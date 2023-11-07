What do you give the person who has everything? At this point in life, they’ve steered the yacht, spun the poi, split the logs, and been through just about every iteration of Most Interesting Person that you could imagine. Meanwhile, you just purchased your first bed frame, and only recently became the kind of person who reads actual books. How could you possibly please that one friend who—both impressively and obnoxiously— seems to always be ahead of the curve?

Don’t worry; we’re here to help with One Weird Trick. You don’t have to ball out on super-spensi presents, you just have to find the right present—the kind of holiday gift that shows you’ve been paying attention to what they like, need, or could use more of. Sometimes that’s a delicious edible gift, an incredible sex toy, or a luxe tableware set. The price range may vary, but as long as you’re being true to what they want, you’re on the right track.

Read on to see our picks for the best gifts for the friend who has everything, from streetwear-collab cameras and DIY seltzer machines to ice makers and Grateful Dead watches.

We all scream for ice cream

I recently asked my annoyingly humble friend, who seemingly has everything, what was on his holiday wishlist. It turned out that all he wants is a rotating supply of artisanal ice cream. So apparently a McConnell’s subscription is perfect for the dude who pretends he doesn’t “do gifts” but secretly has a massive sweet tooth. The Pint of the Month Club includes a pint per week, for either three, six, or a full 12 months.

A wine advent calendar

Ah, wine. It’s the gift that never runs dry—unless it’s a Tempranillo or pinot noir. (Sorry.) Even if your giftee has everything, they could always use an excuse to enjoy a new drinkable experience every day in December. In Good Taste’s advent calendar always sells out, so snag it fast this year and give your friend a very happy, tipsy December experience.

Can’t afford Louis XIII?

That’s OK, no one can, besides Drake or Beyoncé. But you can still impress your tequila-drinking friends with a bottle of Don Julio 1942—or what Vogue calls “the most desirable luxury tequila of the moment.” It’s true, celebrities are obsessed—and it won’t run you $750, like Remy.

Next-level truffles

Always happy to work our way through some fun-size Milky Ways, but there’s checkout-line chocolate, and then there’s good chocolate. Vosges makes some of the best truffles in the game, and the Visionary Truffle Collection is the cream of the crop; think fillings like Freak of Nature mountain oolong tea with Corsican candied orange peel, or browned grass-fed butter with electric blue-green algae and 72% cacao dark chocolate. This is art, people.

Your bud is an aging Deadhead

Wait [coughs in indica], what time is it? Almost time for you to get those pumpkin muffins out of the apron, bud. Good thing you’re wearing your special Dancing Bears apron from beloved kitchen goods brand Hedley & Bennett.

Yes, leather oven mitts are a necessity

Now that they’ve got their expensive jawns covered by a luxury Hedley & Bennett apron, the next bougie kitchen accessory on the list is an oven mitt made from 100% leather. Cotton is for peasants.

They’re all about the milk alternatives

Maybe they’re vegan, maybe they’ll die if they consume dairy, or maybe they just love the flavor explosion of cinnamon, oat milk, and coffee on their tongue. If they’re into alternative milks for any reason, this home plant-milk-making machine is a godsend.

A divorce

It’s easier than ever these days, thanks to Hello Divorce, which promises to make breaking your vows easier and cheaper than ever. Spend the money you save by doing it all over again in Las Vegas in matching Versace suits. You’ll be one-half of our new favorite toxic couple.

Not just another candle

No one wants a schlocky Yankee Candle that you picked up at Marshall’s an hour before the party. Instead, give them a candle that will make them audibly gasp when they undo the wrapping. There’s no candle more luxurious than one of Loewe’s entrancing scents, especially when housed in a chic terracotta vase. We’re crushing on the brand’s newest scent, Incense, which apparently has “a balsamic, woody scent evocative of frankincense.”

For the card shark

We’ll never understand how people actually win money in Vegas, but it’s probably not by blowing it all on in the shops at Caesars after a big streak. Show them you’re paying attention when they talk about Blackjack by gifting them a luxe set of playing cards (you get two decks!) in a fancy leather case from Prada.

An orgasm for Christmas

Seriously, can you think of a better gift than helping your pal or lover reach that big moment? If we had won that billion-dollar jackpot a few months back, we would be gifting all of our girlfriends solid gold vibrators. But since all of our money goes to rent, we’re instead gifting Ava’s Mini GO Wand, to at least ensure they keep cumming during holiday travel.

The Ina Garten of Your Group

They may have every Le Creuset, smart fridge, and kitchen gadget that any home cook could ever dream of having at their disposal, but there’s one thing we’ll bet money they don’t have—because we only just learned about ‘em… an ingenious magnetic trivet. Too often we find ourselves with no counter space, a boiling pot of something, only two hands, and no [redacted] left to give. This Staub magnetic trivet allows you to breathe a huge sigh of relief when your only kitchen helper is the dog.

Only losers pop champagne…

…Winners saber it. That’s right—support your friend’s insane bubbly habit and gift them with a new hobby. Made In’s Champagne Saber is French-made with an ebony-wood handle so you can dazzle and delight (or terrify) future guests.

Major key alert

Your boy could have a charge account set up at Petrossian, but we bet he doesn’t have a caviar key keychain. For less than $10, you’ll have given them one of the bougiest gifts of the season, without having to check your account balance before hitting purchase.

Happy holidays and good luck topping this year’s present when the time comes [zips off in the Rec Room private jet].

