The Best Headphones Under $100 (for Blocking Out the Haters)

Under a Hundo, where your faithful VICE editors find the best versions of anything and everything you're desperately seeking—all for under $100.

Listen, we’re not trying to stop you from splurging on the ultra-sexy AirPods Max, but spending more than $500 on a pair of headphones sounds…unnecessary. Apple worshippers may still want them, even if they cost about the same as a domestic flight. But what if we told you that, for the rest of us, there was a solution just as aesthetically pleasing?

We promise that high-quality tech doesn’t always have to cost big bucks. Sure, the earbuds you copped last minute at CVS are guaranteed to bonk out after two months. But a little research goes a long way, dear friend. Studying up on specs and combing through user reviews can help you make a budget-friendly pick that’s actually worthwhile.

A bad pair of headphones can sound like you’re searching for a radio signal on a cross-country road trip. Luckily for you, we perused the internet and found some of the best headphones for under $100. Blocking out the haters has never been so affordable.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

These made the cut by only a dollar, thanks to a 23% discount. Hallelujah, because they’re one of the best in the tech industry. Although they’re an older model, that doesn’t make them any less great. With more than 24 hours of listening time and voice control through Siri, the 4.7-star average of over 594,000 reviews on Amazon makes sense.

Koss Porta Pro On-Ear Headphones

Do you feel you should’ve been born in the 1980s? The Koss Porta Pro Headphones are very retro and make a great complement to any gems found at a vintage shop. They provide deep bass performance, an adjustable headband, and ear pads for a secure fit. They’re also foldable for traveling. Word on the street is they’re 20% off.

Sony ZX Series Wired On-Ear Headphones

Ah, Sony. They’re a household name for a reason. Besides being behind some of the most iconic films and artists in history, they make some slappin’ tech that deserves to be talked about. We mean highly-rated headphones for under $20 and 34% off. Sign us up! “Dynamic drivers deliver a punchy, rhythmic response to even the most demanding tracks,” reads the description. Sweet.

Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones

If you just can’t even with wires, Sony also makes a budget option. Each charge provides 50 hours of battery life, which means more than two days’ worth of hands-free calling and customizable sound quality.

JBL Tune 510BT Wireless Headphones

Not the cowboy-hat-wearing retired WWE wrestler, you dummy. When we’re talking about JBL, we’re talking about the tech giant. These wireless headphones, which are currently 50% off, will let you stream up to 40 hours and score an extra two hours of music from just a quick five-minute charge. The 4.6-star average of over 40,000 Amazon reviews speaks for itself.

Soundcore Anker Life Q20 Hybrid Headphones

A comparable pair of headphones to the Apple AirPods Max that are also affordable? Yas king. Engineers conducted more than 100,000 tests using cars and airplane engines to prove these headphones reduce ambient noise by up to 90%.

Sony MDREX15LP Earbuds

These are an editor’s fave for good reason. They’re affordable, deliver impressive sound, and make a great street-style accessory. As I’ve previously stated, “Whenever I wear these buds, I feel like I’m at the Brooklyn Mirage throwin’ down hard thanks to the earbuds’ incredibly deep immersive bass.” That’s still true.

TAGRY Bluetooth Earbuds

Losing an AirPod is a (teeny) tiny tragedy. If this is your third time misplacing one of your children earbuds, forking over big money again is going to sting. Luckily, TAGRY makes a model that looks just like its pricey cousin for less than half the price. These even have something that AirPods don’t—an LED screen that tells you the charge level.

Shokz OpenRun Bluetooth Headphones

Running is hard enough without having to deal with an earbud falling out. Save yourself the stress with a pair that wraps around your neck for a secure fit. Besides having a trusty design, these are waterproof and provide eight hours of continuous music.

Cue the Daft Punk.

