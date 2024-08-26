10 Virgo Season Birthday Gifts Your Picky Friend Won’t Return

It’s Virgo season, my dears. Prime time for getting ourselves organized, setting goals (that we’re actually going to achieve this time around), and putting our health and wellness first. Basically, all the things that the Virgos in your life already do on the reg.

If you’ve got a beau or bestie with a birthday between August 23 and September 22, here are the best gifts for Virgos that even the pickiest will love.

You don’t need to know anything about astrology to spot a Virgo’s directness, zeal for knowledge, and grounded, analytical nature. (Thank you, Mercury.) Known for their integrity and focus (that might come out as perfectionism), Virgos can be devoted, loyal people to have in your inner circle. But as much as they probably love you, they do not want crap they don’t need for their birthday, well-intentioned or not. So, here’s our recs to the rescue.

This mushroom coffee alternative for Virgo-sharp focus – London Nootropics Adaptogenic Coffee

[Use code VICE15 for 15% off]

Coffee jitters and caffeine crashes? Virgos simply don’t have time for that. They need a morning pick-me-up that actually works for them. Enter London Nootropics Adaptogenic Coffee. It’s loaded with adaptogens like Cordyceps, Lion’s Mane, Rhodiola, Siberian Ginseng, and Ashwaganda that work to deliver physical and mental health benefits like increased stamina, focus, immunity, mood stability and gut health. Try the starter kit to get the brand’s Zen, Flow, and Mojo coffee blends and help the Virgo in your life find their flow. Use code VICE15 for 15% off!

A Carhartt staple for dressing for the season – Montana Rugged Flex Relaxed Fit Duck Insulated Jacket

Another name for Virgo season is, well, fall. Help them usher in the season with a new Carhartt ‘fit, made for experiencing the outdoors in all of autumn’s crisp weather glory. The Montana Rugged Flex Relaxed Fit Duck Insulated Jacket is sherpa-lined and insulated to keep the cold out, and features a rugged canvas exterior that holds up if their idea of fun involves hands-on outdoor projects. If not, that’s okay too. We just think the Mocha coloring is on point for fall.

These dinner party essentials – Preston Marble & Wood Charcuterie Boards

Since a surprise party would be one of Virgo’s circles of hell, I’d bet good money that the Virgo you’re shopping for is already planning their own birthday bash, where they can reign over each and every meticulous detail. Don’t know what to bring? Virgo definitely doesn’t want you to bring a potluck dish—it won’t go with their curated menu. Instead, opt for these chic marble and wood charcuterie boards from West Elm. They’re stylish yet understated and —above all else—practical. Major points in Virgo’s book.

Best gift for earth signs – AeroGarden In-Home Herb Garden

Virgo —along with Taurus and Capricorn—is an earth sign. Odds are good that they like plants —but then again, who doesn’t? This high-tech herb garden lets you grow fresh herbs indoors all year round, regardless of Mother Nature’s will. According to AeroGarden, this nifty system grows plants 5x faster than regular soil. Plus, it’s even got a vacation mode so no plant is left unaccounted for.

A book to fuel Virgo’s quest for knowledge – Astrology for the Soul

Virgos aren’t the type that are going to be satisfied with their TikTok sound-byte horoscope. No. They’re the researchers. The investigators. The analysts who aren’t satisfied until they know a topic inside and out. If the Virgo in your life is into understanding the cosmos and charting their fate, then hit them with Jan Spiller’s cult classic Astrology for the Soul. It’s one of the deepest dives out there in terms of integrating the archetypes and teachings of astrology into an applicable path of self-discovery.

Crack a celebratory drink – Recess

Whether the Virgo you know is adventuring on the sober curious path or just isn’t keen on following up their big day with a hangover, you can swap popping the bubbly with cracking a Recess. When I first discovered the magnesium-infused sparkling water at my crunchy-granola local healthfood store, I wasn’t expecting more than a refreshing pop of flavor. However, the adaptogen sparkling water fully delivered on its promises on its promises to help release tension and unwind. It’s like a yoga class in a can.

Best wellness gift pick – EltaMD UV Clear Tinted Broad-Spectrum SPF 46

My Pisces dermatologist best friend—who definitely has a Virgo placement somewhere in her birth chart—made me throw away all of my forever chemicals-laced sunscreens last year and switch to EltaMD, a tinted mineral sunscreen that is just as much an everyday beauty basic as it is a necessary layer of sun protection. Since then, it’s become a go-to gift among my inner circle of family and friends. After all, who wants to pay for a nearly $50 sunscreen out of their own pocket?

This hyper-organized digital calendar – The Skylight Calendar

For some of us on the Zodiac wheel (looking at my fellow Sagittariuses here) the idea of a smart calendar feels completely overwhelming and stifling. But for a Virgo—this WiFi-enabled 15-inch calendar is the stuff dreams are made of. It can link up with Google, Outlook, Apple, Cozi, and Yahoo, and Virgos can get wild with their color coding, list-making, and scheduling syncing.

Best sex toy for Virgos – Tease Us Set (Moxie + Bond)

WeVibe’s Tease Us Set is one of our top picks when it comes to remote control vibrators for couples. It’s perfect for folks in LDRs, anyone exploring kinks—and Virgos. Since it can be fully app-controlled, it lets Virgos play with control: either ~finally~ releasing it, or having their partner hand it over to them. The set includes a vibrating stimulation ring (Bond) and a panty vibrator (Moxie)—but you can customize yours to have two of each instead, too.

A fitness tracker for Virgo data junkies – Garmin Forerunner 165

Virgos love their data—and staying fit and healthy. The Garmin Forerunner 165 puts them in the driver’s seat of both. While it’s got all the standard bells and whistles that smartwatches are known for (like GPS tech and heart rate data), it’s more geared towards outdoors enthusiasts: it has an 11-day battery life and can spend up to 19 hours in GPS mode (must-haves for emergencies) and has built-in activity profiles for running, cycling, HIIT and strength training. Just like the Virgos in your life, Garmin thought of everything: you can even use the watch to make contactless payments.