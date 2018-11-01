15 People Who Won Halloween

Alas. Halloween is over, meaning it’s the peak day to scroll through social media to see how people celebrated.



All Hallows’ Eve has unarguably gotten more creative over the years, evolving from fright-inducing costumes to creative expressions of admiration for real-life people, pop culture icons, and television and film characters. While everyone might not have the disposable income to outdo Heidi Klum, there were plenty of amazing looks this Halloween that shone in their own right.



Raquel Willis as Donna Summers



channeling the original bad girl,

Donna Summers 💋#HappyHalloween y’all 🎃 pic.twitter.com/QkNqkrllvr — Raquel Willis (she/her) (@RaquelWillis_) November 1, 2018

Eugene Lee Yang as Disney’s Mulan

FatGirlGlamour as Aaliyah

I’m the Big Girl / Fat Girl That’s getting reposted in this picture … I was Paying Homage to Queen Aaliyah 💕I love her look and I have always been a fan of her ! Women come in all shapes and sizes No need to FAT SHAME ME … yes I’m Big but I work with what I got 💕 pic.twitter.com/LaUPpEKGYV — Fatgirlglamour (@Makeupiswhatido) November 1, 2018

Andre 3000

HAPPY HALLOWEEN!😂🤣😂 I figured I’d be Missy Elliott from “The Rain” video but the 2018 version😂 I couldn’t find my blow up suit so just threw on my Versace coat🤷🏾‍♀️🤣 and I had no effects just my crazy ass😩🤦🏾‍♀️🤷🏾‍♀️🤣😂🤣👏🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🔥@Timbaland pic.twitter.com/1zD22bawKr — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) October 31, 2018

https://twitter.com/MikelleStreet/status/1056556216820867072

A DMV employee dressed up as a sloth 💀😭 pic.twitter.com/lMl8715yEb — Bloo (@BloosClues) October 31, 2018

Cheetah girl, cheetah sista. pic.twitter.com/7UnkDvmD0u — lil bougie vert (@jobreauxx) October 27, 2018

these heifers got nothin on me🐄 pic.twitter.com/N4DiALdu5o — gabifresh (@gabifresh) October 31, 2018

Veda as Big Miss Steak

https://twitter.com/sovietbabe/status/1057854746797600768

Kelly from Insecure

https://twitter.com/lizzierayy/status/1056553748510789638

SZA



https://twitter.com/caittheegreat_/status/1057971744772890624