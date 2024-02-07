The Best Housewarming Gifts, From Candles to Corkscrews

We all have friends who’ve relocated, peaced out from city life altogether, or, in many cases, decided that they could no longer deal with having three roommates who were all still going on Tinder dates and touching everything in the kitchen with their grubby hands. Those friends took the plunge and got their own places, and depending on our own living situations, we are either wonderfully happy for them or crushingly jealous. But you know what’s a nice thing to do for someone you really like? Get ‘em a housewarming present. It may seem old-timey to search for the best housewarming gifts, but maybe this is one of those good old-timey things, like splitting a big hot fudge sundae.

No matter who your newly re-homed bud is, we know exactly what to get them, whether they’re a plant-obsessed nut, a wannabe sommelier, or just someone who deserves some nice hand soap. Read on for 27 housewarming gifts to congratulate a friend for spreading their wings.

Cloche-ing in

You may be asking, What in god’s name is a match cloche? The simplest answer is that it’s an attractive glass vessel filled with matches that you can put on the back of your toilet, for reasons that we hope we don’t need to explain. It makes a great housewarming gift because it’s the kind of thing you might feel kind of dumb spending $34 on for yourself, but will deeply appreciate in times of need.

Whether your friend is a really big stoner or a massive candle-head—they’ll both love the understated chic Pebble Match Strike from Houseplant. It looks like two stones perfectly balanced on top of each other, and either way, it holds the key to a moment of zen.

Not all candles are created equal

A bougie candle is pretty much the default when it comes to housewarming and hosting gifts, and for good reason—everyone enjoys a pleasant room-filling scent. But if you’re gonna shell out anywhere from $40-100 dollars on a container of wax, it should be of a certain quality.

For a smoky-spicy-sweet option that sets a sultry mood, Boy Smells’ Hinoki Fantôme is one of our indisputable faves, with its synthesis of wood resin, cardamom, and jasmine.

For a relaxing olfactory trip to a countryside spa, we cannot get enough of this Midnight Soak candle from Audo (formerly MENU). It has base notes of cedarwood, moss, and white musk; mid notes of geranium, rose, and hay; and top notes of fig, lavandin grosso, and bitter orange.

Diptyque makes a scented taper candle that is basically the whole kit and caboodle. Who needs candle sticks and tapers? The ingenious luxury candle brand has combined the drama of a candlestick with the scent impact of a votive in all of their most-popular scents.

Now for a bit of comedic relief: There’s no denying that sometimes, the world feels like a dumpster fire, but let your friend know this will all be fine by giving them a literal dumpster candle they can light on fire. You know, as a cute little way to remind themselves that things could always be worse!

Really groovy towels

Finally, a bathroom that’s only covered in YOUR hair, toothpaste, and soap scum, and no one else’s! There is a true sense of relief that comes along with having your own space for the first time. Snazzy towels can really jazz up a powder room, but many first-time solo apartment dwellers are so overwhelmed with getting settled that they don’t have the time or money to hunt down some cool ones. We’ve got a few ideas, though…

If your pal is living alone for the first time and needs to purchase the essentials, this incredibly luxe Missoni set includes a bath towel and a nice-sized hand towel for under $150. Just make sure he has a backup towel, in case he actually manages to get someone to stay the night.

Speaking of powder rooms…

Not all toilet brushes are created equal. Some are gross and cheap-looking, and some look like delightfully oversized cherries that will make even the job of scrubbing the bowl a little less Sisyphysian and a little more enjoyable.

A rug you can stare at for hours

An underrated staple of the room. We like this one by artist Lorien Stern. Sure, it’s a little pricey for a housewarming gift—but maybe you really like this person (or the person doing the housewarming is you).

Unbreakable wine glasses

If you drink at home, you probably recognize by now that frequently breaking fragile stemware is just a reality of existence, whether they get knocked off the coffee table or snap in half mid-wash in the sink. We’re over the whole delicate thing; it’s fine in restaurants, but at home, it’s nice to mix things up a bit.

There are so many rad, unbreakable wine glasses out there for every space cadet, but this set looks especially Ina Garten-worthy (without the Hamptons-level price tag). They’re made from super-durable BPA-free recycled plastic and can withstand both extreme temps and the dishwasher without cracking. They look eerily similar to glass, and we are digging the colored options for fall.

Wine glasses with “study abroad” energy

When we first sipped out of these stubby, tuna-can-shaped wine glasses at Brooklyn restaurants, we thought they were pretty weird. But like many initially off-putting things—kombucha, Joanna Newsom—they eventually grew on us. Now we’re even kind of obsessed with them! They can also be used for serving condiments, holding soy sauce for you to dip your takeout sushi in while you watch TV, or showing off big fancy salt flakes.

Cocktail glass, champagne flute, you name it

The MAMO cocktail glasses exclusive to Coming Soon are always at the top of our list. They’re exciting, multi-purpose, and completely un-stuffy—can you tell we have PTSD from breaking some heirloom crystal? Not only is the design pretty sturdy, but it’s also useful. The smaller cup holds two ounces—perfect for shots, or measuring liquor—and the larger holds seven ounces, ideal for cocktails, wine, and bubbly.

Don’t just bring any bottle of alcohol

Dress it up in a silver puffer scarf and matching Puff Daddy faux-fur trimmed bucket hat and really get the party going like it’s 1999.

And if you do bring wine, make sure it’s not something with lower than a 4.0 rating on Vivino (Shazam for wine). Tinto Amorio is the natural wine brand taking over TikTok right now, and we’re really into their orange wines as of late. The Bheeyo is a 24-day skin-contact wine with a full-bodied earthiness, which the winemaker says “is designed for the free-spirited.”

A corkscrew without some stupid company’s name on the side

Also needed for that hypothetical bar cart (or at least that drawer full of drink-adjacent supplies): a nice corkscrew that isn’t some hideous primary color and doesn’t say something like “Burgess Gym Fun Run” on the side of it. Give them the gift of opening a wine bottle in 10 seconds flat, thanks to their fancy new Rabbit corkscrew that’s currently on sale for less than $25.

Nice big scissors

Scissors are the kind of household thing that you use all the time but never think about. It’s smart to keep a few pairs around, for various purposes: opening boxes, snipping tags, cutting the sleeves off of your old shirts, and creating deranged mood boards while you slowly lose your mind. These Garrett Wade scissors are big, gold, and sharp as hell, making them very gift-worthy.

Fancy soap for a fancy new place

Your friend has had to buy, like, 8,000 new things for their apartment, and is more than likely going to skimp on soap. But don’t let them go the Dial route lest their hands get all dried out— get all that means yours will, too, if you ever go over there! The best way to build up their self-esteem bathroom while also giving your future-self a nice little gift, is to send over some fancy hand soap that comes in a nice bottle and smells really good, too.

So nice, it’s called “hand wash”

Aesop makes the king of hand soaps, so refined that they must call it “hand wash.” This stuff is practically a cult; it smells amazing, leaves your hands soft, and comes in that iconic amber bottle. Giving it as a gift makes you an angel.

Soap can be fun

Give them this Ultrafragola-shaped soap from Areaware that’s part art, part bathroom essential.

A jar opener

LAUGH ALL YOU WANT! If your friend has poor upper body strength, like the person writing this description, they will use this thing every single time they bring home a jar of pickles or a little vat of Talenti. It is a lifesaver, and we don’t care how stupid it looks—it’s the most genuinely practical gift on this entire list besides the aesthetic toilet brush.

Pan’s labyrinth

There’s a more than 0% chance your friend’s newly stocked kitchen could use a refresh when it comes to the pots and pans department. Don’t make them use their leftover cookware that’s still got some charred-on bulgogi beef stuck to the bottom.

Always (Pan) on time

Listen, we love the Always Pan. It’s just a fact at this point. A social media star that’s got serious chops regardless of what you’re chopping up and throwing into it, there’s no excuse for someone to not have this in their kitchen. With a huge variety of colors, you can make sure that your gifted pan fits into their kitchen without missing a beet beat.

Upgrade their morning cup of joe

Maybe it’s just me, but I love a collectible mug. Give me one from every cool city you’ve ever visited, a vintage promotional Zoloft mug, or this almost-too-steezy green milk-glass Carhartt WIP mug.

A spicy throw pillow

If your friend has the dough to buy a really nice couch while moving into their new spot, well, we’re happy for them. But most of us end up with some kinda boring beige or grey thing from IKEA instead of the beautiful red velvet chaise we’d dreamed of. Here’s the secret to looking richer than you are, though: Just get a grip of nice throw pillows, and no one will even pay attention to what the couch underneath them looks like. We’re frothing for JIU JIE’s knot cushions that make such a statement, you really only need one.

They’ve got bare walls

Even if you’re not sure about their taste in art, this iconic, graphic Stendig Calendar makes a great housewarming gift. It’s easy to install with a thumbtack, takes up a good amount of wall space, adds visual interest, and will help them keep track of all their appointments.

No one is expecting a really fancy broom

And that’s why it’s the perfect gift. It’s funny, because who shows up with a broom? This one from Lostine is handcrafted and offensively chic, and you can really go ham with how you wrap it.

They still watch saltbae videos

Gift them the ability to make it rain Maldon off their elbow just like the OG salt-fluencer with Material’s bougie Salt Sphere. Regardless if you choose maple or walnut, it will be the star of their kitchen countertop.

If all else fails, go with a plant

Let’s say you don’t remember your friend’s drinking habits, or shoe size, or how they’re decorating their apartment, or anything about them, really, because it’s been a long year and your brain permanently feels like the spinning beach ball graphic that appears on your laptop screen when something is going terribly wrong. You can always do a helluva lot worse than gifting something green (without spending a lot of green yourself).

Snake plants are the solution

Just get them a snake plant. They’re impossible to kill, and The Sill will ship one directly to your buddy so you don’t have to deal with staring at a dozen of these things in a nursery while trying to decide which one is the least wilty-looking. Plus, you can choose the color of the pot. There—you tried!

Faux plants are also looking great these days

If they really can’t be bothered to keep something other than themselves alive (fair) there are some really rad faux plants out there. This forever-blooming orchid by The Sill will look great in anyone’s foyer or restroom.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story.