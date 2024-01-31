The Best Gifts for Your Wife or Girlfriend (That Feel Thoughtful)

Most of the best gifts in life—love, friendship, and a cure for IBS—can’t be bought. But the coolest ones can, as evidenced by a these Grateful Dead-themed luxury chocolates. That’s the kind of energy your partner deserves, and it’s why we’ve made you a smorgasbord of presents to shower your lady love this Valentine’s Day.

We get it: You’ve ended up here because you’re looking for the best stuff for your girlfriend, the best Valentine’s Day gifts for your wife, or maybe the best gift for your dominatrix—and we’ve got ideas for every budget, whether you’re a Big Time Banker Guy™ (or Gal), a professional email-sending drone, or a freelance circus squirrel trainer. We can’t promise that they’ll keep you and her together forever (and in fact, you may never see her again when y’all head to Joshua Tree for that vacay and she finds the earthships)—but hey, it’s all gravy.

We speak for the trees when we say that wives and girlfriends (like, you know, most other people) just want nice stuff. There’s no “one-size-fits-all” trick to finding the best gifts for women; just give us the kind of presents you would give to anyone who deserves to unwind with a little more luxury, or, you know… start their morning by brewing their coffee in a miniature moka pot.

Whether you have a budget of $50, or you’re ready to drop big coins on a Motörhead-themed fire pit, here are some of our favorite gifts for your wifey, babe, or boo.

The Best Gifts for Her for Under $50

Sweets for your sweet

Comparté’s luxury chocolates have been a big hit with VICE editors for their next-level Flavortown bragging rights and cool graphic designs. Look no further than its Matcha Green Tea-Dipped Oreos, Caramelized Waffle Cone Chocolate Bars, or this non-corny, heart-themed box of dark chocolate bonbons filled with fresh raspberry and strawberry cream.

This VICE editor-loved silk sleep mask

We’ll say it: Dainty sleep masks are for the uncommitted. If we sound cranky, it’s only because we haven’t blanketed our tired peepers under this generous, cloud-like mask by Lunya.

She lost her earbuds (again)

No problem. These TAGRY wireless earbuds are another VICE editor-favorite, because the sound in bangin’ and the price is right. As VICE shopping director Hilary Pollack writes about the earbuds, “I truly love that they show you how much battery life you have left right on the case, and that they pair so easily with my phone, computer, and even gym equipment (and to reiterate, they’re THIRTY BUCKS!).” No wonder they have over 62,700 Amazon reviews.

Mayo girls, rise up

It’s good on fries, grilled cheese sammies, salads, fingers—need we say more? Help your gal prove her mayonnaise fealty with this Etsy sweatshirt. Top it off with a bottle Kewpie, and you’re holiday shopping is complete.

A candle that smells like your best camping trip

Apotheke is just really good at creating scents that don’t feel stuffy or too flowery, such as this VICE editor-loved (it me) charcoal-scented candle. The Brooklyn-based home fragrance brand has captured the smell of an expensive, well-tended fire pit at one of those glamping campgrounds where you sleep on a Casper mattress under-ish the stars. Seriously, though, the candle’s notes of cedarwood, sandalwood, and what Apotheke calls “smoky embers [and] burnt maple” make it perfect for the woman who loves Björk, Sundays on the couch, and walking around misty forests like a banshee.

A hydrated partner is a happy partner

Before we even suggest anything over the top or out of the box, there’s something to be said about gifting something practical to your girlfriend or wife—something that’s not necessarily flashy, but should see plenty of use throughout the year. Case in point, this 24 ounce water bottle that’s not a Stanley cup from Hyrdro Flask is ready, willing, and able to be her sidekick on trips to the gym, on the desk at her office, or holding court on her bedside table.

A luxury facial in a box

Enyacore stans, rise up: There’s a new skincare brand in town called Monastery, and its luxurious products must come from the ambrosia of the gods. The brand’s Discovery Sample Kit is the perfect gift, and gives your skincare-obsessed GF the ability to sample every one of the San Francisco-based brand’s products, from its calming sage cleansing oil to its gentle reishi retinol cream. Just don’t blame us if your girl is convinced that she’s a Roman Empress when she exits the restroom.

She’s a very spooky girl

Girls don’t want just want flowers. They want spooky Texas ghost stories.

No-nonsense slippers

There are many high-key nonsensical slippies and slides, like these wearable lobsters, but your lady might seek the grip support of slippers that are so non-slip, she (probably) could scale the side of the Empire State building, NBD.

Keep those lips kissable

Laneige, the blockbuster Korean beauty brand, is known for a few specialities. One of it’s most beloved items includes its Lip Sleeping Mask. Designed to hydrate lips overnight, the brand claims that (according to sales data from a few years ago) it sells one of these every three seconds worldwide. We’re not beauty experts, per se, but it seems hard to argue with that level of popularity.

Our favorite Italian lace thong is on sale

Sprint, don’t run, to the big sale happening at The Great Eros right now. The Brooklyn-based lingerie and intimates brand is both a local and national favorite for its romantic but effortless designs, and its Italian lace Sonata Thong is a VICE editor-favorite (it me, again) for its adjustable ties and a comfortable fit that feels like you’re wearing next to nothing. Plus, the packaging is always really classy (one year, The Great Eros tossed in some free chocolate just for kicks).

You haven’t made it to Japan yet

But your cat doesn’t have to know that. No judgement if we try to fit into this charming house ourselves. After all, cat furniture is looking insanely chic these days.

She was a Tumblr queen

Ah, how boring our coffee tables would be without TASCHEN’s gorgeous art books. This tome is dedicated to the racy works of the late Chinese photographer and poet Ren Hang, and would make an especially perfect gift for the queer GF who was famous in college for her rare camera collection and niche Tumblr taste.

The Best Gifts for Her for Under $100

Non-corny heart jewelry

See? Non-corny heart jewelry is possible. This single, spiky stinker is 60% off at SSENSE right now, and features a green Swarovski crystal heart that deserves its own 1980s fantasy movie.

Like sleeping bags for your feet

Why would you ever walk on anything else??? Our feet have been spoiled by the plush goodness of the The North Face’s Thermoball puffer slippers, which are water-resistant, fleece-lined, and come in endless patterns and colorways. They have a 4.7-star average rating on Amazon from over 1,800 reviews, inlcluding one fan who writes that “they are warm but not hot, wash beautifully, [and] the insole is thick and removable for washing.”

Out of the frying pan…

… And into the Le Creuset cast iron skillet. This is the perfect gift for the food-obsessed partner who loves to make a mean shakshuka, and the flame colorway sure will brighten up the kitchen this winter.

An authentic Turkish rug

Yes, you can afford a beautiful, vintage Turkish rug. You just have to know where to look for the best deals on these colorful, supreme floor jawns. Luckily, there’s nothing we would rather do that trawl Etsy with our shrimp net to bring you the best sales on the sickest home threads. Your lady will swoon over the way these rugs can brighten up any space, especially in the dark winter months.

This couple’s moka pot

As a woman of taste, she may already have a big-ass Bialetti moka pot. The iconic Italian brand’s mini moka set, however, is a new card in her Pokémon deck. It’s even crafted from stoneware for extra heat retention. As one Amazon reviewer writes, “[it’s] fun to watch the streams fill the two ceramic cups. A lot less work than my espresso machine.”

For the tomato girl

It was the year of the tomato girl, but only your tomato girl will have this hypnotic, calming tomato table lamp to show for it. Just imagine how nice it will look on a bookshelf, or on the kitchen counter…

Luxury crotchless panties

It can be hard to shop for sexy lingerie for Valentine’s Day that isn’t corny or outlandishly expensive, but Fleur du Mal always hits the perfect note with its luxurious thongs. There’s an entire VICE guide to shopping for crotchless panties, but this vibrant silk pair takes the cake and eats it, too.

This bestselling humidifier is 34% off

It’s humidifier season, mate. Winter ushers in arid and cold conditions, which is why many people (yet again, it me) invest in a quality humidifier to try and help with dry skin and sinuses. This Amazon bestseller is on sale right now, and very inoffensive (dare we say… sexy?) in design. Plus, if you live with your girlfriend, it basically ends up being a present for you as well. Another win-win.

The Best Gifts for Her for Under $200

An aesthetic storage solution for her greens

Tulip’s chic stash bags are a bestseller from this VICE article about the best gifts under a hundo, and its aesthetic 7-piece storage set is like adult Caboodles for stoners. The larger box includes three odor-blocking jars, one tube, a rolling tray, on-the-go pouch, humidity packs, and rewritable labeling marker. The lilac and green hues are great, but that Schiaparelli pink will really stand out when she rifles through her tote bag for the good greens.

Something sparkly without spending your savings

Trying to find the perfect piece of jewelry to prove that you have graduated from the Chump School of the Zales heart pendant? Let ye ole’ ball and chain know you’re in it for the long haul with diamond stud from Catbird, or this really cool, nouveau Byzantine heart bling from Mondo Mondo.

One sip closer to Lake Como

You know what’s a trip? When your morning espresso transports you and your boo back to that Italian vacation you took a few years ago. De’Longhi espresso machines are not only easy on the eyes and a serious counter flex, but this particular Amazon bestseller has a 4-star average rating on the site from over 3,700 reviews. There’s arguably no better gift (for her, and for you) than the ability to foam, froth, and drip your way to oral ecstasy like the italiani.

Satin pajamas that make her feel rich

We already know babe loves her jammies, and we approve of this comfy-as-hell satin chemise, which is just a French word for “classy rich person top.” The feather-trimmed nightie is made out of über soft satin, and is perfecting for lounging around the house in style like the spurned film noir mistress of an oil baron.

She’s a runner, she’s a track star

Ah, to pull up to the function in a pair of black Bondi 8s. Hokas are always a flex, but it’s the subtle swag of the cloud-like, boosted Bondi 8s that have earned them the adoration of VICE editors and readers alike.

A handbag fit for a queen

Vivienne Westwood was an absolute force of nature in the fashion world (just like your boo), and her tongue-in-cheek use of tartan plaids and monarchy-inspired designs are beloved by favorite punks and classic girly-girls alike. Cop the iconic, colorful Granny Frame bag from SSENSE while it’s 52% off, and she’ll love you forever.

A wild-ass blanket

One of our editors also swears by the Barefoot Dreams blanket, and says it’s both freakishly soft and comfortable. Is that a leopard print or just puffy clouds? Either way, there’s a good chance your girl will be snuggled up in this blanket all winter long.

Rihanna would approve

We can picture this BDSM chain skirt joining Riri’s impressive rotation of Carnival looks. In the meantime, your lady will enjoy layering it with leather pants to go to the Renaissance faire.

A winter sweater

It’s like the old Vine adage goes: Shower time, a glass of whiskey, and Diesel jeans sweaters. Seriously, though, Diesel’s grunge-meets-futurism aesthetic has been killing it lately, so smash that order button on this cheery sweater while it’s $315 off. She’ll be très impressed.

A couples’ vibrator

This Lovense app-controlled vibrator has been a cam girl staple toy for ages, and once the pandemic hit back in 2020, a lot of distanced couples started to see why. The interface is easy to use, and the vibes are oh-so strong with this one.

Wow, you really love this lady

A new record player set-up

She loves that portable suitcase record player the 70s, but it’s kiiind of scratching up her LPs. Gift her this Adult™ record player by Audio-Technica, and get into the groove of why VICE editors love the brand so much. Hint: This baby is Bluetooth-enabled, which means it can connect to your partner’s iPhone, Alexa device, and whatever else floats her boat.

A bouquet of 200 roses

Careful! If you get her this BDE bouquet of 200 red roses, you run the risk of convincing her that you’re actually a horny ghost who lives in the basement of the Paris Opera.

Aesthetic, noise-cancelling earbuds

Henceforth, baby gets her very own pair of swanky noise-cancelling Bose earbuds, which will actually personalize their noise cancellation and sound performance for your boo to give her an uninterrupted, smooth listening experience wherever she goes.

She’s the Trinity to your Neo

Leather trench coats, blunt bangs, an air of mystery—what’s not to love about a cyberpunk girl? Show her you love her with a pair of Rick Owens shades that will looks great in every dimension.

An epic 360 camera for her smartphone

If her GoPro camera work sux, it doesn’t have to—this attachment can transform her Cloverfield-level camera skills into a stabilized, 360-degree, 4K-quality video that the Academy will love. (VR goggles not included.)

Mix it up

The millennial version of owning a house is owning a KitchenAid mixer.

Filth is her life

Again, this one is as much a present for her as it is for you. Plus, can you imagine serving a roasted beef rump at the dinner table this holiday season with the visual genius of John Waters as your backdrop? Divine, in a word.

Snaggletooth fire pit

Is she a Motörhead fan? Does she enjoy headbutting you in your sleep? Give her the gift of endless flames with this hand-crafted fire pit.

A getaway to Joshua Tree

Babes love the desert. So here’s an idea: Plan a vacation to Joshua Tree by booking this romantic bungalow, which boasts a hot tub and pool for soaking under the stars (before you go to Pound Town in the house’s king bed).

Photo Courtesy of Airbnb

Romantic Bungalow With Pool, Hot Tub & Views; sleeps up to 3, $342 $158/night at Airbnb

Happy holidays, and please invite us to the Motörhead bonfire.

