The Best Gifts for the Random High School Graduate in Your Life

What a good, good person you are for going to your third cousin’s high school graduation! If you enjoy baking in the high-noon sun listening to a vice principal call out 400 adolescent names in a row, good for you, but if that sounds like your (and my) personal hell, perhaps you’re better off just sending a really nice graduation gift to that random high schooler in your life. Trust us, your boyfriend’s 17-year-old stepbrother (or whomever’s “joyful day” it is) will be much happier with a gift than your presence—especially if it’s something they really want, or if it’s a luxury item they’d never purchase for themselves.

But now you might be thinking, I don’t know this kid, how can I possibly one-up his parents for the most memorable grad gift? Well, you’re probably not going to buy them a new car—which is what they really want—so we took the liberty of putting together a glorious list of the best graduation presents for every genre of soon-to-be adults, and the teenage extended family member you seem to know absolutely nothing about aside from the fact that they had a dinosaur-themed seventh birthday party.

From cookware and tech to dorm room furniture, antidotes for homesickness, and more, here are the best graduation gifts for the obligatory teen in your life.

The best affordable graduation gifts under $50

For the culinarily curious

There’s nothing like a fun yet informative cookbook to help get the creative au jus flowing, and we’re partial to these two books that are excellent for beginner chefs. In Cook This Book, former Bon Appétit editor Molly Baz lays an excellent foundation to help those lacking confidence in the kitchen take charge. Not only are her recipes flavorful and exciting, but each page features scannable QR codes that take readers to video tips, tricks, and anecdotes from Molly herself.

Another excellent resource for those new to the kitchen is Jane Hornby’s What to Cook and How to Cook It. There are over 100 easy-to-follow recipes that are broken into helpful steps with a ton of visual examples. Hornsby manages to take intimidating cooking basics like mother sauces and whole roast chickens and make them feel as easy as boiling an egg.

If you want to add a little oomph to a cookbook gift, or are buying for someone a little further in their cooking journey, a set of harder-to-track-down spices and rubs are a fun way to encourage teens to venture into world cuisines. Spice House offers beautifully packaged spice sets with different themes for barbecue, curries, seafood, and baking.

A reminder of home

If you know that your special, awkward teen is partial to homesickness, there are some really fun gifts that will bring a little piece of their hometown with them to any city. One can’t-fail option is the ever-popular homesick candles, with an endless variety of nostalgia-inducing scents based on locations, memories, and even star signs. With candles reminiscent of entire countries, states, and cities, you can get them a trio of luminaries that will transport them back home.

Game night

It can be awkward and stressful making friends in new places, so give this kid the gift of having the cool hangout dorm room. There’s nothing like the right prop to get the conversation flowing, and Cards Against Humanity is the classic politically incorrect icebreaker for those who are too young to know how to bleach their white towels, but certainly old enough to carry a dirty joke.

For more introverted types, and musical theater majors, a portable karaoke mic with a built-in speaker is the perfect way for them to lure in other theater kids, aka new potential friends who also want to dazzle (or horrify) those sharing their walls by belting out Celine Dion or the entire soundtrack to Rent.

That was Costa Rican, butthead!

For the sophisticated caffeinator, quality cold brew with added CBD is just the ticket for focus without jitters, or if they’re brewing their own stuff, hook them up with the pinnacle of on-the-go espresso and coffee makers, the Aeropress. They’ll be able to get their fix no matter how late they stayed up making out with the girl on the third floor or vandalizing property for TikTok clout.

For fitness fanatics

It can be hard to stick to a workout routine when you’ve just moved to a new place and your schedule has completely shifted. For the teen that just doesn’t feel sane until they’ve moved their body for the day, get them a fitness subscription that they can take advantage of without having to step foot in the crowded campus gym. The Peloton app is ideal because it offers a wide range of, from bootcamp and barre, to yoga and meditation, that require no equipment—yep, you don’t need the pricey home bike.

Keep them accountable/on schedule

Dealing with a disorganized dude or dudette who might need a little help staying on top of their segue into adulting? An Echo Dot is a great way to stay on top of appointments, set reminders, and stay on time, and it doubles as a speaker for listening to music and podcasts. Alexa is also a great person to have around when you need help remembering who starred in Bio-Dome or asking for assistance in setting the mood (“Alexa, play Miguel’s latest album…”).

Because they can’t afford a massage

Are they heading to college on a sports scholarship? For serious workout recovery, or just to aid stiff necks and sore backs, there is nothing better than the rhythmic thump thump thump of a Theragun. Those of us that don’t want to spring for the big daddy can score this under-$50 Amazon version that works just as well as the original—trust us.

All of the lights

Nothing disrupts the mood quite like aggressive overhead fluorescent bulbs. The ability to adjust the color and temperature of their dorm room to their exact specifications (a sunset glow for studying, or a moody magenta for romantic encounters) is the gift that keeps on giving, whether for romantic evenings in their twin XL bed or experimentation with light hallucinogens. And if they’re more of a studious type, sensory-satisfying lights that change colors, like a lava lamp or a glowing moon globe, can help relieve stress and unwind.

De-stress and unwind

Pulling all-nighters and getting three hours of sleep is standard practice for college freshmen. Sometimes, their bodies are running on a combination of adrenaline, caffeine, and instant noodles, and it can be hard to come down from that sodium-filled energy rush. Gift them some seriously effective CBD gummies to help relax and fall asleep fast (the benefits of a power nap are not to be underestimated).

For those feeling a bit spendier

Shake it like a Polaroid picture

Even though we all use our smartphone cameras on a daily or near-daily basis, those pictures rarely make it beyond the digital realm. No one owns a printer anymore, and unless you’re working in a dark room, photo prints can be tedious to get developed—not so with an instant camera. Polaroids are fun to use thanks to their retro appeal, and the resulting pix are perfect for personalizing home decor when adorning the walls of dorm rooms or first apartments.

The sharpest tools in the shed

Every chef and aspiring gourmand needs a great set of knives, but contrary to popular belief, you can do a lot—in fact, pretty much everything—with just two or three blades. Plus, it’s more than likely that these fresh graduates will be cooking in dorms or tiny apartments where there’s little space for unnecessary accessories. Food52 offers a very aesthetically pleasing set of the three essential knives (a chef’s knife, a paring knife, and a serrated bread knife) made from super-sharp Japanese steel with soft-touch handles for extra comfort.

We’re also big fans of the Good Prep Set from Material Kitchen, which includes two do-it-all knives in four- and eight-inch lengths, a sustainable cutting board made from kitchen plastic scraps and renewable sugarcane, and a free knife sharpener to boot—because there’s nothing worse than a dull blade.

A small but mighty piece of cookware

Gen Z was born with the internet. They’re socially aware, obsessed with aesthetics, and they’re informed consumers, which is why no regular-degular pan from a bulk kitchen supply store will do. Instead, get them something aesthetically minded and highly functional, like the cult-fave Always Pan from Our Place—the esteemed makers of another one of our favorite all-in-one pieces, the Perfect Pot. Both are great, but the Always Pan is excellent for stovetop or hot plate cooking, and can steam, fry, roast, sauté and more. Plus, the brand just dropped a new collaboration with Selena Gomez, offering two limited-edition colorways from which 10% of the proceeds will benefit The Rare Impact Fund, which aims to increase access to mental health services in educational settings.

The weight is over

There’s nothing like a big squeeze from a loved one to oust those feelings of post-graduation ennui, but if you’re looking to gift your graduate the next best thing, nothing boosts serotonin and relieves anxiety like a sumptuous weighted blanket. The popular, budget-friendly Joybest blanket from Amazon comes in three different weight options, as well as five different colors.

Islands in the stream

After a week of final exams, the best feeling is shutting your brain off and indulging in a little bit of streaming therapy. Give them the gift of never having to type “Stand By Me watch free” into a search bar, accidentally downloading a virus from some obscure website, and losing all of the schoolwork they’ve completed so far by instead offering them the joy of unwrapping an Apple TV or an Amazon Fire Stick streaming device. Then, they’ll be free to turn on their sunset lamp, crawl under that weighted blanket, and escape to, say, the wildly competitive world of bimbos, himbos, and high-end real-estate in the Hollywood Hills via a good old hate-watch of Selling Sunset.

The best noise-canceling headphones

We could all greatly benefit from the ability to lower the volume on everyday life. Perfect for creating a sensory deprivation bubble in the library, sleeping through a rager, or just seeking a moment of peace from their roommate, these noise-canceling headphones are a blessing in the right contexts. The undeniable GOAT of affordable headphones is Beats by Dre, and this pair holds a charge that lasts for eight hours, or 24 if you factor in the built-in charging case. The studio buds are a great in-ear option, with three ear tip sizes for the perfect fit. Another excellent over-the ear option for a third of the price is the highly rated Anker Soundcore over-the-ear Q30s, which boasts an insane 40 hours of active listening time plus a 90% reduction in ambient noise.

**

For getting the party started**

Give the graduate in your life the gift of “the party house” with a compact projector (also excellent for art projects and protests) and a dope, portable speaker—we’re partial to these options from sound giants Bose, and JBL—and watch as babes flock for a late-night showing of The Wall or a house party with psychedelic projections for the stoner cuties.

For weekend trips

If new grads are lucky, they may be able to swing some long-await parent-free travel, whether it’s visiting friends at college, studying abroad, taking a gap year, or galavanting around Europe will a train pass. (Lucky.) Regardless of where they’re going, they will be eternally grateful for the gift of traveling in style—this oversized tote bag, classic carry-on roller, and storage cubes will help them stay organized and look put-together, no matter how hungover or sleep-deprived they might be. No one wants to be that sucker showing up with all their stuff in a pillowcase, or even worse, a trash bag.

For self-care

Whether your grad is planning on moving into a dorm or a “cozy” apartment with six or seven roommates, the absolute worst aspect of communal living is the embarrassing towel-wrapped schlep to the bathroom with all of your belongings. Transform their shared-shower experience into a luxury spa with fun, patterned towels that won’t be mistaken for anyone else’s, a plush bathrobe for avoiding chills, and cozy slippers for evading foot fungus and turning that walk of shame into a stride of pride back to their room.

Luxurious bedding

The cocoon-like swaddle of a warm, cozy duvet or cooling breathability of linen sheets can be the difference between a good night’s sleep and a restless night of tossing and turning. That new graduate is going to need their rest, which is why some new bedding is a great gift. Our favorites include the luxe core sheet set from Brooklinen, which comes in twin XL and features 480-thread count sateen sheets and two pillow cases, in bright colors for spring, and Quince’s linen sheet set, woven from 100% European flax, that is ideal for year-round comfort.

The key to the heart is through the stomach

There’s nothing quite like the delicious, regional comfort food we grew up with. You can’t go wrong with a bowl of matzo ball soup from Russ & Daughters, Lou Malnati’s deep-dish Chicago pizza, or legendary seafood gumbo from Commander’s Palace in New Orleans. With specialty foods from all over the country, an edible care package from Goldbelly is the type of nostalgic gift that will bring them to happy tears.

Clear some room on the shelf, because you’re about to take home the trophy for Best Graduation Gift-Giver Ever.

