The Best Gold Jewelry for Men (Just in Time for Himbo Spring)

In the words of John Mayer, this one’s Feu de Bois! We’re locked in talking about gold jewelry for men, and we’re not playing. Let’s be clear: This ain’t your mall kiosk crapola. This ain’t your girlfriend’s tiny gold hoop that you’re “experimenting with.” Own that shit, brother—but if you want to wear subtle gold jewelry, go for it, man.

Whether you’re juuust starting to lean into gold jewelry or are ready to kick your accessories game up a notch [BAM!], let us guide you on a magical journey through the modern-day souk (aka: world of online shopping), where you can score everything from low-commitment (but swaggy!) chains from Amazon to sick pendant rings that will aid in throwing an impactful punch should you ever find yourself on the wrong side of town. Without further ado, here’s the best gold jewelry for men; let’s get into the bling.

The best men’s gold rings

A nice gold ring is the perfect place to start when it comes to men’s jewelry. Whether it conjures an image of Gollum, Don Vito Corleone, or Harry Styles, a gold ring’s got a nice… well, ring to it. We recently rounded up our fave rings for men, and unsurprisingly, a lot of our style inspirations were musicians. No one can pull off a handful of glimmering accessories like a rockstar, but these gold rings are ready to grace your fingers even if you don’t know a single guitar chord.

The best men’s gold necklaces

While men’s jewelry has been steadily making its way back into popular culture for a few years now (hooray for himbos and mustache rides), we can pretty much pinpoint when the big shift started to take place. Remember the pandemic, that whole thing? It was when the world watched Normal People together, and Connell’s chain swept us all off our feet. Now that we’re in 2023, even more dudes are leaning into thicker gold chains, some adorned with details like pearls and even precious stones. We’re having a bling resurgence!

The best men’s gold bracelets

As much as we love The Sopranos, we’re not necessarily talking about your Uncle Sal’s big thick gold bracelet that could break a window, but a bracelet that’s somewhere between a delicate gold chain that catches the light during cocktail hour and a slightly chunky boy that sends the message, “I’m the boss.”

The best men’s gold earrings

There are so many options for a cheeky little earring on men. Whether you already have the piercings and are toying with adding more holes or just want to experiment with statement ear cuffs for a pain-free stab at the trend (pun intended), earrings are actually a great way to dip your toe (or cannonball splash) into the world of gold jewelry for guys. If you really want to dive deep into the world of earrings for men and masc folks, check out our guide—but a great place to start is with a simple gold hoop stud. Add a dangly or colorful element for whimsy. Who said guys couldn’t pull off their own take on Vermeer’s Girl with a Pearl Earring?

Happy himbo spring, y’all!

