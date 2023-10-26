The Best Gifts for Under $20, Because You’re Cheap But You Have Good Taste

If you’re like us, and we have a feeling you are [points to dumplings in the freezer], you want to give the people in your life the best holiday presents without taking out a loan from the tiny Monopoly guy again. The good news is, there are still some juicy treats dangling ever so low on the Savings Tree for the shrewd and discerning shopper to pluck, but for the rest of us with bad eyes, worse credit, and the impending need for reading glasses, now is also the time to wrangle in our gift shopping with a “best gifts under $20 for everyone” mentality. Otherwise, we might just finally blow all our coins on that swanky clam-shaped sauna.

The best gifts under $20 don’t have to be things you pick up in the checkout aisle of the supermarket while you panic because you forgot your reusable bags, and now you’re going to have to buy a new reusable bag which defeats the purpose of reusable shopping bags in the first place and you already have so many of them crumpled into a different reusable bag at home and—you know what, nevermind. The point is, gifts under $20 can be great, thoughtful presents that won’t break the bank, but will put a huge smile on the face of whomever you gift them to this holiday season.

Keep their sneakers clean

Those Salomons aren’t going to clean themselves, champ. Cop one of these sneaker kits from Jason Markk for you, and another for your sibling, dad, boo, or best frenemy this holiday season. The kit comes with a non-toxic cleaning solution that is safe for all materials, and a synthetic bristle brush that is perfect for making those undersoles shine.

Grateful Dead swag

Your favorite Deadhead deserves a present worthy of Jerry himself, and a dancing bear ornament will surely help your giftee make merry this holiday season (although, by the looks of the special mistletoe greens in their abode, that should be nooo problemo), while a snazzy bear wine stopper will elevate their corkage game to gnar levels of freshness.

A deeper cut for Deadheads (and people who love food in general) would be this sparkling grilled cheese ornament. It’s nice to see our fealty to triangular sandwich slicing represented, too.

Wrap shades are back, baby

Whether your giftee is a neo-hipster club kid or a Bass Pro dad, wraparound shades are the perfect gift for anyone in need of a little more face swag and sun protection. We would do unspeakable things for the iconic Oakley Over The Top shades, but, alas, we don’t have a spare $3,000 hidden in our Crocs. Luckily for us, Amazon is slinging this set of not one but two wrap shades for about $10.

They might be a cult leader

You sure can pick ‘em, can’t you?

Asian pantry staples

It’s easier than ever to get Asian groceries online from BIPOC-owned sites such as Umamicart, where you can cop everything from Fly By Jing’s delectable Sichuan Gold chili oil (as seen on Hot Ones) to Kewpie mayonnaise, the Holy Grail of condiments for our poke bowls and sammies.

A custom thong

A favorite amongst VICE editors for being one of the best sexy personalized gifts, this custom thong will spell out how you really feel to your lucky giftee. You can squeeze up to 15 characters on the G-string, which means you have plenty of room for either “MARRY ME?” or “GET IN MY SWAMP.” The choice is yours.

Show them you’re not disposable

Digital cameras are cool, sure, but there’s nothing quite like snapping some late-night pics with a great disposable camera. The pros: You don’t have to know how to shoot film to shoot film, it’s small and lightweight, and it brings an air of retro coolness to your whole vibe. The cons: None.

Give the beard some love

Is your boo just using their fingers to comb through their face fleece? Unless you’re into that, consider gifting them this gentle silicone beard scrubber from Tooletries for exfoliating skin and keeping that beard pristine. It’s a present, and a hint. What’s not to love?

The bard of Bushwick

Skyler spits verses that would make the Bard blush, bro. Bestow him with this D-Bag poet fridge magnet kit (it’s a present, and a hint), and let him get it all out of his system.

Jump around

Maybe your giftee is trying to get those gains, or maybe they’re just looking for a more interesting, aesthetic way of working out. Either way, this aluminum gold jump rope is worthy of King Midas. It has earned a 4.5-star average rating on Amazon from over 6,600 reviews, because it’s lightweight, adjustable, and sparkles in the sunlight.

Some drip for their dog

Did you know that Snoop Dogg has a line of drippy dog streetwear and gear? Alternatively, if your pooch is a little more preppy, buy them a fleecy L.L. Bean ‘fit that will make them the undisputed mascot of your neighborhood dive bar.

This cake trinket box looks good enough to eat

Is your giftee Amy Sedaris? Someone who loves to bake, or just loves food and cooking in general? Then gift them one of these miniature faux cake jars from Etsy. As one customer writes, “[It has] great packaging, [and] looked [like it was] made with love!”

Give them a hand

Is your brother-in-law a bike fiend? Does your little cousin need some extra grip for shredding the gnar on her Razor scooter? Backcountry is filled with tons of affordable accessories for the bike-obsessed, including these JAG half-finger cycling gloves with EVA palm padding for extra comfort. Don’t forget to peep the site’s flash sale for deals of up to 70% off on your way out.

They live, laugh, and Le Creuset

There are two kinds of people in this world: Those who have an altar to manifest the 157-piece Le Creuset set at Costco, and those who have not yet found The Way. If your giftee already has a Le Creuset stock pot, Dutch oven, and any number of iconic cookware pieces from the heritage brand, shower them with its colorful stoneware egg cups. Not literally, though (these things are hearty).

Everyone needs a headlamp

A solid-ass headlamp is just one of life’s many necessities, whether you’re taking out the trash at night, going on sunset hikes, or looking for your winter puffers in storage. This Energizer brand headlamp is one of Amazon’s most high-rated face lamps, period, because it costs less than a fancy burrito and has a handy red light option. As one reviewer writes, “It has three variations of bright white and one red. The red is by far the best because you don’t blind your fellow campers and the dim red light is enough in many circumstances.”

Analog rules all

We all love the look of Polaroids, but the film’s expensive and kind of finicky. Better just celebrate them in keychain form; press the shutter on this one, and a tiny “photo” pops out. Glue a tiny pic of your boo on it for extra points.

A touch of zen

If you have never raked a sexy box of sand after a hard day’s work, you’re seriously missing out. Zen gardens are the GOAT, because they can help pull you out of the doomscroll instinct and into a world of aesthetic, meditative peace. Get one for yourself, and another for that friend who is still shopping around for the right therapist.

Keep their cast iron skillet in-shape

In case you are wondering, yes, cast iron skillets are worth the existential crisis—the brunt of which can be lessened, once you’re the proud parent of a Lodge skillet or Dutch oven, if you know how to keep it cleaned and seasoned. A chain mail scrubber is not only very Motörhead of you, but the most Medieval Times way to keep your cast iron clean.

Reliving your childhood, one (failed) trick at a time

Maybe we’re just from a certain era, but there’s something eternally charming about playing with a yo–yo. We may be weary, cynical 30-somethings, but even we can’t resist reaching for a yo-yo and trying (and failing) to pull off a few tricks from our playground days. This model—the iconic Yomega “The Brain”—is famous for its Centrifugal Clutch, which helps the yo-yo return to the hand with little or no effort.

For the person who’s always traveling

Unless you’re staying at a fancy hotel, you don’t always know what kind of hair products will await your weary head after a long travel day. That’s why the gift of high-rated, travel-sized hair products is classy, practical, and thoughtful. This set of Thickening Shampoo and Nourishing Hair & Scalp Conditioner from Jack Black (the brand, not the actor, sadly) has earned a 4.8-star average rating on Nordstrom from reviewers who say it helps keep dandruff at bay and has a “light, citrusy scent.”

A taste of the UK, one Pringle at a time

While we may have many things in common with those across the pond, those who have visited the UK (and spent time in any corner shop or airport duty free) will know that our English cousins have a different slate of snack food flavors. Case in point, the (in this writer’s humble opinion) superior Prawn Cocktail flavor. A little sweet and a little savory, they’re perfect with several pints of lager whilst you binge all 715 minutes of The Lord of the Rings trilogy (extended, duh).

So useful, where do we even start?

Reaching things on a high shelf? Grabbing the remote? Picking a luxury condom out of the nightstand drawer without stopping… what you’re doing? The Nifty Nabber does it all.

Toss your [redacted] into the ring

Why not give your sweetie something spicy? This vibrating Tracey Cox penis ring on Lovehoney has a textured attachment for clitoral stimulation, and has earned over 250 glowing reviews on the site. Hang it on the Christmas tree, and make them do a horny scavenger hunt.

The Louis Vuitton of salt

One of the easiest ways to impress guests, moms, and people who love food? Bring out a wooden salt cellar filled with these glorious flakes instead of some crappy shaker. Maldon salt is renowned for its trascendental taste, and one of the best must-have items on Amazon. As one reviewer writes, “I know more than average about salt. I read a book on it, and have tried some of the [finest] salts, [but] I tried this for the first time on my poached eggs. Suddenly, I understand why, long ago, salt was so valuable it was used as currency. Yes, it was a clean, clear taste […] It is an almost surreal experience.”

Matches that double as incense

Matches hoarded from the local dive bar: Not yet tired. But, Japanese cypress incense matches that will make your make your bathroom feel like an expensive hotel lounge every time you burn one of these little guys to hide any undesirable smells: Very wired. Each match burns for about 10 minutes, and leaves behind a crisp, herbacious scent for roughly half an hour.

You’re toast

The set designers of Pee-wee’s Playhouse sure would have loved Coming Soon. The New York City design store is home to all kinds of eclectic items that would fit right in with the Playhouse’s unhinged decor, including gloopy Gaetano Pesce vases, lighters reading “MOMMY,” and this toasty stoneware candle holder, which features a yellow beeswax candle as the butter.

Now go put a pile of these somewhere secret and safe. Happy gifting, folks.

