The Best Gifts for Gamers (Besides a Girlfriend)

Do you see Takis in the cupboard? Mountain Dew in the fridge? You’ve got a gamer on your hands, chap. We’re not about stereotypes and clichés, but when it comes to gifts, we’ll take all the context clues we can get. Gamers are an interesting breed. Sitting for hours at a time, staring at a glaring screen that is considered the time of their (and our) lives—this is what gamers live for, and as a gamer, I speak from experience. Even watching other people play games can be a meditative activity. Pleasure is, after all, in the eye of the beholder.

This is a guide for lads and lassies who know someone who already owns an unhealthy amount of Funko Pops; for people who consider Toad from the Super Mario franchise the only shroom they need in their lives, who listen to the Halo theme song for joy, and who actually want to attempt to make money on Twitch. We scoped out the best gaming accessories, tech, and merch so the gamer in your life might actually give you attention away from the screen for once.

They long for their Gameboy

Ah, what a time to have been alive. Let the nostalgia live on forever with this pocket-sized video game emulator that’s capable of running more than 5,000 downloaded games. Pokemon Crystal is in our near future.

Or, bring a classic Mario game to life with this heat-activated Gameboy mug.

Set the mood

Playing video games just feels better when it’s with the lights out or there’s glowy mood lighting. We slightly prefer the latter, which is why we love these Philips Hue Smart Bulbs that let you customize your colorful lighting on a whim through the app.

The ultimate gaming laptop

Sure, your work laptop might do the trick, but it has nothing on this Razer Blade model. With 35% more graphic power per inch* than any other 16-inch gaming laptop** (yes, it’s compact & ultra portable), this will instantly upgrade your set-up. Plus, armed with the world’s first dual-mode mini-LED display, you can expect quality visuals you won’t soon unsee. We assure you, there’s no going back from here.

The must-have console

If your recipient doesn’t already have a Nintendo Switch, they’re probably clamoring for one (especially as a gift from you). Take the hint, mate. Plus, you can play with it when they’re not looking.

They’re seeking epic surround sound

We can’t all have an in-home IMAX theater, but owning this Vizio soundbar is an obtainable approximation. VICE staff writer Adam Rothbarth said in his glowing review that it provides a major upgrade to both watching TV and playing games. Besides boasting superior output performance, it’s ultra-compact and offers a big bang for the buck.

Give them tingles

The sound of playing Yakuza 0 on a chunky keyboard? That’s the ASMR everyone needs. This particular one has a compact layout with 68 keys, adjustable clicking sounds for *maximum feels*, and customizable LED light effects that support 15 backlight modes.

A Playstation controller alarm clock, obviously

“Hey, babe it’s time to wake up and game.”

Protect the coffee table in gamer fashion

The cherry oak wood ain’t gonna protect itself, so let some retro coasters imprinted with gaming classics such as Metroid, Donkey Kong, and The Legend of Zelda cradle your bevy.

For high-definition picture

We get it: Going full ragdoll on the couch is sometimes better than sitting like a proper fellow. But doing all that with your dad’s tube TV is not the way. This Smart Google TV from Hisense has special gaming features, including low lag for zero disruption during a rousing game of Cuphead, auto low latency mode, and impeccable color range thanks to Dolby Vision.

If they know how to code

This retro-feel console builds and runs arcade games, if your giftee is interested in game development. It comes with a free web-based visual editor with beginner coding from the programs JavaScript and Python.

A light-speed mouse

Are they just * too underground* to take the plunge and cop a Sony Playstation 5? If they’re the indie gamer type who uses Steam on a PC, a gaming mouse like this one from Logitech is essential for clicking away zombies.

For Playstation simps

This sign immortalizes Sony’s four famous icons featured on its Playstation controllers and turns them into art. It lights up and illuminates with three modes, and is music-reactive. Have them cue up their latest record and watch their reaction.

And a gaming monitor, obviously

Even if they’re not playing games on a PC, Xbox consoles easily hook up to this monitor for an immersive gaming experience, so they can scream through their headset during online gaming sessions.

Speaking of headsets

This one has a 4.5-star rating and over 66,000 reviews on Amazon, which is a lot! Wawaweewa. Gossip about how Kevin got ghosted by the bros while firing up a game of Halo.

Massage goggles to rest their tired eyes

All those bright flashing lights giving them a headache? Powered by specialized SmartSense Technology, this eye mask from Therabody, maker of the Theragun, uses a biometric sensor to induce relaxation, treat eye strain, and improve sleep quality.

They spent way too many hours playing ‘Animal Crossing’

Tom Nook is responsible for whether or not you can upgrade your virtual house, so you might as well show him respect by buying an actual pillow of his face for 44% off. If you know, you know.

For gaming marathons

Sitting on a rock-hard, wooden chair is no way to escape from reality. Make sure your Mario Kart companion is seated comfy at all times with this ergonomic butt hugger. Maybe they’ll even let you win a game or two.

Escape * from reality* .

