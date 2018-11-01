VICE
15 People Who Won Halloween

Raquel Willis as Donna Summers
Alas. Halloween is over, meaning it’s the peak day to scroll through social media to see how people celebrated.

All Hallows’ Eve has unarguably gotten more creative over the years, evolving from fright-inducing costumes to creative expressions of admiration for real-life people, pop culture icons, and television and film characters. While everyone might not have the disposable income to outdo Heidi Klum, there were plenty of amazing looks this Halloween that shone in their own right.

Raquel Willis as Donna Summers

Eugene Lee Yang as Disney’s Mulan

Tabria Majors as Rihanna

FatGirlGlamour as Aaliyah

Andre 3000

Shane Philip as Aquaman and Cat Woman
https://twitter.com/MikelleStreet/status/1056556216820867072
A Department of Motor Vehicles employee as the sloth from Zootopia
The Cheetah Girls
Lizzo as The Little Mermaid‘s Ursula
Gabi “Gabifresh” Gregg as Doja Cat

Veda as Big Miss Steak

https://twitter.com/sovietbabe/status/1057854746797600768

Kelly from Insecure

https://twitter.com/lizzierayy/status/1056553748510789638

SZA

https://twitter.com/caittheegreat_/status/1057971744772890624
Tina Belcher on Bob’s Burgers
Chella Man as a stock image
https://twitter.com/chellamanart/status/1058024265952518144
