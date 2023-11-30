The VICE Staff Picks the Best Gifts of 2023

It’s useless asking for a Christmas list from friends and family. Dad will unhelpfully ask for socks for the millionth time, while your mother-in-law has the audacity to assume you can afford to buy her an expensive iPad. Sure, you can stumble into CVS for a gift card, but that feels more than a little impersonal. Plus, you need to score points so your parents always give you cash to keep in your wallet just in case. Ah, boomers.

Not to brag, but we’re awesome at curating gift guides. Tech, running gear, kitchen goods—you name it, we’ve written about it. So of course we gathered our shopping gang this year to pick the best damn gifts we would even buy for ourselves. Santa may not be real, but this rotisserie chicken hoodie sure is. ‘Tis the season.

A rotisserie chicken sign you can wear

Does your giftee commit to visiting Costco specifically for copping a rotisserie chicken? Let them wear their hearts on their (literal) sleeves with this hoodie from Praying, which happens to be on sale over at SSENSE. —Nicolette Accardi

A proper DJ controller

So we’ve all got our playlists, and our stupid little phones, and our laptops if we’re feeling fancy. But 2024 is the year that if you say you “DJ,” you need to have some skill beyond that. At the very least, you should know how to use a proper controller. This handsome Pioneer controller is still simple enough for beginners, but is loaded with a few things beyond just the super-basics, including 16 backlit performance panels, four hot cues, four control decks, and six Pad modes. It’s Serato-compatible and by 2025, your recipient should at least be able to throw down at your favorite local bar. —Angel Kilmister

A phenomenal coffee scale

Fellow’s new Tally Pro Precision Scale is a super powerful tool for anybody looking to get a bit more, you know, precise with their pour-over game. The Tally Pro couldn’t be easier or quicker to use—its Brew Assist Mode does that annoying bean-ratio math for you, so you no longer have to rack your brain before you’ve had caffeine. —Adam Rothbarth

Running is their entire personality

Whether they just ran a marathon or are a running newb, they probably never shut up about it (guilty as charged). Anyway, they’ll need a good pair of quality kicks, like these cult-fave Cloudstratus sneakers from On, to prevent injury and to gain some serious speed when hitting the road. A nice running jacket doesn’t hurt either, if your budget is bigger. —Nicolette Accardi

This gadget that makes you hotter in multiple ways

Most people know Therabody for its signature product, the Theragun percussion massager, but what you may not know is that the brand also makes the Theraface, an incredible little beauty gadget that’s like a handheld spa. In addition to delivering the same percussive therapy as the Theragun (great for massaging your jaw muscles if you’re a TMJ sufferer like myself), it also includes red/blue light therapy attachments and a microcurrent extension so you can replicate expensive medspa treatments at home. It’s truly a treat. —Angel Kilmister

The answer is always Aesop hand wash

Honestly, when the holiday season rolls around I just buy a few bottles of Aesop’s immaculately scented, ever-popular hand washes and grab one when I realize I’m going to go meet a friend who deserves a gift. Yes, fancy hand wash has been a commodity for a while now, and some might even say it’s played out. But I don’t care. Everyone loves displaying this stuff in their bathroom (and, of course, washing their hands with it.) I like the Reverence formula that has little bits of pumice to gently exfoliate, but the Resurrection is the classic. —Angel Kilmister

A “collab à trois” for the ages

I’m a huge G-Shock fan, and this year gifted us the collab nobody saw coming or knew they needed. Fellow G-Shock enthusiast John Mayer (yes, of course I have his own sold out G-Shock model, duh) linked up with fine watch purveyor Hodinkee and clothing company Online Ceramics for a limited edition watch that is, as of this moment, somehow still fucking available. For fans of cool watches, streetwear, pop rock, or just lookin’ rad at the movies, this is the gift this year. —Adam Rothbarth

Absurdly comfy silk-infused sweatpants

When I was given the opportunity to take luxury sleepwear brand Lunya’s silk-blend sweatpants for a test ride, I thought they’d be nice, but I didn’t realize they’d instantly become my number-one favorite sweats (and I have many pairs). They’re inexplicably SO soft and comfy, and they’re even reversible, with a smooth side and a cozy sherpa side. They are on the expensive side, but make a great gift for your mama, girlfriend, or anyone who deserves something nice this year (that’s a little steep to buy for yourself). (They come in a men’s version, too.)

This universally adored Kiehl’s face cream

Don’t know what to give the skincare enthusiast in your life? For years, I have given Kiehl’s marquee face cream to those friends who own mini fridges just for skincare products, plus grandparents, lazy dudes, and myself (duh). That’s because it’s a universal banger. There’s no real scent other than what I would call Classic Lotion, and it’s one of the few creams that actually hydrates my skin during the winter. —Mary Frances “Francky” Knapp

Knives for a sharper 2024

I test a lot of knives for work, and this year there were two that truly penetrated my regular rotation. First, the Made In Nakiri is an absolute beast when it comes to veggie prep. It’s nimble, versatile, and extremely sharp. I have the gorgeous olive wood edition, but the regular colors are also beautiful. Additionally, Hedley & Bennett’s new knife line is actually very solid, and while the utility knife is a strange middle-ground between a chef’s knife and a paring knife, a few uses will prove that it’s perfect for nearly everything. I absolutely love using it. Or, if you’re simply looking for an incredibly good cleaver that’ll last forever and is literally only $7, this Winco is a chef-fave that really should be in your drawer. —Adam Rothbarth

Retro-cool headphones

The more I talk to friends and cool acquaintances, the more it becomes apparent that people miss 1) analog stuff; 2) cool-looking tech instead of boring black and white everything; and 3) wires. The wireless revolution was supposed to do us all a favor but instead just has us looking like jabronis as we struggle to get our Bluetooth buds to stay connected to our phones. Retro-cool tech is back, it looks fun, and it has parts we can see and feel and understand. Our whole staff loves Koss’ Porta Pro headphones, and they make a great gift for your friend who likes looking très unbothered on the subway. —Hilary Pollack

This candle that looks like buttered toast

It’s just hella cute. —Hilary Pollack

Quince’s jawns for your bougie brother-in-law

Quince is a direct-to-consumer luxury brand, which basically means that it’s the perfect place to get everything from affordable, luxe leather goods and cashmere tops to eco-friendly gorpcore staples for the same excellent quality but a lower price than you’d find them from other designers. This long-sleeve, quick-dry top has become a favorite of mine for chilly morning hikes, and I’m going to give one to my sporty brother-in-law for his bike rides. He’ll love how lightweight it is, and the fact that it’s made out of recycled materials. —Mary Frances “Francky” Knapp

A TikTok-famous ice cream maker

If you have a #fyp, you’ve probably seen the CREAMi on it. This countertop appliance makes ice cream out of pretty much anything, including protein shakes and frozen fruit. It’s highly rated all around the web and got major ups from our staff writer, and now I desperately want one, TBQH. I’m addicted to ice cream but need to find a way through my cravings besides just housing pints of Ben & Jerry’s. —Angel Kilmister

Coffee for your dawgs (and dogs)

While I am not a coffee lover, all of my friends are. Anyway, I cannot think of a better gift for those folks than this gift set from Grounds and Hounds, a brand that makes great coffee and donates meals, vaccines, and toys to shelter dogs. You’re basically killing two birds with one stone (or gifts), and by “killing,” I actually mean giving back to dogs, which are better than people. All of this while fueling your (human) bestie’s daily caffeine addiction—a rare win-win for all parties involved. —Becca Sax

Rock ‘n’ roll forever

Hey hey, my my, rock ‘n’ roll can never die. On that note, Taylor’s new 400 series guitars are incredibly crisp and powerful additions to the legacy brand’s offerings. Like, I’ve been jamming out to Taylor Swift Smashing Pumpkins songs on my 417e all year. Perfect gift for guitar players new and old. —Adam Rothbarth

This dope scope

I’ve been wanting to get into bird watching since 2019, when I read that Jenny Odell book about how it can help reverse the effects of Online Brain. And while I’ve yet to make friends with any neighborly crows like she did, I have used the Maven CM1 Monocular on hiking and kayaking trips to spot all kinds of hawks and herons. It’s easy to use (for some reason my face is too small for binoculars?) and it doesn’t raise any red flags with TSA despite being made by a company known for its rifle scopes (and very much looking the part). What I love about the Maven Monocular, though, is that it’s so small I can make it part of my EDC even when I’m in the city. Even if I don’t spot the famous owl that lives in Central Park, the people watching will be phenomenal. —Allie Conti

A cutting board (that catches crumbs)

This cutting board is, in a word, genius. Especially for the friend, parent, or partner who loves to host dinners that feature a warm, crusty baguette. The crumbs disappear into those trenches instead of covering your countertop.—Mary Frances “Francky” Knapp

Flasks that allow you to share a sip in style

I’ve been relishing this handsome new leather bottle flask from Tom Beckbe that comes with four metal toasting cups (in case you’re actually trying to share your Maker’s Mark with friends). A perfect gift at a great price for your bourbon-loving friend Kevin, your dad, or literally anybody else you know who enjoys drinking. —Adam Rothbarth

Do you even lift, bro?

Gym shorts are an integral part of working out—can’t be bare-assed at the squat rack, right? I am not a frequenter of the gym but my father is and he really likes these workout shorts. They’re stretchy and comfortable even for a big guy like himself, and come with thoughtful additions like a zippered pocket and no-pinch waistband. I like the many size/fit options that they offer. For example, if I wanted to get my boyfriend these shorts I’d simply get him a shorter inseam from the three available options. Wink wink. —Becca Sax

Corny, but in a good way

I love popcorn. I grew up with my grandma making the stovetop version on the daily, and nothing will ever compare to that, although this Cheerie Lane stuff might come in a close second. This set is the perfect gift for those whom you don’t know what to gift—the random coworker, the obligatory relative, etc. —Becca Sax

The land down under

My lady bits have never known luxury until they met organic cotton underwear. I’m a “wear the same pairs of underwear until they have holes” type of gal, and I recently noticed it was time for a revamp. After reading about all the positives of organic cotton I decided to be an adult and splurge on Subset’s underwear—and boy, am I glad I did. I will be gifting these wonderful drawers to my boyfriend, too, because everyone deserves to feel easy, breezy, healthy, and comfortable down there. —Becca Sax

Pour yourself some eggnog (the kind with hella rum)—you've earned it.

