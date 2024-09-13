The Best Horror TV Shows to Spook Up Your Halloween Season

I don’t know about you, but my spooky season starts the moment summer even feels like it’s over. You can always kick off autumn with classic horror movies, but maybe it’s wiser to slow-roll into Halloween with the best horror TV shows.

Whether you’re hardcore about gore or just need something in the background for your pumpkin spice edibles, there are a ton of good horror series on Netflix and other streamers—and there’s sure to be one that matches your desired level of scariness.

Videos by VICE

So dim the lights, pick a horror TV series from the list below, and binge-watch your way into a paranoid frenzy.

Haunting of Hill House

Haunting of Hill House is a horror series on Netflix and a loose adaptation of the Shirley Jackson book that follows siblings who grew up in one of the most famous haunted houses in the US. After losing their mother to the house as children, the now-adult siblings face yet another tragedy that forces them to gather back at the house and face the ghosts that still haunt them all.

Streaming on Netflix.

The Midnight Club

By the same creators of The Haunting of Hill House and based on the Christopher Pike book series, The Midnight Club takes place at a hospice and follows eight terminally ill young adults. They call themselves the “Midnight Club” as they meet late each night to tell sinister stories and search for evidence of the supernatural.

Streaming on Netflix.

American Horror Story

American Horror Story is a classic horror series that follows different storylines with new characters each season. Every self-contained miniseries is worth binging this autumn, or you can pick and choose the plot that sounds most interesting to you. The most recent season features stars like Kim Kardashian, Emma Roberts, and Cara Delevingne.

Streaming on Hulu.

Stranger Things

Stranger Things follows a group of young friends as they tirelessly search for their missing friend, who seemingly vanished into thin air—but the truth is much more sinister. The series involves top-secret government experiments and supernatural forces that threaten the lives of every resident. Great for whether you’re nostalgic for the 1980s or just 2016.

Streaming on Netflix.

The Fall of the House of Usher

Based on the works of Edgar Allan Poe, The Fall of the House of Usher follows two privileged and powerful siblings who have built Fortunato Pharmaceuticals into an empire. However, as heirs to the family dynasty start dying, past secrets resurface, and consequences are inevitably faced in this gothic horror series.

Streaming on Netflix.

The Haunting of Bly Manor

The Haunting of Bly Manor is another gothic horror drama by the creators of The Haunting of Hill House, even starring many of the same beloved actors. As an adaptation of the 1898 novella The Turn of the Screw by Henry James, this miniseries follows a young American nanny who replaces a deceased au pair to care for two orphaned children who reside at Bly Manor. As the nanny acclimates to her new home, she discovers chilling secrets.

Streaming on Netflix.

From

The horror series From takes place in a sinister town in middle America that traps anyone who enters from leaving. However, that doesn’t stop them from trying to escape the looming threats and deadly creatures lurking in the night. Once you’re in, there’s no way out—or is there?

Streaming on MGM+.

Them

Them follows a Black family who moves from North Carolina to an all-white Los Angeles neighborhood—and a malevolent home. Set in 1953, the series sheds light on racism during The Great Migration.

Streaming on Amazon Prime.

The Outsider

This Steven King adaptation follows a police detective as he investigates the murder of an 11-year-old boy. The detective, who is simultaneously grappling with the loss of his own son, uncovers the unexplainable forces behind this gruesome death.

Streaming on Max.

Midnight Mass

Midnight Mass tells the story of a devout religious community that falls victim to supernatural events after the arrival of a mysterious priest and the return of a disgraced young man. Set on an isolated island, the series centers around the idea of a miraculous religious revival gone wrong.

Streaming on Netflix.