, spinning water, and a design-forward shape that supports your form. Rowing works out nine major muscle groups, dude, so you can rip the bong and merrily make your way upstream to Swole City.

BTW, your mechanic called—he wants the prostate massager, a Hedley & Bennett apron, and the Filson bag.

