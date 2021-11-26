The Best Huckberry Black Friday Deals Are Here, and We’re Feeling Outdoorsy

If you haven’t started eyeing up the internet’s best retailer of all things outdoorsy-ish for its Black Friday deals, we have but one thing to say: What the Huck, man?

Yes, it’s time for Huckberry’s Black Friday sale, where the online gear-slinger is basically giving away some of our favorite outdoor gear, home decor, drinking accessories, and clothing. If you’re the kind of person who has a closet full of ski gear, sips whiskey on the reg, and tells everyone you know that you’d #RatherBeHiking (or you’re shopping for that person), you know you’re eventually going to make your way back to The Big H, so you’d basically be losing money by not copping all of the sick items while they’re on super-sale. [Eats calculator.]

Read on for our favorite discounted items from Huckberry’s Black Friday sale, from puffer vests and whiskey glasses to throw blankets and portable grills.

It’s light jacket season

Amen, brother. We love a good jacket, light or not, and these on-sale stunners from Flint & Tinder and Alex Mill are absolutely going into our shopping cart. Maybe you’re in the market for this waxed jawn made from weather-resistant canvas, or this more mellow, quilted piece with corduroy collar and elbow patches. The world is your jacket, friends—shop and be merry.

Literally on the rocks

Well, literally as in, “figuratively.” Featuring a raised topographic impression of The Grand Tetons—one the most iconic mountain ranges in North America and some of the world’s most majestic peaks—these rocks glasses and decanter are the perfect addition to your bar cart. Plus, they’re marked down right now. (Looking for a longer list of the best alcohol gifts? We got you.)

Puff, puff, pass

Well, we’re definitely not passing—and not because years of abusing pot has left us with a colossal THC tolerance. No, we’re scooping these puffers from The Arrivals because they’re a) amazing, b) always cool, and c) big time on sale right this very second. Cop them. Be a marshmallow. Enjoy life.

A sturdy quarter zip

We never really understood all the hate that the ol’ QZ got back in the day, but we’re here on its behalf to champion its return to glory. This Quilted Jersey Quarter Zip by Wellen looks absurdly comfortable, is on sale, features a classic stand-up collar, and is made with pillowy, quilted construction.

More whiskey stuff

God are we suckers for unnecessary drinking accessories. While you don’t exactly need this Tall Malt Whiskey Bottle with Wooden Tray, you also definitely do. Handmade Turkish glassware is revered for its purity, clarity, and strength, and damn if it doesn’t look good sitting on a counter. (It’s also $30 off.)

You don’t actually need to go for a run to wear these

Despite the name, nobody is going to check if you got your weekly miles in when you slap on a pair of joggers. They say heaven is just one big lazy Susan full of joggers and sweatpants. The difference between the two? One can be worn out to dinner without your parents or significant others visibly and audibly judging you.

It’s cuddling season

Well, technically it’s cuffing season, but that shouldn’t stop you from picking up this marked-down blanket for post-coital Netflixing. Anything you buy from Blacksaw is going to be comfortable and amazing, and it’s about time you upgraded from the dope, yet childish, wolf blanket that you got from Amazon.

These boots were made for…

…You to buy at a huge discount of almost $60 off. The All-Weather Duckboot is the ideal combination of rugged, boot-like performance and the all-day comfort of a lightweight pair of sneakers. They’re also technical enough for hiking, but cool enough for everyday wear.

Backpacks are sooo 2019

It’s all about the rucks and the packs, braj. Oh, never heard of a ruck? It’s like a backpack, but for carrying badass shit. This one from Afterschool Projects is perfect for both daily commutes or weekend excursions, and features external compression straps, weatherproof zip closure to protect your items from water, an internal padded laptop sleeve, and two external bottle holders. Get it while it’s hot—and while it’s over $100 off.

The colorful AF Mountain pack by Topo Designs is also a killer option, and it’s over $70 off:

This is exactly what you think it is

The Rope Co.’s Handwoven Lobster Rope Doormat is made in Maine, from Maine-made rope. It’s handsome, it’s rugged, it’s over $50 off, and it’ll outlive you. Did we mention it’s from Maine?

Grill the pain away

A surprisingly easy thing to do, actually, so long as you have this 23-inch Barebones Cowboy Firepit Grill at your disposal. It acts as an all-in-one outdoor grill, fire pit, and open-flame cooking station, and it’s $70 off right now. This portable bad boy also features a height-adjustable grill grate, which allows you to dial in the level of heat you cook with, and the whole thing breaks down easily for storage.

Don your dome piece

Everyone needs a sturdy hat with a fish on it. We don’t make the rules, we just enforce ‘em.

See you by the woodpile.

