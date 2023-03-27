The Best Hammocks for Maximum Chillaxin’

Lordy, lordy, the temp is finally above 40—which means we’re going H.A.M. turning our warm-weather dreams into reality. Been daydreaming about sipping a piña colada in a hammock with a little jointski as the breeze ruffles your hair? Us too, brosef. With April just around the corner, it’s the perfect time to celebrate mother Earth and 420, and what better way to do so than enjoying a little “herbal refreshment” in the greatest lounge accessory of all time: the hammock? While the best hammocks for camping may differ from the best backyard hammocks, we’ve explored both kinds, as well as rounded up the best hammocks for taking on hikes, squeezing into your city-sized backyard, and slinging around trees for the most epic chill sesh known to man—getting horizontal in the great outdoors.

Whether your vibe leans more tropical island getaway or Nantucket-nautical, there are hammocks in every price range (and design style) for transforming your blahsville patio (or living room) into an oasis for napping, reading, sunbathing, or hiding from your significant other. Read on to find the best hammock for you—and make sure you know the proper way to get in one.

The best hammocks for camping

All of these lightweight and easily packable options are perfect for on-the-go. Whether you’re gearing up for a full-on camping trip, or just a day hike with a really stunning vista, there’s no better way to relax than getting off the ground and away from creepy-crawlies. Our favorites are made of nylon with mesh bug nets and built-in storage pockets.

The best hammocks with stands

Don’t have time or patience to bother buying these two things separately? Well, you don’t have to—both of our picks include the hammock and the stand so the only choice you have to make is which color you want (which we know can also be a very tricky decision).

The best backyard hammocks

If you want to kill two birds with one stone, know that portable camping hammocks work just as well in a backyard, patio, or possibly even a balcony, but not the other way around. So if you plan on having a year-round lounger (curse you people that don’t have to worry about seasons), you have the freedom to go with a mush more plush and cozy version—just make sure that your it’s made with weathersafe materials; otherwise, you should be putting hammocks made with natural fibers away during rain and storms to prolong their life.

The best indoor hammocks

Congratulations on having enough space to actually hang a hammock inside your abode—you’ve made it. But unless you’re Kendall Roy, or the Alexander Wang flagship, chances are you still need something with a low profile, lest it take up your entire living space. Go with a soft cotton or knit that won’t take up a ton of space when not in use, or better yet a hammock chair, so you can meditate whilst swinging—win/win.

The best hammock hardware

Regardless of where your brand-new lounge baby will reside, you’ll need sturdy hardware to make sure you don’t literally go bump in the night (or after too many margs). There are easy tree-slings for nature excursions, more cumbersome (but still portable) metal frames for beach trips and backyards, and even stands that attach to your car’s roof in case there are no trees to be found. All have excellent reviews—just make sure you check for weight requirements before pulling the trigger.

Waiter, another piña colada please—stat.

