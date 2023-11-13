The Best Gifts for a Long-Term Girlfriend, Boyfriend, or Partner

What are the gifts that are surefire ways to impress your loved ones for the holidays? Well, there’s always furniture (heavily branded by their favorite designer labels), prime picks from the metaphorical pumpkin spice patch, or sex toys for, shall we say, “unconventional” desires. The stress of holiday shopping is enough to have someone ripping open a package of CBD dog bones and consider using them for human consumption—because how on Earth could you one-up the holiday gifts you gave out a few years ago? Take a deep breath, pull up a bean bag chair, and hunker down for some relationship advice from us (your complimentary cool uncles) about the best gifts to give a long-term partner.

We would be lying if we said that money didn’t make a difference when you’re shopping for a really nice present; James Bond villain-worthy vacation pads in Mexico cost coins and take some serious planning. But that’s the thing: More so than money, the best gifts for your long-term boyfriend, girlfriend, or partner require some strategy—and a flair for drama. Why gift them the smol Le Creuset cocotte (damn, it is pretty cute, actually), when you could gift them a piece of five-quart-capable piece of cookware that your children, or at least your Giga Pet, will inherit once we’ve all died? Why gift them the standard, torso-sized art book from TASCHEN when you could gift them a David Hockney book so beautiful that it comes with its own piece of furniture?

Whether you’re shopping for presents under $100 or looking to drop some once-in-a-lifetime Benjamins, here are the best presents for someone you’ve been in a relationship with for a really long time (and who is expecting something really nice this year).

A bike worthy of carrying their perfect buns

Did this charming bike roll off a Wes Anderson film set? Just look at those silver accents and creme wheels. Known as the “Rigby,” this looker is one of State Bicycle Co.’s bestellers for its affordable price tag and sleek design. According to one reviewer, it’s not only easy to assemble but a very “smooth ride, and it takes corners well.”

Your Deadhead is all grown up

This mid-century modern ashtray is as much a gift for your boo as it is a gift for you. A consistent star from Houseplant, aka Seth Rogan’s elevated toking accessories brand, this chic ashtray will save you precious counter and coffee table space while looking really fucking cool next to literally anything, but especially a Togo sofa.

Candles are the gifting hack of the holidays

A certain colleague of ours here at VICE divulged their holiday shopping hack: Buy a grip of nice candles at the top of the gifting season, and then keep them on deck for when you’re stumped on what to cop for that “special” someone or last-minute gifts (because let’s be honest: the ones closest to you are likely to be the last ones you shop for). But since this one’s for your long-term boo, this Voluspa candle is larger than a small dog, and will possibly outlast an entire year’s worth of small talk with the in-laws, packing a notable 250 hours of burn time. That’s a total of roughly 22 Lord of the Rings (extended) trilogy binge watches, and almost enough time to figure out why you’re weirdly obligated to buy gifts for [insert: coworkers, in-laws, neighbors] this holiday season. At least you can get the fringe benefit of sweet, endless aromatherapy via Japanese cypress and black musk.

… Alternatively, you could experience the divine glory of this massive, three wick candle from the Parisian fragrance brand Diptyque. Not only does the fig-scented candle come in a handsome, ombré green vessel, but it contains enough wax to outlast the duration of your relationship for you to burn it for years.

A very horny coffee machine

Waking up on Sunday morning and making a pour over or going to the corner cafe is fun, but if there’s work to be done in the bedroom, why not just set it and forget it? This drip coffee machine is not only seductive and chic, but it makes incredibly good coffee and could not be easier to use. The Moccamaster (which we reviewed, and loved) is a great present for your coffee-loving partner… but the real gift is what you’ll do with all the time you save from using it.

Y’all have outdoorsy aspirations

Every friend group has one: The gorpcore couple that won’t stop talking about “what a different, groudning experience it is” to relax in Big Sur from the freedom of their very own roof top tent. Typically, these suckers can cost thousands of clams, but this Amazon bestseller is relatively affordable and fits up to three people. So, feel free to bring your threesome unicorn along for the ride (in all manners of speaking).

This clever Japanese kettle

Y’all have probably owned/experienced many kettles and teapots in your long courtship. But have you given yourself over to the ingenious design of Masataka Sugiyama’s stainless steel cube kettle? Not only does it look slick as hell, but the shallow design heats up water faster, and makes for easy fridge storage that iced tea stans will love.

A year’s worth of natural wine

Glug glug, buddy. It’s one thing to gift your hunny a really nice bottle, but it’s another entirely to give them the gift of picking up their wine tab for the next year. That’s love. MYSA has a variety of wine subscriptions you can choose from, starting with a one-month subscription of three bottles. Personally, we shall be going all out on their three bottles per month, 12-month subscription, because every vino is so well-curated, comes with tasting videos and food pairing suggestions, and the bottles look cool enough to make us hoard them on our counter, millennial-style.

They love their dog more than you

You may have been in a relationship for years, but you both know that the only person who’s really receiving any love and attention is your four-legged roommate. Earn some brownie points with both your S.O. and your dog by upgrading their wardrobe with some pet streetwear (yes, it’s real) or this Versace dog raincoat. Your beloved will know that you really get the love hierarchy that’s at work here.

This cookware will become a family heirloom

There are Dutch ovens, and then there’s Le Creuset. The French cookware brand has mastered the art of elevating cast iron in the kitchen for nearly a century with cookware that retains and spreads heat evenly, is dishwasher-safe, and is tough as nails. Gift your boo one of the cult brands BIG Dutch ovens—as in, the five-and-a-half quart daddies that could roast an entire extended family of Cornish game hens—and your love will know that you’re in this for the long haul. That, and the Bolognese.

So you can keep projecting your issues on them

You spend a lot of time arguing over the Roku remote, so you might as well make the streaming experience home-cinema-worthy. This is one of the top-rated indoor-and-outdoor-proof projectors on Amazon; with thousands of reviews and happy film-nerd customers. “This [screen] is sharp, the lens has minimum distortion and the brightness is very even,” writes one reviewer, “[it] projects a real 300″ image, [and even] 4-5 meters away from the screen [it’s] still crisp!! Quality for your money!!” S O L D !

On the other hand, you may not be a projector household (fair; that setup takes up space and time). Luckily, the latest smart TV from Amazon is premiering at a special low price, so your loved one can watch House of the Dragon on a 4K UHD screen that they actually have space for in their railroad apartment. Cop it while it’s 30% off.

Better bedding, better relationship

Still sleeping on tired, toe-clawed bedding from your college years? Sad. Show your loved one that you have real, adult aspirations by gifting them one of Quince’s European linen bedding bundles; This set comes in over a dozen colorways, and includes a duvet cover, two shams, a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, and a set of pillowcases. As one reviewer writes, “My husband is honestly crazy about them. They don’t overheat, feel incredible next to your skin, and are clearly a good quality linen.”

A great bidet doesn’t have to cost you an ass and a leg…

…But it will definitely make your love feel richer, once the Bellagio-worthy waterworks caress their heinie. It’s definitely not the gift to share with someone who you wouldn’t be comfortable talking about personal hygiene with, but if you’re S.O. are truly in a serious relationship, that love will need to translate to every room in the house—especially the bathroom. We’re bum over noggin’ for Tushy’s classic bidet, because it can be installed in most toilets by complete handiwork cretins in 20 minutes, and gives you a lifetime of backdoor pampering. As one of VICE’s writers said in an honest review of the Tushy Classic, “owning a bidet doesn’t make you better than anyone else—it just brings you closer to god.”

Pressure washers are just adult squirt guns

Speaking of cleanliness: There are few things in life that are more valuable, or deeply gratifying, than using a pressure washer to go to town on grimy surfaces. One VICE editor (it me) first observed the power of pressure washers when her neighbor yeeted some Saturday night party booze/debris from their stoop in a matter of seconds, and hasn’t stopped thinking about it since. This Hoto Tools pressure washer has a 5-in-1 multi-spray nozzle and is totally cordless, whether you need to carry it to hose off your car, bike, or [redacted].

A temperature-adjusted comforter

Do you and your partner suffer from having wildly different sleeping preferences? Invest in the Kömforte Microfiber Dual Zone Comforter, and you will able to literally divide and conquer that quagmire. Here’s how it works: One half of the comforter is filled with 150 grams of luxury, vegan microfiber, while the other half is filled with 300 grams of stuffing to keep cold sleepers a little extra toasty. No awkward wires for heating, no peeling off multiple comforters, no worries.

What’s better than a pearl necklace?

… A pearl necklace that hugs their sweet peach. Agent Provacateur is the GOAT of gorgeous lingerie, and its pearl thong is the perfect slightly-impractical-and-very-horny gift that proves y’all are still romantic and nasty.

… Speaking of nasty, have y’all dabbled in the world of crotchless panties yet? There’s an entire VICE article dedicated to shopping for crotchless intimates, but suffice to say that these sultry red and black crotch jawns are the article’s bestsellers.

Row their boat

The Ergatta rowing machine is a work of art. Crafted out of cherry wood and powered only by the waters of Poseidon and those sweet, meaty thighs of yours, the fitness apparatus is the kind of aspirational home gym centerpiece we’ve been wanting for ages. It’s a pièce de strength training résistance, working all of your muscles however hard you would like as you get your Oxford-level row on. Or, they can take a casual, virtual trip downstream like a frog on a lily pad [passes joint]. It’s not cheap, but it also comes with a virtual workout screen and complimentary home installation by a professional, so all you have to do is smash that order button and get ready to work those glutes.

“Feel like a European elite” with an absinthe fountain

Your beloved may have an impressive bar corner, and perhaps even a worldly bar cart, but do they have a full-blown absinthe fountain? Exactly. This set-up is available from Amazon, and comes with everything you need to, in the words of one reviewer, “feel like a European elite.”

Leather opera slippers

Biiig house slipper fans over here. Owning a nice pair of indoor-outdoor shoes is a truly Adult Purchase that will help your partner feel fancy and cozy, especially if you cop them this pair of leather opera slippers with memory foam insoles. Divine [rips bong].

They’ve always wanted an Eames lounger

Picture it: Your beloved has just worked out on the Ergatta rowing machine, taken a steamy eucalyptus-infused shower, and slipped into their leather opera slides. The only thing left for them to do is slide into this Eames chair alternative, which comes with an ottoman and is seriously on sale right now.

Keep the good stuff on deck

If you and your partner enjoy a nice bottle of wine every now and then, level up your storage situation by picking up a sick wine fridge. Sure, you can keep scouring the floor of the pantry or the back of the refrigerator for a bottle every time the mood strikes, but ask yourself: Is that really sexy? No. What is sexy is having a cold bottle of sparkling ready at all times and knowing exactly where it is.

… You know what else rocks? A personal mini fridge for serums, snacks, sex toys (who doesn’t love temperature play?) and whatever else you want to have on-hand in your bedroom.

This VICE-editor loved pizza oven

The Ooni Volt is the Cadillac of pizza ovens. It’s easy enough to salivate over its streamlined silhouette and monochrome hardware, but it’s the oven’s chops as an idiot-proof pizza machine that blew one of our editors out of the water. As Adam Rothbarth writes in his VICE review of the appliance, “Whether you’re a seasoned home pizza pro or a newbie who’s done nothing more than DiGiorno (I stan), the Volt will absolutely level your game up beyond what you thought was possible.”

Post-workout pleasure has never been more cost-effective (see: cheaper)

Just because you’re shopping for gifts for someone you love doesn’t mean you need to break the bank to prove you care. Of course, if you have a cool half a G around, you could hook them up with a Theragun Pro, the Lambo of home massagers…

… But what if you could offer them comparable muscle-easing power for way less? Case in point: the Olsky Handheld Electric Body Massager. This massage gun packs all the punch of a Theragun at a significantly more palatable price tag, without sacrificing any pain pulverizing power. We’ve raved about Olsky’s massager for months now, so there’s little reason for you not to pop this in your shopping cart. You know you’re not a masseuse. Your partner definitely knows you’re not a masseuse. You may not be able to workout the tightness in your partner’s neck or wrists (gearing up for the holidays is hard work!), but you can definitely hold the Olsky for them while they unwind on the couch.

When you have words for each other

Being with somebody for a long time is great—you learn a lot about each other, you find things you enjoy doing together, you share some of your deepest fears and dreams. That said, after years and years, sometimes you need a little inspiration for things to do. Once you’ve seen every episode of Law and Order and have done that one weird sex thing that took you 10 years to get to… it’s time to get into Scrabble. Because nothing says “I love you” like beating their goddamn ass with some words that can’t possibly be real (but somehow are).

Swing low

Maybe you and your partner have been inching towards turning your living room into a horny adult playpen, but you don’t have room for a whole pommel horse. That’s cool. Just cop a no-drill, over-the-door sex swing to spice things up; it’s the closest you’ll get to the feeling of having a zero gravity bone sesh, and it’s easy to put away when the local priest pops by for tea. Sneak it into your cart while it’s on sale for Black Friday at Lovehoney.

Have y’all used sex toys yet?

Lockdown times [shivers] sucked, but they did help folks realize how absolutely bangin’ couples’ sex toys can be for spicing things up in the sack. This versatile FLIQ vibrator from Ava, aka Amazon’s bestelling vibrator brand, is the perfect toy bring into the bedroom for some toe-curling clitoral orgasms thanks to its abundance of patterns and speeds. It’s the elongated nature of the vibrator’s handle, however, that makes FLIQ such a partner-friendly toy; Think of it as a horny extension for your arm that can go to town on your partner’s clit while you eat out their sweet peach.

The portable version of a massage chair

We know, we know. You’re nearly at the point in your life where you’re ready to throw down for a humongous massage chair, but not yet. Good thing there’s a massager on Amazon for under a hundo on Amazon that turns every chair into a massage chair. Granted, there’s no cushion for your butt, but you can move this heated, remote-controlled device from the couch to the bed and back again, and turn every corner of your home into a spa. No wonder this sucker has thousands of reviews on Amazon.

The art book to rule all art books

This David Hockney art book by TASCHEN is so beautiful, and so massive, that it literally comes with its own piece of post-modern furniture—designed by the equally impressive Marc Newson—to prop it up (here’s a more bite-sized take, if your budget is $30). Sure, we’ve know that streetwear furniture and home goods can be rare, elusive, and exciting to give (and receive!) but those pieces pale in comparison to this. There are only 9,000 of these tomes in the world, and the scale of the book gives you an unprecedented look into the artist’s 60-year career. It’s the closest you’ll get to sitting poolside for a chat with the legend himself.

The best luxury sex jewelry

Designer Betony Vernon has been crafting award-winning, erotic pieces of jewelry that double as veritable works of very horny art for decades. Normally, you’d probably have to make an appointment at her atelier in Italy to cop a studded silver choker or fluffy tickler ring, but 1stDibs started carrying a sweet selection of her creations. We’re very into this S&M cocktail (we repeat: COCKtail) ring.

Let’s be honest, they want a pair of Apple AirPods Max

Sometimes the best gift for your girlfriend, boyfriend or partner is the sound of silence. Unfortunately, since that’s not something you can easily wrap up and deliver in a box, you could always go with the next best thing: Noise-canceling headphones. Jokes aside, we’ve uncovered several options that are perfect for blocking out background noise while traveling—which is perfect before, during and after the holiday season. That said, it’s hard to top the appeal of Apple’s AirPod Max headphones, which—aside from packing major name recognition—include Active Noise Cancellation and memory foam ear cushions for the perfect fit.

Take them to Paris (finally)

Photo Courtesy of Plum Guide

Listen, Paris slaps for many a reason, but especially because it’s romantic, delicious, and very walkable. Whether you’re planning on affirming your love, or, you know, planning world domination, holing up in this luxury Montmartre apartment on Plum Guide (which is like a The White Lotus version of Airbnb) could be just thing to have you and your boo rolling into 2024 with a bang. Of course, if a kitsch love hotel is more your jam, we have a VICE guide to finding and booking the best in the country.

Colourful Conversations; sleeps up to 2, $886/night on Plum Guide

Cheers to the lucky ghoul who gets your heart during this holiday season. (Hit us up if you book that private cave, we’re down to head underground.)

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.