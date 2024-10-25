The 9 Best Greens Powders for Drinking Your Veggies

When you buy through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Last year, I thought it would be a good idea to become a green juice person: I spent over $200 on a fancy juicer I saw on Instagram, only to discover that buying enough greens to make your own juice on a regular basis is freaking expensive, and cleaning a juicer is not a way I want to spend my time. So, learn from my mistakes: if you want an easier way to drink your greens, opt for greens powders instead.

Greens powders are fairy simple: they’re dietary supplements made from powdered veggies (and sometimes fruits and other ingredients) that you can mix into drinks, be it water or a smoothie. Often, the green color is coming from veggies like kale, wheatgrass, algae or spinach.

Depending on the mix, green powders can taste a little grassy, so blends might also include natural sweeteners or fruit flavors. Flavor aside, the bottom line for most people is that green powders can be a reliable way to increase your vitamin and mineral intake, promoting overall health and immunity.

We’ve picked some of the best tasting and most effective greens powders and rounded them up in this guide. Let’s check them out.

When it comes to finding the best greens powder, the first thing you want to do is look at the ingredients list: when it comes to greens powders (or any dietary supplement for that matter) what’s not in the supplement is just as important as what is. You don’t want filler ingredients or added sugar. Instead, the ingredients list should read like a grocery list for the produce section—and anything extra should be vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, or natural sweeteners.

Reading through ingredients list after ingredients list can be a drag, though, unless you are neurotic like me. I’ve vetted these greens powders based on their ingredients, also taking into account flavor options, customer reviews, and health intentions so you can find the best greens powder to fuel your wellness goals.

Best overall greens powder – AG1

Linger on enough Instagram reels of folks saying how they healed their guts and the algorithm will likely start showing you AG1, the greens powder with the mission of helping you get rid of bloating and improve sustained energy and health. AG1 has been third-party tested, with a clinical trial, in vitro study, and observational study all having been conducted.

What did the studies find? “AG1 was shown to enrich the gut microbiome, more than doubling the levels of healthy bacteria known to bolster digestion,” says the brand. After just one month of taking AG1, 85% of the participants noticed their bowel movements were more regular. Meanwhile, after three months, 97% felt that their digestion had improved—and they also felt more calm and had fewer cravings.

The brand recommends taking AGI on an empty stomach, mixing the suggested serving size into your water. It has a “subtly sweet” flavor, which comes from pineapple core and vanilla bean.

“I’ve been drinking AG1 every single day for a few years and it’s become a key part of my routine,” says seven-time Formula 1 champion Sir Lewis Hamilton. “As a daily clean, green source of energy—it tastes great, is convenient to take on the road. I love that it’s a really easy way to support my overall health.”

Subscriptions to AG1 start at $79 per month, and travel packs are also available.

Best collagen and greens powder – Snap Supplements Super Greens Powder with Collagen Peptides

If greens powders are on your wellness radar, so too might be collagen peptides—one of the latest “it” supplements du jour. According to the Cleveland Clinic, collagen makes up 30% of our body’s protein, giving structure to our skin, muscles, bones, and connective tissues. Our bodies produce collagen—especially if we have a well balanced diet—but end up producing less collagen as we age.

To address this, collagen peptide supplements exist. The Clinic says, “Collagen peptides are small pieces of animal collagen,” adding that “Collagen can’t be absorbed in a whole form. It has to be broken down into smaller peptides or amino acids.” While, overall, there is a lack of research done on the topic, the studies that have been done show that collagen peptides could potentially improve skin hydration and skin elasticity.

I’m not out here trying to take a pill-box’s worth of supplements, so I love that this raspberry-flavored Snap Supplements Super Greens Powder with Collagen Peptides kills two birds with one stone.

Amazon customer Rachel says, “I’m an avid greens powder user, and have tried multiple types and brands over the past couple of years. I like the taste and dissolvability of these.” She adds, “I think these are a great value for the taste with the greens and collagen together. I have noticed improved digestion.”

Best greens powder for smoothies – Protein + Greens Super Powder

Another 2-for-1, this greens powder from Sakara combines protein powder and greens powder in one supplement, making it the perfect addition to smoothies, protein shakes, acai bowls, and the like. According to the brand, the blend is made with “12 grams of complete plant protein per serving, plus alkalizing greens and detoxifying algae.” These ingredients were all chosen for a reason: the brand says they help support energy, lean muscle maintenance, and detoxification.

If you want to try Sakara for yourself, you can buy a one-time order of 30 servings for $90, or subscribe monthly and save 15%, bringing the price down to $76.

Customer Andrea says, “It’s difficult to find [plant proteins] that are clean, without additives. I don’t need to add too many other ingredients because it tastes good. The coconut flavor is a bit less intense than when I first tried it years ago, so that’s great for me.” Kelly says, “The greens in this powder are not overpowering so it’s fine to use with spinach. My typical smoothie is this powder, spinach, bananas, frozen berries, and unsweetened almond milk – a great start to the day!”

Best kale greens powder – Micro Ingredients Kale Powder

A few years ago, I got it in my head that I was going to detox my mind, body, and spirit, and open my heart chakra (which is associated with the color green) by only eating kale for a week. There was no medical or health expert advising me to do this—only the rash and illogical thinking of a post-breakup brain.

Naturally, this idea was totally misguided and resulted in the worst stomach ache and constipation of my life, because it turns out we can’t actually digest kale’s leafy greens. (A detail my grandmother told me after the fact, as if everybody knew this.) Moral of the story? Don’t overdose on leafy greens. Drink them instead. And, if it’s kale that speaks to your soul, go for Micro Ingredients Kale Powder.

“Its concentrated form allows for a hassle-free way to enjoy the benefits of kale,” says the brand, “making it ideal for individuals who are seeking a convenient yet potent source of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

“I filled a cheap salt shaker with this and I shake a bit on my morning orange juice shot every day,” says Amazon customer Kathy. JD says, “I put this in my smoothies!”

Something to note: the only ingredient here is kale, so that’s what it tastes like. If you don’t like kale, it might not be your greens powder match.

This best-selling greens powder – KOS Organic Super Greens Powder

There are plenty of times when doing what everyone else is doing is a bad idea. However, when it comes to buying things online, there’s power in consensus. KOS Organic Super Greens Powder is a best-selling greens powder on Amazon, with nearly 2,500 reviews and a 4-star rating to match. The blend has four vitamins and minerals, plus 11 superfoods, all masked by a green apple flavor. Here’s what folks are saying.

“I’ve tried numerous “green” products to no avail, until I tried KOS Show Me The Greens,” says D. Holly. “[I] love that it’s organic, super clean ingredients with great taste and smell. I make a refreshing, healthy drink using Kos Powder, ice water a splash of lemon and stevia sweetener. It is really delicious!”

Sally M. says, “I recently had oral surgery and was on a liquid diet for a few weeks. While I was unable to eat my usual fruits and veggies this green juice drink came in really handy. I didn’t feel like I was missing out on any nutrients – if anything I was probably getting more than I would have from my regular diet! Now that I’m back to being able to eat properly again I’ve kept up with drinking Kos Show Me The Greens daily.”

Best greens powder with citrus flavor – Ora Organic Greens Powder

If you’re the type of person who would take a plate of citrus fruits over a plate of earthy greens any day of the week, then Ora Organic Greens Powder might be the best greens powder for your palate.

“Our co-founder and in-house Chef Ron went through hundreds of formulations to create a light orange and lemon citrus flavor to make taking your greens daily pleasant and tolerable,” says the brand. “Try adding it to a smoothie, or even create a delicious dip for your next dinner party.”

Amazon customer TJ says, “I came across this product after a recommendation from a friend and after trying it, it’s become a part of my daily morning routine. I like to mix one scoop into a large 32oz glass of water first thing in the morning. The taste is a very light, tasty, refreshing veggie taste with a hint of citrus— not overwhelming at all. I’ve found that it fills me up for several hours before I have an actual breakfast. It’s a great addition to any fruit smoothie as well— the mild flavor complements fruits and is only overpowering in color.”

Best wheatgrass greens powder – Dr. Berg USDA Certified Organic Green Powder Superfood

Another stand-alone greens power player is wheatgrass. Whether it’s all in my mind or there is something going on at the cellular level, I always feel revived after having a wheatgrass shot from my local juice bar. However, juice shots out in the wild are expensive, and therefore have kept me from enjoying my heart’s content of wheatgrass.

Dr. Berg USDA Certified Organic Green Powder Superfood may just be the answer to my wheatgrass prayers. While it’s not a cheap supplement, Dr. Berg gives you 60 servings, which is still a better deal that what I’ve been engaging in out in the world. Some customers have noticed some pretty dramatic results from it, too.

“After about halfway through a container of this product, I began to notice some pretty substantial health benefits,” says Allison. “I had just recently started to see a Chiropractor for lower back and knee pain which was diagnosed as being linked to disc and possible nerve problems. I notice that when I take this product regularly, the pain is barely there to virtually non-existent! I also noticed that whenever I miss a couple of days at a time, the pain would gradually creep back on me. Also, my energy levels have sky-rocketed–even when I eat poorly! I am about 50-75% less groggy and sluggish when I wake up in the morning and generally feel pretty awesome on this product to the point that it is one of the health supplements that I take that I can’t be without.”

Best greens powder for digestive health – Jacked Factory Green Surge Green Superfood Powder

When it comes to supplements like greens powders, some of the promised benefits can end up sounding pretty general. However, if you have more targeted aspirations for your greens powder journey, it’s worth it to pick s greens powder that uses ingredients tailored to your goas. If it’s digestive heath you’re after, and you don’t want to spend so much on your product as an AG1 would require, try the Jacked Factory Green Surge Green Superfood Powder.

“This greens powder features a comprehensive probiotic blend that nourishes your gastrointestinal (GI) tract with friendly microorganisms,” says the brand. Why? “Probiotics work to optimize digestion, promote gut health, and improve nutrient absorption. We also made sure to include prebiotic inulin FOS which feeds the healthy bacteria in your gut microbiome.”

Amazon customers have noticed GI changes. Tiffani says, “Subscribing to it monthly has lead to less inflammation in my gut, which is SO NICE thinking about summer this year.” Another says, “The flavor of these greens are fantastic and they don’t make me feel bloated or gassy.”

Best greens powder for travel – BetterGreens

It’s a glorious thing when you actually find a daily supplement that works for you and your body. The only downside? Life is busy, and life involves travel, and our precious wellness routines are so easily shattered. It’s a game changer when a supplement actually makes travel versions of their product—just like BetterGreens is doing. These nifty little serving-size pouches are game changers—plus, you can subscribe.

As more than one reviewer puts it: “Obsessed.”