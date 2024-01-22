The Best Gift Ideas for a Cool Person You Just Started Dating

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner—and while it can be kinda exciting to spend it with a new boo, it can also strike fear. What should you gift someone who has only just become an actual someone to you? Meaning, a few months ago, they were just a contact in your phone with a name like “Sweatpants Brian,” “Hinge Madison,” or “Union Pool Negroni Guy.” Now, those cryptic contacts have started to earn a real place in your heart, as well as in waking daylight, and y’all might be revving to exchange gifts this holiday season—which is both sweet and stressful. Maybe you made it official just a few weeks ago, or maybe you haven’t even DTR’d (defined the relationship).

What are the best gift ideas for someone you just started dating, a new partner, lover, or situationship? The key is to find them something that slaps, but doesn’t feel like they’re getting love-bombed; if your man is gifting you an original LOTR prop on the fifth date, run. No, you should be giving them something affordable, thoughtful, and perhaps a bit cheeky. Find a present that you can carry to the bar, or could also work for at least two other people you’ve slept with, which might sound toxic, but welcome to dating in 2024. Wicked games, jabroni.

Remember, socks are a forever safe zone that deliciously walks the line between “I love you” and “Who are you?” while a strategically picked candle can indicate that you might actually hit the great outdoors together soon. Shower them with rad cookbooks, practical accessories, analog cameras, fancy hand soap, and other treats that say, “I like you. Today.”

Top-tier cookware, but affordable

Le Creuset is very spensii, but not this mini red cocotte with the cutest heart knob. For only $32 it can make teeny tiny desserts or sides with all the same properties as a Dutch oven—the big daddy.

Hint that they’re spicy AF

Are they the hottest jalapeno in the produce department? Let them know nonchalantly with Fly By Jing’s Chili Crisp.

They lost their AirPods one too many times

TAGRY’s Bluetooth Headphones are Apple AirPods’ affordable cousin. They can basically do everything the same, including one feature AirPods don’t have—an LED power display. Expect a six-hour battery life on a single charge, powerful bass, and touch control for your boo.

Immortal flowers

Roses are cool and all, but these Lego cherry blossoms will last forever (even if your relationship doesn’t).

A fun cookbook from a chef they might know

If you’ve been on at least a couple of dates with this person, you might have a sense of their culinary ambitions. Getting a cookbook you can make fun dishes from together is a super horny and thoughtful gift. Two bangers from this year have been Let’s Eat by Dan Pelosi (aka @grossypelosi) and Pasta Every Day by Pasta Social Club creator Meryl Feinstein.

A better coffee mug

YETI’s coffee mugs are no joke—they really do keep your java hot for hours. The Rambler makes a hella cool gift, and if they don’t like it, it’s a sign that maybe they should just be enjoying their coffee alone.

Give ‘em a little drizzle

Nothing says “I might kind of be into you” like some very good olive oil. Double up on the message by giving the new boo some for cooking and finishing.

Let ‘em know they’re your bag, baby

We’re (maybe surprisingly since this is VICE) big Lululemon stans around here, and we love the unisex appeal and practicality of the Everywhere Belt Bag. It’s great as a fanny pack, crossbody, or shoulder bag, and it’s roomy enough to hold both of your gear next time you hit a concert or hike together.

Fancy coffee is a good bet

Can’t explain it, but it’s true: Hot people have insomnia, shredded nail beds, and lots of stomach problems from a life of slammin’ beans down their thrussy. We have an entire guide of gifts for a coffee-obsessed significant other, but Nguyen Coffee Supply’s Phin Kit is definitely one of the most chill, guaranteed-to-rock presents in the mix.

But, what if they swore off coffee?

Matcha, mate. It sure beats Lipton tea bags.

The box of chocolates for the modern date

A heart-shaped assortment of mediocre milk chocolate feels too cheesy, but a multi-tiered crate of super-expensive truffles feels too stuffy. That’s where Compartés’ chocolate bar gift sets come in. The brand makes high-end chocolate that’s lux, but fun—and this gift bar set’s fun flavors—Donuts & Coffee, Peanut Butter & Jelly, Cereal Bowl, and Chocolate Chip Cookies—are perfect for saying, “You’re cute, but I’m playing it cool.”

For the cutie who likes to keep things analog

Maybe they deleted their Insta, or they’re always talking about how they prefer movie theaters over streaming platforms. They’re dropping hints that they’re a little bit old-school, and an appreciator of the pre-NFT arts, and that makes them the perfect recipient of legacy camera brand Ilford’s compact and character-filled Sprite 35-II. It has a built-in flash and versatile 1/120 second shutter speed and comes in a rainbow of colors. Get ready for the dreamy photos to spew forth.

Yours is a dArk fAirYtale

​“The tale of two outcasts and star-crossed lovers caught in the throes of a torrid, solar flare of a romance featuring: feverish obsession, guns, addiction, shamans, lots of blood”—you get the idea. If your boo and you are steeping in dramatic feels à la MGK and Megan Fox, why not indulge in a smoky, sexy candle from Boy Smells? Hinoki Fantôme is like making love in a pile of incense ashes (in the best way possible)—it starts with a base of Japanese cypress and then layers on notes of resin, jasmine, moss, and amber.

A toothbrush that says “of course you should sleep over”

The Philips One toothbrush not only has charming looks (in a variety of colors); it’s also made in collaboration with Sonicare, which makes those top-of-the-line electric toothbrushes that keep your chompers squeaky clean. At under 30 bucks, it makes the perfect gift to present while you also say, “Hey—you might not need a key yet, but you’re welcome to practice good dental hygiene when we spend the night.” After all, everyone appreciates fresh breath during morning sex.

Luxurious body oil

It sure feels good to slather on a body oil when you hop out of the shower, or when you’re ready to be touched… which is why Maude’s quick-absorbing, lux-feeling Oil No. 0 is a great gift for self-care or for in the bedroom.

An affordable massage gun

Sure, a gift certificate to a spa is nice—but it’s a little soon to be dropping 200 bucks on one of those, no? Plus, that session will only last an hour or so. Instead, present them with Flyby’s F1Pro massage gun, one of our editors’ picks, which is powerful, rechargeable, and has six different heads, so they’ll have years of massages ahead of them on any part of their body that needs a bit of TLC.

The best gift you’ll ever give for under eight bucks

All of our editors, and a solid 4.8 rating from nearly 50,000 happy home cooks, can attest that Maldon sea salt will change the lives of any individual who’s still dousing all their food in crappy, granular iodized table salt. It makes cooking taste better and feel fancier, and even the box is beautiful. Plus, it costs less than a single complicated Starbucks drink order.

Build them a barware set

West Elm’s Streamline barware collection is beautiful, and you can select the pieces you want to include. You can get your special someone a cocktail shaker and a set of bar tools, a handsome ice bucket, or simply the whole collection.

A candle that smells like a romantic vacation you miiiiiight someday take

Yo, it is wayyy too early to be planning a coastal getaway with this Hinge cutie—but, maybe you want to drop a hint that that’s something you’d consider in, you know, a while if things go well. But mainly, we could all use a delightful scented candle to make our homes smell less grody. D.S. & Durga’s popular Big Sur After Rain candle is a modern classic.

For the boo who’s still basically a drinking buddy

OK, so your dates have been pretty alcohol-fueled so far. Nothing wrong with that, as long as everyone’s getting home safe, practicing consent, and keeping an eye on the wellbeing of their liver. In fact, getting kinda drunk on your first few dates with a new somebody can be a sheer delight, if the company is good. But if you’re transitioning to more of a “drinks at home while hate-watching And Just Like That” energy, a dirty martini kit—complete with olives, brine, and picks—is just the right gift for saying “I like you, but I want to keep things feeling like a party.”

…and if they prefer Old Fashions

No problem, we’ve got just the ticket: Luxardo cherries, which have been considered the GOAT of cocktail cherries by bartenders for decades. They’re not cheap for cherries, but the price is right for gifting to a new crush.

A frother for their morning latte

If you don’t have a frother yet, how are you making perfect matcha or super-silky oat-milk lattes?! These handy little gadgets are super-affordable, but make a world of difference in achieving that super-smooth and creamy top layer of foam in your milky morning bev.

In fact, upgrade their bed setup while you’re at it

Silk pillowcases have benefits for your hair, skin, and even sleep quality, with their cooling, smoothing, and acne-fighting properties. So if you’re going to be snoozing on a pillow that isn’t yours, or even just selflessly want to help your crush achieve a shinier coiffure, cocoon it in Mulberry silk. We’re big fans of Quince’s affordable basics, from linens to cashmere sweatpants, and at around $40, the price is right for giving your boo a bitty bed upgrade.

A tie-dye kit for making any and all of their clothes vibey

This is fun, because it’s both a chill, creative bonding activity for you and your new Netflix bud, as well as a way of giving all of their crusty sweatpants a second life.

Can’t go wrong with Aesop soap

Because you’re not ready to treat them to a spa day, you can at least make their bathroom sink feel a little more luxurious. There’s a reason Aesop soap people every celebrity home, and the reason is that it actually makes you leave a slug trail of crypto and gold bullion in your wake. Rich people scents, baybee.

Happy Valentine’s Day, to you and your… cool person.

