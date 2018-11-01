15 People Who Won Halloween

Alas. Halloween is over, meaning it’s the peak day to scroll through social media to see how people celebrated.
All Hallows’ Eve has unarguably gotten more creative over the years, evolving from fright-inducing costumes to creative expressions of admiration for real-life people, pop culture icons, and television and film characters. While everyone might not have the disposable income to outdo Heidi Klum, there were plenty of amazing looks this Halloween that shone in their own right.
Raquel Willis as Donna Summers
Eugene Lee Yang as Disney’s Mulan
FatGirlGlamour as Aaliyah
Andre 3000
A Department of Motor Vehicles employee as the sloth from Zootopia
The Cheetah Girls
Veda as Big Miss Steak
Kelly from Insecure
SZA