The Best Gifts for Cat Lovers (Because Crazy Cat People Rule)

The greatest rivalry of all time is not between Coca-Cola and Pepsi, the Dodgers vs. the Giants, or even Oasis and Blur: It’s between cat people and dog people. But the reason it’s such an ideal back and forth is because both dogs and cats are pretty damn rad. But we’re not here to sing the praises of dogs, OK? We’re here to jock the power of cats, because letting a tabby or Russian Blue unexpectedly take over your life and make you into a cooing generator of ever-evolving nicknames is an experience everyone should have.

With the holiday season right around the corner, it seemed like a great time to give a shoutout to our cat-loving brethren, and maybe even take a moment to think about what they might like to receive during 2023’s gift-giving avalanche. Here they are: the best gifts for cat lovers… cat people… cat freaks… whatever you wanna call them. (Dare I say, us?)

The coolest cat bed ever

We spotted this ridiculously rad African woven cat bed a while back when we were hunting down attractive cat furniture that wouldn’t ruin our home decor aesthetic. It’s eye-catching, cozy, and bohemian-looking—and your ruthless hairball deserves nothing less.

The second-coolest cat bed ever

So if the bed above looks like it came straight off the cat-bed runway, this one is more of a novelty pick. But it’s an amazing novelty, because it’s a pet bed that looks like a bowl of instant ramen. And sometimes those little fuckers are so cute, you truly do kinda want to eat them.

A rap tee of your little dude or dudette

Is there a better way to rep your cat than with a custom rap tee?!?! Truly, the best $20 you can spend is for custom drip of Puff, Miso, or Ozzy.

A cat advent calendar because why not??

We get advent calendars full of chocolate, booze, expensive skincare products, and sex toys. Why shouldn’t our cats get an advent calendar full of dried salmon and other treats?

Nicer stuff than the hoomans have

We stan the celebrities who join us in our cat cult, from Anthony Hopkins to Taylor Swift. But apparently also among our brethren is designer Jason Wu, who did a collection last year with chic cat accessory brand Cat Person. Basically, Cat Person is for those who still want their home to look Architecture Digest-worthy.

The treats cats go absolutely buck for

If you have a cat, you know that Churu treats are like cr*ck to them. They’re basically meat- and seafood-flavored cat Gogurts and I have yet to meet a cat that doesn’t go apesh*t for them. Go big and give them a 50-pack.

The socks say it all

We (cat people) all know the feeling of resignation that comes with watching your cat lull itself into a peaceful slumber on your lap or legs, only to realize six minutes later that you desperately need to pee. Too bad. You aren’t going anywhere. What, you’re going to wake up that perfect angel?!!? Didn’t think so.

This epic, scary-cool lamp

Italian design house Seletti makes some of the most interesting home decor out there, from the iconic banana lamp to this half-Halloween decoration, half-high-art cat lamp that we know we would keep forever if we received it as a (very generous) gift.

Box fulla cuteness

Japan has one of the highest cat ownership rates in the world, so perhaps it’s no surprise that Japanese subscription box service Bokksu recently came out with a Cat Lover’s Box, packed with cat-themed cookies, candies, treats, and teas.

Take Babby on the road

Taylor Swift has one of these cat backpacks, and so does a cute guy in my neighborhood. Even indoor cats need to see the world sometimes. Take your kitty for a stroll, hiking, on a plane, or to the farmers’ market. There’s a whole world beyond your apartment. This top-rated one from Amazon has excellent ratings, a tinted window, a built-in ventilation system, and even an interior light.

Vintage Laurel Burch swag

Are we dealing with a cat lover who also wears Salomon kicks and reads Blackbird Spyplane? Then if they aren’t already aware of the 90s-coffee-shop-cool designs of Laurel Burch, allow you to introduce them (and us to introduce you, if you aren’t either). You may recognize Burch’s illustrations of cats and other animals on sweatshirts, mugs, jewelry, and other now-vintage treasures of the 1970s through the 1990s. There’s definitely something still cool about her cloisonné-inspired art and merch, and the best part about giving a gift of a vintage item is that it’s unique, eco-friendly, and a thoughtful way of saying “I did some digging to find you something extra-cool.” Plus, you know, cats.

Ah, true kitsch

Imagine hearing your doorbell ring, answering, and having a delivery person standing there holding this thing? How could you feel anything but unbridled joy and amusement? Purrfect Party Cat 4eva.

The cat tree of our freak fairy tale dreams

If you’re gonna have furniture in your house for your cat, it might as well be just as whimsical as all the little songs you make up about how your seven-year-old tortie is “just a baaaaaaby.”

For the person with all the plants

Whoever invented this should be a millionaire. We stand by any inventions that help us forget that cats relieve their little b-holes inside your house. (A couple of VICE employees own this thing and absolutely love it.)

To make your cat an Instagram star

Will the cat like it? Unlikely. Will it be worth a few moments of annoyance for a lifetime of memories? Undoubtedly.

A bar for your cat

You hit happy hour to unwind, so why shouldn’t your Scottish fold? This cardboard izakaya is lightweight and easy to put together, but features lots of dangly bits and bobs (and a scratching-board interior) so your cat will love it to shreds. The novelty of asking your cat to pour you a Sapporo does not get old.

For the Studio Ghibli heads

We know that one of the cutest movie cats of all time is the little black kittttttyyyyy from Kiki’s Delivery Service—now available as an adorable desk lamp that doubles as a nightlight.

Get to know your cat on a genetic level

Sure, she’s mostly a sentient marshmallow that sleeps on your head, but surely there’s more to that alluring whisker face. Basepaws’ cat DNA test will fill you in on everything from your cat’s breed to its status on 43 different genetic feline diseases, plus analyze your bb’s DNA for 25 different traits including “coat length, coat color and pattern, coat texture, body morphology, and susceptibility to viral infection.” Basically, this is the VH1 Behind the Music of your little bud.

Show that you’re a cat person

You know what they say about animal print… yeah, actually, we don’t, either. But probably that it makes everyone look hot and that it’s essentially a neutral. Cop this Stolen Girlfriends Club hoodie or UGG robe and prepare to effortlessly seduce everyone within a 10-foot radius.

Don’t care if it’s cheesy

Sure, this might be the kind of thing you find in your eccentric aunt’s downstairs bathroom. I don’t care—it’s adorable, I want one, and I want all of my friends with cats to have one that looks like their wittle baby.

A catnip blunt and a bottle of “Pawdka”

Seeing your cat roll around rubbing its face all over a catnip-filled fake bottle of Tito’s or blunt truly manifests the boundless joy that the holiday season is all about. The ideal stocking stuffers for any and every modern cat.

Meow to you too, buddy.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story.