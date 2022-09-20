Big Shrimpin’: The Best Gifts for Shrimp Lovers

Picture this: A beautiful seaside town, fog rolling into the bay. You take a sip of your ice-cold martini and your eyes fill with glee as the server sets down an absolutely stunning shrimp cocktail. It is the most beautiful thing you’ve ever seen. Slowly, you dip a jumbo prawn into delightfully tangy cocktail sauce as you think to yourself, “there is a God, and he must love shrimp.” If you can relate, then, boy, are you in for a treat. Calling all crustacean-crazed cuties and those with a self-proclaimed “shrimp tooth”—this one’s for you.

Come one, come all to the BIG SHRIMP RODEO. There is a perfectly prawn-themed item out there for absolutely every sea-bug enthusiast, and if you know a shrimp lover, you know it’s not a hobby, but a way of life. Grab some Old Bay and discover the vast, ocean-like world of shrimp-cocktail-inspired jewelry, home decor, nail polish, and more shrimpy products. So go ahead, let your shrimp flag fly, and repeat after me: “I love prawns, and I don’t care who knows it!” Just a little squeeze of lemon, and we’re off on a magical, shrimpy adventure.

For the shrimp-loving candle enthusiast

Shrimp tend to take a backseat to big daddy lobsters when we talk about luxury seafood, but we like to be different, subversive, and cooler than the mainstream. What better way to express your love for shellfish than with some tasteful decor, prawn-style? Guests will simply not be able to ignore a gorgeously crafted candle in the shape of a shrimp cocktail on ice, or the remarkably shrimpy, handmade piece of art that is this Lemon & Shrimp Candle by Brooklyn-based artist and curator Janie Korn.

For the chicest prawn party

It’s shrimp cocktail season, people. That means it’s time to throw a clambake, a garden party, a graduation celebration, or a summertime shrimp shindig, and no elegant festivity is complete without a gorgeous set of linen cocktail napkins or beaded coasters—all shrimp-themed, of course, like these embroidered linen shrimp cocktail napkins. Chef Stephanie Nass originally started Chefanie as a catering company in New York, but eventually branched out into designing tableware and accessories that would compliment all of her favorite dishes.

There’s nothing better than sipping a cocktail out of a handcrafted stoneware mug with a prawn perched permanently on the rim. Founder Alexandria Degoey makes all of the pieces by hand, which are “innately designed to be beautiful, ugly, and lasting.” For more formal occasions, we are absolutely giddy over Maison Balzac’s shrimp cocktail coupes and matching platter.

For the high-end shrimp hors d’oeuvres

May we suggest this gorgeous, hand-painted ebi plate set, that comes with a free set of lobster salt ‘n’ pepper shakers? Score!

For a united shrimp tablescape

Adding a touch of shrimpy sparkle to a table setting is never a bad idea. Coordinated, hand-beaded coasters and glittering, jewel-encrusted napkin rings from Joanna Buchanan are just the ticket.

For the mid-century modern shrimp vibes

For a more Mediterranean flare, à la Mykonos, may we interest you in these graphic 1960s-esque dinner plates? Made to be mixed and matched, there are also crab, sardine, and octopus plates from In the Round House for a seafood buffet, which is part of a limited-edition collaboration with Sydney-based artist Daimon Downey, called Italian Dinner Party.

For DIY prawn power

You’re not all about the hoity-toity B.S. You love macrame and kitsch and you are not afraid to show off your prawn pride all the time. (Mom, it’s not a phase, it’s a lifestyle!) That’s right, you can now show off your swag in the form of a mid–century cross-stitch pillow, a mobile for your bundle of joy, and even a jigsaw puzzle—family fun for everyone. For the sophisticated crafter that loves a bit of mod flair, this cross-stitch kit is the ideal gift. Not only is it a fun activity, but the result is stunningly subtle prawn decor for the mid-century inspired home.

Shrimply the best neck pillow

You love shrimp so much you’re willing to wrap one around your neck and flaunt it in front of the masses. Now you can cuddle up to your favorite appetizer and doze off into dreamland, with visions of oysters and shrimps dancing in your head.

Nobody puts baby in a prawn-less room

Start ‘em young: They’ll be listing off shrimp before they can even chew. This handmade mobile is made of recycled wool, with a polyester fill and embroidered details, all dangling gently from ribbons on a birch frame.

Bioluminescence in action

Scene: You curl up with a book in front of a fire on one of those stormy summer days. It starts to get dark outside as the clouds roll in. You reach over and switch on your prized Still Life with Mussels and Shrimp by Vincent Van Gogh lamp, and bask in its warm glow as you turn the page.

For the serious shrimp art collector

If you’ve been looking to invest in a stunning piece of artwork, then perhaps a profound work in oils by Pat Doherty is the answer to your prayers.

For a shrimpcentric game night

It’s game night at the cabin, and after a few cardio-inducing rounds of charades, everyone settles in for a nightcap and a puzzle. But not just any puzzle—one depicting the very thing that brought you all together: Shrimp Fest ‘99.

Sweet dreams are made of shrimp

Nautical, beach-themed bathrooms are fairly common. There are countless shell-shaped soap dispensers out there, but, come to think about it, we’ve never seen a seafood-tower-themed powder room. Now’s your chance—artist Katie Kimmel, maker of ceramic dog vases and cult-favorite food hats, has designed the holy grail of shower curtains: a seafood feast for the eyes.

Chilled shrimp socktail

If you can believe it, there’s more than one pair of truly awesome shrimp socks out there. One in classic black, for formal affairs, the other is a more playful, daytime-appropriate powder blue.

Tops with tails

For the shrimp gumbo cookoff, tell everyone you’re a diehard shrimper with a subtle nod to the fruit of the sea by donning a classic button-down shirt or an iconic, Jason Bourne-inspired graphic tee.

More shrimp-cessories

You can wear them in your hair, you can wear them on your feet—accessories with shrimp on them truly can’t be beat. Shellfish chic can be stunning, and even a little camp, and the pièce de résistance to any handbag hoarder’s wardrobe is a delightfully cheeky purse. Whether it’s a fancy Glomesh evening bag, or a designer crocheted cotton market bag, no outfit is complete without the right accessories.

Minaudières

You can effortlessly work prawns into your everyday wardrobe with these delightfully whimsical jewelry pieces. Designer Susan Alexandra offers a stunning pair of earrings that feature prawns (and a fellow shellfish lover, a mermaid) proudly. For black-tie events, consider a stunning set of rhinestone and faux-pearl drop earrings from aptly named UK brand, Shrimps. Lastly, an every-day pair of shrimp earrings will be perfect for your auntie from the Pacific northwest (or a kindergarten teacher in need of a gift).

A very shrimpy un-birthday to you!

For every birthday and holiday, show them you care with a present wrapped in gorgeous prawn paper, tied up with a great big bow and a glass ornament charm. This high-quality wrapping paper comes in both olive and pink, for a stunning display on the table or under the tree—Christmas in July, anyone?

The final touch

Our list would not be complete without this resplendent shade of classic red, the perfect summer go-with-everything color, in the aptly named Cajun-shrimp hue.

Cheers to a summer full of bountiful cocktails (of the shrimp variety)!

