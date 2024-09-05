The 10 Best Grounding Sheets Recommended by Crunchy Reviewers

There’s no population more vulnerable to marketing than the sleep-deprived. From acquiring a supply of supplements and vitamins that could rival a small health food store to dropping serious cash on high-tech mattresses and sleep gadgets, I’ve watched friends and family try just about anything to get a solid night’s rest.

It feels cruel to admit as they go to acrobatic lengths to catch some Zzzs, but I sleep like a baby each and every night. I attribute this to the energy I invest in grounding my body each and every day.

Videos by VICE

What the hell is grounding, one might ask? It’s when you have direct contact with the earth, either by walking barefoot or lying on the ground. While the simple act of being in nature can have positive effects on us, the science behind grounding (also called earthing) goes deeper. The earth has an electric field, and the theory behind grounding claims that when we make skin-to-earth contact, we engage with the earth’s electricity and experience positive impacts on our health as a result—including better rest.

Personally, I like to ground by lying down right in the middle of my yard. (It’s free! You can find funny shapes in the clouds!) However, if that’s not your jam, you can still ground by using grounding sheets—bedsheets that are made with thread-like conductive materials and connect to the earth’s electricity field through grounded outlets (those outlets in your home that have three holes). These sheets tap into the very same energetic field and have garnered a devoted fanbase of folks who sing their praises all across social media.

But since I’m no proponent of taking blind advice from TikTokers, I put in the research for you, weeding through all the world’s best grounding sheets and rounding up some of the most trustworthy ones.

BEST GROUNDING SHEETS FOR GETTING A GOOD NIGHT’S SLEEP

Best fitted grounding sheet – Earthinglife Grounding Fitted Bedsheet

One thing you need to know about grounding sheets: unless it says that it’s a fitted sheet, it very well could be a flat sheet, or even a small mat to use in tandem with your regular sheets. While all options work and can give you the same effect, nothing’s worse than not reading the fine print and thinking you ordered something different than you did.

If you’re looking for a real-deal, full-bed fitted sheet to use along your grounding journey, Earthinglife makes fitted grounding sheets for all bed sizes, ranging from Twin to California king. They even come in a beautiful ~earthy~ green color.

This highly rated grounding sheet – Zajaz Earthing & Grounding Sheet

Made from a blend of pure silver and skin-friendly cotton, Zajaz created a line of fitted grounding sheets that have earned a 4.2-star rating from customers. Customer Bob writes, “My husband and I are both sleeping more soundly and fall asleep faster. I haven’t been waking up with hip or shoulder pain occasionally as I had in the past. We have been sleeping on them for about 6 weeks.”

Reviewer Will also reported differences in his sleep. He writes, “Great quality sheets that include a tester to confirm they are grounded properly. Easy to set up. Fits the queen-size bed great. Best of all, my wife and I have been sleeping soundly.”

Best grounding blanket – Earthing throw kit

If grounding sheets create the baseline for healthier sleep, the addition of a grounding blanket helps you take it to the next level. Of course, you can use the grounding blanket on your bed when you sleep at night, but the convenient 44” x 68” throw design lets you ground while you’re cozied up on the couch or nestled in a chair with a good book. With a modern taupe coloring, the blanket will blend right in with the rest of your home decor.

This Versatile Grounding sheet – Groundingtime bedsheet

Maybe you really love your bedsheets and aren’t too keen on swapping them out just yet. Instead of opting for one of the full-bed fitted options, you’ll want to check out Groundingtime’s Bedsheet – a sheet that measures 23″ x 105″ and lies flat over your sheets. The best thing about it? You don’t have to worry about measuring anything. Its dimensions ensure it fits with any mattress size.

This affordable grounding sheet – Hooga Grounding Sheet

It’s par for the course for grounding sheets to be expensive—with most clocking in at around $100 or more. If you want to spend a little less as you start to explore grounding, look to Hooga’s grounding sheet. A queen-size sheet is just $89, and it’s made from organic cotton and silver just like many of the other picks on this list. Plus, it has a 60-day trial and a one-year warranty.

Best grounding pillowcase – Earthing Elite Pillow Cover Kit

If you’re the go-big-or-go-home type, then you’ll want to add a grounding pillow case to go with your new grounding sheets. One of the best grounding pillowcases comes from Earthing: it has two different sides, one that’s perforated to vent your pillow and one that’s smooth for you to rest your head on and reap the most grounding benefits.

Best grounding mattress cover – Earthing Elite Mattress Cover Kit

If you’re looking for something a little more durable than a grounding sheet, then the Earthing Elite Mattress Cover Kit can help. You can place it over or under your fitted sheet, and either way you’ll still reap the benefits of the mattress cover’s conductivity. It’s made to resemble vegan leather—but without any of the harmful materials that are common in older PVC products. Thank you, Earthing!

This flat grounding sheet – Ground Luxe Flat Grounding Sheet

One of the more expensive sheets, these grounding sheets are more of the bougie sort than crunchy granola. With a 400 thread count and 10% more silver than previous generations, these luxurious grounding sheets are designed to be extra soft—and extra effective. Plus, it has a 15-foot grounding cord, so you’re in luck if your outlet isn’t right by your bedstand.

Best grounding sheet for babies – Hooga Crib Size Grounding Sheet

Grounding is approved for all ages! Whether you’re an almond mom on top of every wellness trend or you’re just sleep-deprived, desperate, and willing to try anything if it means your baby will sleep for the night, this crib-sized grounding sheet will be your new best friend.

Best grounding mat – Earthing Elite Sleep Mat

Maybe you share your bed with a partner who does not want to partake in the joys of feeling healthy, rested, and grounded. While that’s no doubt a bigger issue that we do not have the space to address here, what I can suggest is this helpful Earthing Elite Sleep Mat, which you can get for one single side of the bed. (This also makes it a go-to pick for travel!)