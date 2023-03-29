The Best Hiking Shorts for Climbing Every Mountain (or Barstool)

What’s a hike, anyway? Far be it from us to claim that you’re only “hiking” if you’re climbing over big rocks or getting your feet covered in dirt. If you’ve lived for any length of time in New York City, some might say a “hike” is—roughly speaking—the 10-city-block and two-avenue round trip it takes to grab takeout at your favorite local haunt. Sure it might take about 30 minutes, but who’s to say you haven’t encountered enough physical hardship to feel drained by the time you make it back to your door? One way to make any journey a little bit easier is to bring the right gear. With gorpcore popping off more than ever (and warmer temperatures on the horizon), you might want to swap out your trusty jorts for a pair of hiking shorts.

Whether worn on the trail or just for flexing on a city sidewalk, hiking shorts can pack a surprisingly high-tech (in clothing terms, anyways) suite of features in what amounts to a few inches of fabric. Built with a thin, water-resistant outer shell or using a thick, traditional fiber, the best hiking shorts for men and women sit at the sweet spot between all-day comfort and weather-resistant conditions. If you’re asking this writer, you’re looking for something between a workout short, cargo shorts, and a pair of chino shorts you can feel comfortable wearing to a casual restaurant or bar. That said, whether you’re hiking in hot weather, sweating it out in high humidity (or just, you know, have thick thighs), the most important thing is to find the right equipment to keep you cool, calm and—most importantly—comfortable.

With options ranging from Patagonia’s cult-favorite Quandary shorts to easygoing picks from REI, it’s about time you hiked up those shorts and hit the trail.

Patagonia Quandary Short

I’ll tell you what’s not a quandary: if you’re someone looking for a pair of shorts to feel like you could hike in them, without said shorts looking like you just came in from a hike—these shorts are a must-cop. Naturally, Patagonia is damn-near undefeated when it comes to making gear that can stand up in a variety of conditions, so the Quandary Short is designed with details—including a gusseted crotch for movement, curved waistband for a natural fit (even in motion), and multiple pockets—to make you want to wear them day-in and day-out. While the DWR finish will likely look and feel more techy than your traditional pair of chinos (especially when you’re handling them up close), the belted waistband, suite of neutral colors, and slim, 10-inch inseam leg will likely fool passerby into thinking you’re just wearing lightweight chino shorts from afar.

Patagonia Outdoor Everyday Short

We get it—we’ve already thrown a spotlight on a great Patagonia product, but we can’t pass up on the brand’s Outdoor Everyday Short. Falling somewhere between the aforementioned Quandary Short and the everything-everywhere-all-at-once (not a reference to the movie, though we wouldn’t be shocked if they made an appearance) Patagonia Baggies, the Outdoor Everyday Short features a short (though comfortable!) 7-inch inseam, multiple zip pockets, two cargo pockets, and a belted waistband. Made from a lightweight, DWR-treated nylon, these are definitely more for the trail (or the right all-day music festival) than the sidewalk, but still pack in all of the Patagonia cachet that you’d expect when you see that iconic Fitz Roy logo.

The North Face Paramount Short

The North Face isn’t lacking when it comes to hiking shorts—but what sets something like the Paramount Short apart from the competition, is how incognito its tech really is. Yes, like many other hiking shorts, the Paramount Short (a slight variation on products in The North Face’s Paramount Pro series—which includes teched-out, trail-ready pants and convertible bottoms) features a DWR-treated nylon fabric. (If we’re being super specific, the inclusion of The North Face’s proprietary FlashDry-XD means these shorts have superior water-wicking tech). For most shorts, using this material would mean that the shorts look synthetic—appearing more like something you’d wear to the gym than during everyday life. The Paramount Short rises above the rest thanks to the design’s details—including a snap button closure, slash pockets, and belt loops—which gives the short some more aesthetic appeal and versatility. Sure, you can wear these on a hike, but we doubt these would look out of place when embarrassing yourself hanging out with your father-in-law at the country club.

prAna Stretch Zion Short II

If you’re a fan of the HBO Max series The Climb, then you’re probably familiar with prAna already. For those who didn’t just finish binging a feel-good, eight episode reality show about rock climbers (we want a season two!), prAna has been creating sustainably minded, thoughtfully designed activewear and outdoor clothing since launching back in 1992. While the brand is anything but undercover (you can find it in major retailers like REI) it might not be the first name you think of when shopping for outdoor gear. That said, pieces like the Stretch Zion Short are exactly why you shouldn’t sleep on the brand.

Currently on its second generation, the Stretch Zion Short II’s first selling point is its use of ReZion fabric; made with recycled nylon, the material truly straddles the line between lightweight breathability and tactile durability. Wearers should expect some of the “sheen” that you’d seen on a sporty short (think: running shorts), but the Stretch Zion Short II should look and feel thicker than the aforementioned Patagonia Quandary short, looking closer to more traditional fabrics—like cotton—than something synthetic. If you’re asking us, prAna’s short is really hitting the sweet spot between active climbing gear and a short you’d wear to brunch. As for the other details, you’ll find hike-friendly touches like an integrated belt and a zip cargo pocket on the left thigh. While some have griped about the Stretch Zion Short II’s inclusion of a plastic button closure at the waist (for context, the previous version used a metal button), the new construction allows the shorts to lay flatter on the waist (which should make wearing a harness or waist belt feel a little more comfortable). Oh and did we mention there’s three inseam options? Go with the 8-inch—you can thank us later.

Fjällräven Abisko Short

These are some of the pricier hiking shorts you’ll find, but that’s not necessarily a negative; you may recognize Fjällräven for its colorful backpacks, but the brand’s clearly put in a lot of time and energy to ensure the Abisko Short is worth the price tag. The Abisko’s unique design lies in its waistband. Constructed to be slightly higher in the back and lower in the front, the build is an intentional choice to make the shorts more comfortable if you’re wearing a backpack (making these perfect for longer hikes). Uniquely, the Abisko Short is made with Fjällräven’s G-1000 fabric. This particular fabric—unlike many other hiking shorts on the market—is made with a significant amount of cotton (35% cotton, if you really want to get into the nitty-gritty), which gives the shorts a more natural look and feel, without sacrificing their moisture-wicking properties and durability. What certifies these shorts as hiking shorts, however, has to be the storage options; two zip hand pockets, a large cargo pocket on the right leg, a smaller cell phone/GPS pocket on the left leg, and an additional inner mesh pocket means you probably don’t need that aforementioned backpack when you’re stomping around with a pair of Abisko shorts on.

Gramicci Shell Packable Short

So we’ve covered heavy-duty hiking shorts, as well as hybrid styles that blend sporty tech with a contemporary style. If you’re looking for a hiking short that can indulge your closet’s latest pivot into gorpcore but not feel like you’re going overboard, you can’t beat Gramicci’s Shell Packable Short. Relatively pared down (especially in comparison to some of the cargo-heavy options on this list), this Gramicci short has a super lightweight build (“Shell” is definitely in the name for a reason), three pockets (including a zippered back pocket), and features Gramicci’s signature integrated belt. The best part? The shorts pack into themselves, making them one of the best “grab-and-go” options you can just throw into a backpack or duffle bag without worrying about overpacking. If you’re in a situation (on the trail or otherwise) where you think you might need a spare change of clothing, this particular short is something to consider.

Who says you can’t hit the trail when things heat up?

