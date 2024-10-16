The 7 Best Grounding Mats Recommended By Well-Rested Reviewers

If you’ve ever been to a yoga class or therapy (…or stumbled your way onto WellnessTok) you’ve probably heard about grounding—techniques and practices that help anchor your mind and body to the present moment. Grounding tools can range from practicing mindfulness mediation, breathwork, stepping outside and putting feet to grass, or even sleeping on specially made grounding sheets that connect you to the Earth’s natural electricity by plugging into the grounding port in an outlet.

While grounding sheets have earned somewhat of a cult following, not everyone wants to swap out their favorite bedsheets in the name of grounding, myself included. I just got my hands on Cozy Earth’s luxury Bamboo Sheets and I’m not giving them up for anything.

Lucky for us, grounding mats exist. Grounding mats offer work the same way that grounding sheets do. The only difference is that grounding mats come in all different shapes and sizes. You can use them on your bed, but you can also use them like a yoga mat, or opt for smaller ones for under your desk. I’ve rounded up some of the best grounding mats out there, vetted and reviewed by real customers.

Let’s take a look.

a quick look at the best grounding mats

picking a grounding mat

According to a 2015 study, “Multi-disciplinary research has revealed that electrically conductive contact of the human body with the surface of the Earth (grounding or earthing) produces intriguing effects on physiology and health. Such effects relate to inflammation, immune responses, wound healing, and prevention and treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.”

With that being said, there’s not a ton of research out there on grounding mats themselves. That’s why, when it came time to find the best grounding mats, we relied on first-hand customer reviews from folks who feel like they’ve experienced benefits from their grounding mats.

Best grounding mattress pad – ELECTRAWAVE Grounding Mattress Cover Pad

Grounding sheets aren’t the only way for you to add grounding into your sleep routine. With the ELECTRAWAVE Grounding Mattress Cover Pad, you can ground on your mattress without swapping out your sheets. The 55″ by 71″ grounding mat fits over a Queen sized bed, and comes with helpful straps that fix it onto your mattress so it doesn’t slip as you move around. Easy to remove on and off, the grounding mattress pad is a helpful option for folks who want to try out grounding therapy, but might not want to practice every night.

According to the brand, this grounding mattress pad can help you get better sleep, reduce inflammation, and relieve pain. One Amazon reviewer, Stefanie, says that the grounding pad “does exactly what it says,” highlighting better sleep and reduced pain in her review. Another gave it a 5-star review saying this about her experience with the grounding pad: “I don’t suffer from back pain, but I do have a sore back at the end of a task filled day, and I woke up, not feeling any back pain and completely refreshed.”

Best affordable grounding mat – Zenexcel Grounding Mat

Grounding mats can be upwards of $100—which for some might seem like a lot to spend on a new health product that doesn’t create the same effects for people universally. So, if you’re towing the line between curious and hesitant, the Zenexcel Grounding Mat might be the best grounding mat to start with. It’s under $40, making it one of the most affordable grounding mats on this list. At 35.4″ x 23.6″, this is a decent size grounding mat that you could use on your bed or rolled out onto the floor.

As for quality, reviewer Deborah says, “The mat is well made and sturdy.” She adds, “I’ve been using for two weeks and don’t plan to ever stop.”

Best grounding yoga mat – Grounding Yoga Mat

First things first: at 35.4″ x 23.6″, this grounding mat is smaller than the standard 68″ yoga mat that you’d use in a yoga class. However, the Grounding Yoga Mat does capture the spirit of a yoga mat in the sense that you’ll want to stretch this grounding mat out on the floor, and experience grounding as you stretch, meditate, or—by all means—do a little yoga.

This smaller size grounding mat is also an ideal option for folks who want something that can be easily tucked away when not in use—less of a commitment than a full mattress grounding mat. The brand claims that using the mat can reduce stress and anxiety, and—with a 4+ star rating and over 900 reviews—a lot of customers agree.

Reviewer Lisa says, “I have used the grounding mat myself for many months, starting when I had a really bad cold—It definitely shortened the length of that. Then I started using it through the night, and especially after I was recovering from a knee surgery. It helps promote healing and takes down inflammation.” She even tried it out on her pet. “I thought I would use it on our 13 1/2 year-old beloved poodle,” she writes, “and it has worked wonders for her. No more meds, no more struggling to stand, and she can even walk down the block and back—which she could not do for quite a long time prior to using the mat!”

Best grounding mat for meditation – Hooga Grounding Mat

Measuring 16″ by 25″, the Hooga Grounding Mat is the perfect sized grounding mat to use during a sitting meditation practice—or as a foot mat. Hooga states what it’s like to use the mat:

“When you first start using our conductive grounding mat, it’s normal to either feel nothing happening or experience a slight tingling sensation,” writes the brand. “Both are completely normal. Whether you feel an immediate effect or not, grounding works subtly over time to support your overall wellness, much like standing barefoot on grass, sand, or a body of water. Patience and consistent use can lead to long-term benefits.”

The Hooga Grounding Mat is a bestseller on Amazon, and has a 4+ star rating.

“The first night I used the mat for about 20-30 minutes before bedtime and I slept so soundly and woke up feeling rested and refreshed,” writes one reviewer. “I had energy throughout the day that I hadn’t had in a long time. I have been using it for a little over a week now, and it amazes me how much better I feel.”

Best grounding mat kit for sleep – EARTH AND MOON Grounding Mat for Bed with Pillowcase

What is one to do if they want to drift off to dreamland riding the Earth’s gentle current, but their partner is like, no thanks? Opt for the EARTH AND MOON Grounding Mat for Bed with Pillowcase, which is perfectly sized to make only one side of the bed a grounding oasis. Plus, it comes with a grounding pillow case so you can really get a full-body session in. While the bundle kit itself doesn’t have reviews, the grounding mat and grounding pillow case have each earned 4-star ratings on their own.

One reviewer, Mary, says she wasn’t sure about grounding mats at first, but has since experienced changes in her sleep after using it. “By the 3rd night I found I was sleeping much better. Now, with over a week of sleeping on it, I can feel the difference,” she says. “I am sleeping more soundly, I’m waking easier, the hip pain I have been having from radiation treatments last year and early this year, has been minimal to non-existent when I get up.”

for the office – Earth and Moon Grounding Mat for Desk

Sure, your mind probably isn’t going to feel grounded while you’re schlepping away at your desk job. However, this Earth and Moon Grounding Mat for your Desk offers a little solace— at least for your feet. At 35″ x 24″, you can slip this mat underneath your desk and ground your feet while you sit down (or stand in front of your standing desk, if that’s more your speed). This grounding mat has over 1,400 reviews on Amazon, and a 4-star rating to match.

It’s a good enough size that you can pull it out from underneath your desk and lay your back on it, too, if that’s what you prefer.

One customer says, “I am just a normal mom in her 40’s and I have struggled with anxiety my whole life. The first time I laid down on the mat, I could feel my body just slowing down and relaxing. I don’t sit often and I found myself just staying there for over 10 minutes. My body first had a tingling sensation and I felt the grounding effect go through my body. It’s very hard to put words to what that feels like but it’s not painful or scary. In my situation it was just a little tingling sensation.”

Best earthing mat – Earthing Universal Mat Kit 2 Pack

Maybe you too will become a grounding devotee. If that’s the case, maybe you’ll want more than one: one for your bed, one to roll out the floor, one to bring to the office… the world is your oyster. For just under $120, the Earthing Universal Mat Kit 2 Pack gives you two grounding mats that measure 12.5″ x 29″ each. These mats are some of Clint Ober’s products (a pioneer in the grounding industry, NBD). Customers on Amazon have used the grounding mat to address a range of health discomforts, from foot pain to poor sleep.

One reviewer says, “I’m finally able to sleep through the night.” They also noticed a difference mentally. “My mind/thoughts were always a jumbled mess. Now my mind/thoughts are more linear.”

Another tells about the first time they stepped on the mat: “I immediately felt tingles all over my body and a sense of calm wash over me. It felt incredible but in a subtle way, if that makes any sense.”

Go forth and ground!