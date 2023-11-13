The Best Gifts for Dad (That Aren’t a Grandchild)

It’s holiday shopping season, people, and this year we know two things: We’re getting a big ol’ head start on our shopping lists, and we’re going to shower our collective dads in gifts this year, because they deserve it. Dad works hard, plays hard, and chills hard, so it’s about damn time you out-gifted him for once during the holidays. Whether the dad in your life is your biological barbecue dad, another family member who takes care of biz, or a friend that has BDE (Big Dad Energy), show them some love this holiday season by getting them a unique gift (or three).

Now, remember: Dad will love whatever you get him, because he’s loved everything you’ve ever gotten him, including the vast array of construction-paper arts-and-crafts projects that he told you he threw away but actually meticulously filed them away for viewing when you’re not around. We’re not saying that some homemade art or a handwritten card is a bad gift (in fact, definitely write him a card); we’re just suggesting that you go the extra mile this holiday season, especially if you didn’t get to spend it with him last year.

Read on for the best gifts for dads—all dads, from the chill dad and the manly dad to the chef dad and the dad who reminds you of Tony Soprano just a little too much.

The Best Gifts for a Chill, Hip Dad

Fill his home with good vibes, man

Is your Dad a Guy Fieri in the kitchen but a Jerry Garcia in the sheets? (Or maybe he’s more the other way around?) In any case, a huge part of cooking, drinking, grilling, or “gardening” is making sure that everything’s groovy and everyone is vibing. A Grateful Dead apron from Hedley & Bennett is just the thing to make that happen.

A record player for his smooth jazz LPs

Look, we love a high-tech Bluetooth home audio system as much as anyone, but the warm sound that comes from a vinyl record is second to none. The super highly rated Navigator by Victrola has it all: nostalgia, personality, a three-speed turntable, a built-in cassette and CD player, and the ability to turn his vinyl records to MP3s. Rock on—gently.

A cardigan that says “I’m strong, sensitive, and well-read”

Maybe you live in a beautiful seaside storybook home in New England, or maybe you live in NASCAR country. Doesn’t matter: there’s not a papa on the planet who wouldn’t look like a sophisticated daddy in this vintage-inspired, rugged, merino wool shawl-collared sweater (which, if you’re asking us, is best paired with coffee and a crossword puzzle).

A set of Moleskines for jotting down his travel logs

Dad isn’t the type to loudly tell you about his latest travels; he’s much more likely to take a beat, collect his thoughts, and jot them down on a piece of paper for you to read later. Give Dad an upgrade with this set of city Moleskines—he can record his unique travel experiences and create personalized guidebooks as he explores six of the world’s most iconic cities: Hong Kong, Berlin, London, Rome, New York, and Paris.

Let him watch his fave rockers anytime

Everyone knows that the best part about hangin’ with Dad is when he finds something good on TV and just reclines in his favorite chair while the party continues elsewhere. And we’ve yet to find a dad who isn’t transfixed by the likes of Bob Dylan, Van Morrison, Neil Young, The Band, and the genre of classic rock in general. Give him a 4K Blu-ray of Martin Scorsese’s beloved music documentary The Last Waltz (aka the greatest concert film ever). Beyond, you know, being The Last Waltz, the 4K transfer is absolutely incredible.

The Best Gifts for a Manly Dad

Give him superpowers

Dad doesn’t play by the rules of science (or the government, either, for that matter). So what could be more up his alley than being able to see in the dark? The Energizer headlamp is essential to Dads in the dark, whether they’re grilling, taking the trash out, fixing something in the basement, or just putting a turkey sandwich together while rewatching Breaking Bad.

He already thinks he’s a cowboy, so make sure he smells like one

We’re not talkin’ about the smell of cow pies and ranch water. This Stetson cologne, which has notes of sage, mesquite, cedarwood, sandalwood, and worn leather, is perfect for the true (sub)urban cowboy. Just make sure you leave the house before he tries to lasso your Mom.

Just add white dog

What’s white dog? Why, it’s the clear, nearly neutral spirit that’s distilled from a whiskey mash (i.e., raw, unaged whiskey), also known as white lightning. Whiskey gets most of its flavor, color, and aroma from the barrel it ages in, which is what Dad will love explaining to you and all of his friends when you gift him this two-liter, charred oak aging barrel. He can age it for as long as he likes, or until you tell him you don’t own a toolbox, and he needs a stiff drink (or three).

He’s a traveler

Outdoor brand Filson’s new collab line with rocker Chris Stapleton is handsome as hell. Get your Dad a killer new leather-trimmed duffle for his next weekend journey, whether it’s down to the lake or to the big city for a business trip. Or, perhaps he just needs a new dopp kit; Filson’s is just begging for his razors, cologne, and other manly gear.

A sturdy coat for a sturdy man

The boys down at the Legion are gonna lose it when they see Dad’s new Carhartt chore coat. He’ll want to be buried in the brand’s signature shade of deli mustard brown.

A muscle ache annihilator

Is Dad tuckered out and sore from splitting wood all day? Are his muscles aching from PUTTING THE TEAM ON HIS BACK? Perhaps he needs a massage gun to work out those knots. Right now, the hottest sports recovery massager is undoubtedly the cult-fave Theragun, which we love, but if that’s a little out of your price range, the Olsky is the next best thing.

A world-class multi-tool

Pocket knives and multi-tools are legendarily enjoyed by dads everywhere. Even if your dad still has his old multi-tool from when he was in the service, or the beautiful switchblade his dad gave him back in the day, there’s literally no dude alive that wouldn’t love a classic Victorinox Swiss army knife.

The Best Gifts for a Dad Who Loves to Cook

A big ol’ knife

Inside each of us is two knives: a super sharp, VICE reader- and editor-fave Japanese chef’s knife, and the heavy duty Chinese cleaver found in restaurant kitchens far and wide. Help your Dad channel his inner Salt Bae by sharpening his kitchen game (get it?).

Time to caramelize everything

Burgers. Bacon. Eggs. Literally any veggie. Your Dad fancies himself the Francis Mallmann of his neighborhood, and rightly so. Give him the gear to turn his fantasies into a reality with Made In’s carbon steel griddle, which, when you add fire or put it on your stove, immediately turns anyone into a flat-top grillmaster. Cigarette not included.

Upgrade his coffee game

Is Dad still hitting the gas station on the way to work every day? Or drinking (and complaining about) the absolute garbage they have in the break room? Whatever his situation is, it’s time for an upgrade. The Moccamaster is our favorite drip coffee machine; Chemex is perfect for Dad-core pour over.

Butter him up

This butter medley is like having a chorus of international dancers for Dad’s taste buds. You’ll get Danish Lurpak (is that a Neopet?) butter, Belgian butter embedded with “big salt crystals”, French butter that tastes like hazelnuts, and cultured Vermont butter that’s been called “‘Grand Cru’ of all Vermont Butters.” Overnight shipping available.

Finally become a master smoker

Ninja’s Woodfire 8-in-1 Outdoor Oven is awesome for pizza and chicken, and also lets you impart some wildly smoky flavor into whatever you’re cooking. Whether your Dad loves barbecue, smoking meats, slingin’ za, or just “regular grilling,” this is definitely something he’ll love.

Pitmaster training

If Dad has been waiting his whole meat-licking life for an opportunity to train under a pitmaster, now’s his chance. James Beard-award winning pitmaster Aaron Franklin—of legendary Austin meat heaven Franklin Barbecue—is a trustworthy Texas barbecue mentor if ever there was one. Franklin started out his career grilling in the backyard (just like Dad), and now stewards a barbecue restaurant with lines that form around the block. He’ll teach your dad how to smoke pork butt, work with wood, and make the perfect sauces, brisket, and more.

Someone to yell at him for once

Any home cook would love to receive this as a gift. Plus, Gordon Ramsay won’t call your dad an idiot sandwich. (Actually, HR says we can’t promise that. But Reddit says he’s chill if you’re not a trained chef, so IDK?) The English chef will cover the cooking of vegetables, egg poaching, knife skills, pasta, beef Wellington (duh), and how to break down a whole fish.

He’s dying to get stoned

Presenting him with this orchestra of Le Creuset stoneware? If so, you’re a good kid. It comes with an oval gratin pan, square baking dish, casserole (covered, too), and two mini cocottes for [drumroll] just a hair over $300—plus, free shipping. Go for the heritage brand’s signature flame hue, because Dad is the flame tamer (duh).

The Best Gifts for the Gabagool-Loving, Tony Soprano-esque Dad

Keep his cold ones cold forever

BruMate’s Hopsulator keeps regular 12-ounce beer cans hella cold for hours and hours (not that he needs that long to drink one). There’s also a lid, in case he’s trying to conceal his cold one at the grill, church, the deli, on the golf course, or just at the table for Sunday supper. This is the ultimate in cold beer technology.

What, no fuckin’ shirts?

Tony’s known for his dazzling array of knit polos, zip-ups, and button-up shirts—many of them featuring color-blocking, abstract prints, and optical designs. These ones from Abercrombie & Fitch (yes, you read that correctly) look as good at the bar as they do at the casino, at a parent-teacher conference, or on the golf course.

A bathrobe for checking the mail

Warning: Dad might literally never wear anything else again after trying on this L.L. Bean flannel robe. It’s perfect for throwing over an undershirt and briefs before he shuffles outside to grab the paper.

Shaving gear of the gods

We’re talkin’ a barbershop-grade straight razor and the iconic Italian aftershave known as Proraso, which implements witch hazel and menthol to soothe and cool the skin after Dad shears his face nice ‘n’ smooth. Or, if he’s less of an old school guy, get him the same beard trimmer that James Harden uses.

The Best Personalized Gifts for Dad

A leather wallet to protect his hard-earned cash from the government

Your dad already has a wallet, sure—but does he have a monogrammed leather wallet from beloved leather brand Leatherology? Not yet! You eat; he pays. Everyone knows which wallet is his.

Whiskey, whiskey, whiskey

Hey! How’d you etch that on there? Boomer Food Dad will be most impressed. Also, now you’ll know which of the errant house glasses are his. Most decanters alone are going to cost you upwards of $50, so getting a personalized bottle and not two, but four glasses? Most impressive. Not like we’re looking for validation, or anything. (But how else can we make it about us?)

Pint glasses are key

Even if Dad isn’t a beer drinker, he’ll love this set of personalized pint glasses and coasters. Get his name, your last name, the name of his favorite city—whatever he digs. There’s no bigger power move than to whip these bad boys out and pointedly remind everyone to use the personalized coasters when his buddies come over for the game.

Now go shower your rad Dad in gifts galore, people.

