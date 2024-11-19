The 9 Best Handheld Gaming Consoles (to Take Your Favorite Games on the Go)

When you buy through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Handheld gaming consoles are great. The Nintendo Switch got a lot of people through the pandemic in 2020, and even before that, consoles like the Game Boy and the Nintendo DS have been staples of gamers everywhere. Handheld gaming consoles are a great way to play top-tier games while you’re traveling, allowing players to continue gaming even when they’re not at home.

With modern gaming consoles dominating the market, it can feel like handheld gaming is a thing of the past. The opposite is closer to the truth, as handheld consoles like the Switch have cemented their own place within the gaming community.

In this article, we’re going over the best handheld gaming consoles available for purchase, highlighting what makes them great in their own way. Our #1 pick for the best gaming console is the Nintendo Switch OLED version for its unbelievable catalog of games, Nintendo’s legendary technology, and its easy-to-use nature.

How We Evaluated

When I was looking at the best handheld gaming consoles, I had a few key traits I wanted to make sure were there. First, I wanted to see the types of games you can play. There’s no point in buying a gaming console that doesn’t have any good games to play.

Second, I checked to see how portable it really was. Like the first category, what’s the point in a ‘handheld’ console that doesn’t actually fit in your hand? Each of the consoles on this list is truly portable, allowing you to bring it with you basically anywhere.

Finally, I wanted to make sure each handheld console had enough storage space for your favorite games. While they vary in the amount of storage they offer, each of the options on this list is big enough for at least a few decently sized games.

Best overall handheld gaming console – Nintendo Switch OLED

This was one of the easiest picks I’ve ever made. The Nintendo Switch OLED isn’t only the best handheld gaming console on the market currently, it’s the best of all time. Nintendo are truly the kings of handheld gaming, and their most recent console cements their exalted status.

The Nintendo Switch is more than a handheld console. When you’re at home, you can connect the console to your TV to play some of the best games around on a much larger screen. It’s a fun feature that adds something new to the Switch that most other consoles don’t have.

Past its TV connectivity, the Switch is also a true handheld console. This machine fits comfortably in your hands, and you can even detach the controllers from the side and use them separately. The main part of the Switch then switches to just a screen, allowing you to have a dedicated gaming console no matter where you are.

Budget-friendly version of our #1 – Nintendo Switch Lite

If you really like the Nintendo Switch but don’t need all the storage it offers, or you’re trying to save some money, the Nintendo Switch Lite is a perfect budget option. It’s still compatible with all of your favorite Nintendo titles, including The Legend of Zelda, Mario Kart, and more.

One of the most fun parts about the Nintendo Switch is the customization it comes with. It comes in coral, blue, turquoise, and even a special Hyrule version.

All three versions are basically the same, except for the Hyrule version. If you don’t mind spending just a little bit more (less than $20 at the time of writing), you can get ten classic Legend of Zelda games pre-installed and a cool Hyrule design for your Nintendo Switch Lite.

Your steam library on the go – Valve Steam Deck 512GB OLED

Steam is an incredible online marketplace/platform to play your favorite games. I’ve been playing CS:GO, Garry’s Mod, and CIV 5 and 6 on there longer than I can remember, and the Valve Steam Deck is the perfect way to play those same games when you can’t sit at your PC.

Like the Switch from Nintendo, Valve knows their users have different wants and needs. We linked the Steam Deck 512GB version up top as a happy medium of storage space, but if you need even more storage, the 1TB version has double the space for a few more bucks.

Conversely, the 64GB version is great for a gamer on a budget, or someone who doesn’t mind not having their entire library downloaded at once. No matter which of the Steam Decks you decide to get, you’ll have access to all of your favorite Steam games on the bus, plane, train, and more.

Retro gaming was never out of style – Capcom Super Pocket

If you’re looking for a way to play some of your favorite arcade-cabinet style games, check out the Capcom Super Pocket. Not only does this mini handheld gaming console come pre-loaded with 12 superb Capcom games, but it’s also Evercade compatible, meaning you can plug in an additional cartridge of your choice to play even more games.

Some of the best Capcom games found on the Super Pocket include the legendary Street Fighter II, Ghouls n’ Ghosts, Final Fight, and more. If you’re wondering where to find your favorite Taito classics, like Space Invaders and Bubble Bubble, we found an awesome Taito version of the Super Pocket with the same Evercade compatibility.

With 12 Capcom classics or 17 amazing Taito games to choose from, you have plenty of options when looking to play classic retro games. Check out either one of these Super Pockets and play your some of the best old school games on the go.

Pocket-sized PS5 – PlayStation Portal

The PS5 is an incredible console. It has access to some of the most exciting AAA titles around, including EA FC 25 and Ghost of Tsushima. The PlayStation Portal is the perfect way to bring these triple-A titles with you whenever you’re traveling, making sure you’re never too far from scoring a trivela or taking on the Mongol Horde.

I also want to make a note that you need to already have a PS5 to use the PlayStation Portal. It’s not a mini-PS5, but a way of bringing your PS5’s library with you without having to bring the box itself. Once you’re logged into the Portal like you log into your PS5 account, you’ll have access to all the games you play on the big screen in a nice, handheld version.

If you’re a PlayStation fan, the Portal might be the choice for you. It’s the best way to keep playing your favorite games when you’re not home and just want some entertainment on the road. It even comes with classic DualSense Wireless Controllers on either side so it feels the exact same as the controller you use for your regular PS5.

Xbox, steam, GOG, and more – Asus ROG Ally

The Asus ROG Ally looks to offer a great handheld gaming console fit for the Xbox fans and more. The ROG Ally is the best pick for someone who’s subscribed to the Xbox Game Pass and wants to play their favorite titles on the go.

Some of the best games in the Game Pass include Goat Simulator, the new Black Ops 6, and even Riot Games’ best like Valorant and Teamfight Tactics. Game Pass gives you a huge library of both classic games and new games to choose from.

The Asus ROG Ally is the best handheld gaming console for cloud-based gaming. While we’ve focused on its Microsoft compatibility, it can also reliably play your favorite games from your Steam library, and GOG games like Hello Neighbor 2, Darkest Dungeon, and plenty more.

Turn your phone into a console – Backbone One

The Backbone One is an interesting handheld gaming console in that it uses your phone as the console itself. It offers an external controller to use while you’re gaming so your phone screen can stay a screen and not also become part of the controls.

If you find yourself playing games straight from the App Store, the Google Play Store, or streaming games from your PlayStation or Xbox, this is the console for you. I want to make point that each version of the Backbone One is different as well.

The Backbone One I’ve linked above is the best version for iPhone users wanting to play PS5 games, or games straight from the App Store. If you’re an Android User, check out this version. For Xbox users or Game Pass subscribers, this is the version you want. All the versions are basically the same price and really only offer differences in their design and compatibility.

A great all-in-one bundle – Nintendo Switch OLED Super Smash Bros. Bundle

Super Smash Bros. is one of the most popular Nintendo franchises of all time. The Nintendo Switch OLED Super Smash Bros. Bundle is a great way to get one of the best games Nintendo has ever made in an affordable bundle package.

This Nintendo Switch is the same OLED version we included as the best overall pick, and I wanted to include this bundle version as well. It comes with the aforementioned Super Smash Bros game, three months of online membership, and more so you’re more than ready to play the second you buy this bundle.

This bundle makes for a great gift. While the regular Nintendo Switch OLED is awesome by itself, when I was a kid, I always appreciated all the accessories that came separately as well. Instead of buying everything individually, you can get everything you’ll need in one transaction through this solid bundle.

Powerful, portable gaming – Logitech G Cloud

Logitech is a name well known in the world of computer gaming, and the Logitech G Cloud takes everything Logitech does right and puts it in a portable, handheld gaming console. I’m typing this article using a Logitech 300s mouse and I’ve used plenty of Logitech keyboards over the years, so trust me when I say Logitech is reputable company.

Their G Cloud handheld gaming console is great for streaming cloud based games, like anything from the Xbox Game Pass series, NVIDIA GeForce Now games, and more. At $300, it’s about the same price as a new Nintendo Switch, giving you two great options in wildly different genres.

You can add a handy carrying case to your purchase for just $30 as well, giving you added portability. The Logitech G Cloud is ergonomically designed so the longest gaming sessions don’t cramp your hands, has an easy USB-C port for charging, and comes from one of the most trusted names in gaming through Logitech.