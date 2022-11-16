The Best Heated Couches and Chairs for Staying Toasty and Unbothered

We love upgrading the urban nest we call home, and that means shopping for furniture, especially when it comes to buying a snazzy new couch or a swish statement chair. Aside from being the location where we stop looking at bad screen and start looking at good screen, it’s also the centerpiece of our living spaces—big or small.

If, like us, you live in a place that’s subject to chilly nights (especially now that we’re many long months away from spring and summer), a comfy sofa is nice, but a heated chair or couch, though—now that’s luxury. We’ll take every chance we get for an opportunity to sit back and enjoy that feeling of being enrobed in warmth, especially if we have an excuse. This time around, we put our monthly luxury hand soap splurge and bougie boxer purchase on hold to save up for the best heated chairs and couches. Be wary of all ye who enter this cushy universe: This ain’t no regular chair or couch—different massage modes, USB ports, sumptuous padding, and, of course, heating functionality are all factors to keep in mind when browsing. Pop a squat.

Work in tranquility

It’s easy to justify splurging on a couch upgrade since it’s the main chilling spot of the house, but considering how grinding at the (home) office is one of the most stressful parts of everyone’s day, springing for a heated office chair might be the real flex. This chair has the power to make even the longest workday just a little bit more relaxing. As you’re typing away like a maniac, cue up a massage (choose from eight modes), fire up the heat that reaches up to 100 degrees Fahrenheit, and perch your feet on a reclining footrest. Patrick Bateman would approve.

Invite the bois over

This may be the Rolls Royce of sofas, and it’s from our dad’s favorite furniture store: Raymour & Flanigan. Daddy knows best, and we strongly believe this five-seater sectional belongs in your bachelor pad. It features heated massage seats, power reclining options, a power headrest, light-up cup holders that keep your natty bevs frosty, and built-in USB ports to keep your precious iPhone alive at all times. With no less than six seating surfaces, this is the perfect excuse to invite all your bros over for a tasteful viewing of Dodgeball.

Indulge in a pint

Whether you’re indulging in a romance novel or a pint of Van Leeuwen, there’s nothing quite as luxurious as sitting in this heated chair from Wayfair. This heated chair features 360-degree rotation, five acupressure massage modes and two massage strengths, manual recline, two cup holders, and heating to keep toasty this upcoming winter. It sure beats those massage chairs randomly placed in the mall (can anyone explain why they were across from GameStop???).

For high-maintenance outdoorsy folks

Camping out in the wilderness is not for the faint of heart, especially in the winter. Make your trip to Yellowstone National Park more bearable with this heated chair by Gobi that can reach up to 131 degrees Fahrenheit. Is it high-maintenance? Kind of, but who cares if people judge your glamping stint. Choose from three heat settings that target the seat and back—low, medium, and high. Heating can last up to nine hours and is powered by a lithium battery.

His and hers

A side by side loveseat? How cute. Whisper sweet nothings into each other’s ear and feed your lover fondue as you sit back and bask in a heated massage. With dual remote functionality, you and your seating partner each modify your massage strength and heating levels on the fly. With a massage function that targets eight different pressure points, has three different modes and intensities, heating, and a built-in timer, this loveseat could be the start of a beautiful relationship.

Not your grandpa’s chair

Anything that’s faux leather is at risk of radiating strong community-center-library energy. You deserve to feel like you can at least pretend you have money when building out your at-home study, and this chair from Wayfair should hit the mark when it comes to comfortable reading chairs that also look like James Bond would approve. This recliner includes a heated seat, and offers massaging panels in the back, lumbar, thigh, and leg area to soothe muscles with five different massage modes: pulse, press, wave, auto, and normal. The best part about the material? You can easily wipe it clean if you spill Pinot Noir on its surface during an especially rousing study sesh.

Warm your buns and cool your jets—these seats are built for relaxing.

