The Best Home Deals for Memorial Day

If there’s one thing the past few years have forced us to do, it was to take a hard look at our surroundings—inside our homes, that is. And, for some of us, that meant coming to terms with the fact that we owned one too many Live Laugh Love pillows, and that our collection of wolf-howling-at-moon blankets (though quite, quite sick) was rad during peak-WFH times, but may be a little last season. For the most part, we languished in our nests among empty bottles of wine and half-smoked joints, wishing we could justify the Big Purchases that promised a flood of shopping-induced serotonin we so desperately needed. Now, the time has come to burst open the doors and entertain.

We’re triple vaxxed, extra horny, and ready to emerge from our winter hermitage with a fresh apartment and personality. What better way to get ourselves into the social, summer butterfly mood than to adorn our home with some eye-watering mid-century modern decor? Before we host our closest jabronis for a BBQ or dinner party, we’re going to add a few little (and big) finishing touches to make this house a home, and we’re going to do it by diving into the best Memorial Day sales for home decor of 2022. We’re talking massive savings on products from retailers including 1stDibs, Brooklinen, Castlery, Society6, Overstock, Wayfair, and all of the other aesthetic sites of our dreams. Grab your mood board, and let’s ride.

1stDibs is having a huge sale with up to 60% off art, amazing vintage furniture, art books, and more.

AeroGarden is offering up to 20% off Sprout, Bounty Basic, and Farm 24 Indoor Gardens—so if you’ve been thinking of growing some special indoor plants [dopey smile], this might be the right time to get started.

Albany Park is one of our favorite places for comfy couches and sectionals that don’t compromise on design, and it’s offering 15% off select sofas with the code MDAY15 for its Memorial Day sale.

Amazon is having a wild sale with daily deals and flash sales that are up to 80% off. There’s something for everyone, from TVs and outdoor grills, to smaller kitchen appliances that have been lingering in your cart for too damn long.

Apt2B: Take 15% off everything (sofas, rugs, coffee tables, and more) through May 31 for the brand’s Memorial Day sale. The more you spend, the more you save: you’ll get 20% off $2,999 and up, and 25% off $3,999 and up.

Brooklinen is offering 20% off limited-edition styles, seasonal favorites, and more. You’ve heard about their amazing sheets; it’s time to try them.

Buffy: Get 10% off select Buffy products, like their super highly rated comforters, in honor of Memorial Day. Trust us, the cool touch of linen shams in the summer is worth it.

Burrow will be holding a Memorial Day sale until May 31 where you can take up to $1,000 off with the code MDS22.

Castlery, which makes a variety of mid-century modern indoor and outdoor furniture, is offering up to $550 off sitewide through 5/31. Your dream credenza awaits.

Coyuchi, maker of eco-friendly towels and organic sheets, is offering 20% off sitewide for its Sunnier Days Event until May 31. Plus, there’s free shipping on orders over $300.

Floyd makes some of our favorite scratch-proof furniture to cuddle up on with our Fluffy—to say nothing of its über Instagram-famous bed frame, and it’s offering up to 15% off with the code SUNNYDAYS22.

Goodee is a Black-owned business and eclectic online marketplace for all kinds of treasures, from furniture to hand-woven bicycle baskets and more. It’s offering up to 40% off select items for its anniversary sale.

Overstock is offering up to 70% off thousands of items for Memorial Day, from kitchen wares and rugs to bed frames and more, and there’s free shipping on everything.

Parachute: The brand’s covetable sheets are on sale all Memorial Day Weekend, with 20% off everything through May 30.

Society6: The purveyor of art and home goods is having a Memorial Day sale and offering up to 30% off everything until May 31.

Sur La Table, one of our favorite sites for copping quality kitchen products, is having a huge sale with up to 50% off select items, including a Cuisinart Toaster Oven—yes, you need a toaster oven—the Rec Room-tested Ooni pizza oven, and the discounted Le Creuset Dutch oven.

Wayfair, one of our absolute faves , is having an insane home goods, kitchenware, outdoor wares—well, pretty much everything, actually—sale for Memorial Day with savings of up to 70% off.

