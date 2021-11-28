The Best Huckberry Cyber Monday Deals, for Flannel Freaks and Hiking Geeks

Looking to stock up on all of the dope, discounted outdoorsy gear at Huckberry, the internet’s best retailer of all things lumbersexual, for its Cyber Monday sale? It’s your hucky day.

Yep, you guessed it—it’s time for Huckberry’s Cyber Monday sale, where the online apparel-and-gear-slinger is basically giving away some of our favorite home decor, camping swag, drinking accessories, and clothing that says, “Yeah, I hike.” That poster of a rocky Maine beach/lighthouse combo hanging in your hallway needs some company, so if you’re the kind of person who has a closet full of mountaineering gear, sips whiskey on the reg, and tells everyone you know that you’d #RatherBeOnTheChairlift (or you’re shopping for that person), you know you’re eventually going to make your way back to The Big H, so you’d basically be throwing money away by not picking up all of the sweet items while they’re big-time marked down. [Throws abacus off a cliff.]

Read on for our favorite Cyber Monday deals at Huckberry’s sale, from whiskey decanters and puffer coats to throw blankets and personal fire pits.

French press or bust

If you’re still drinking instant Maxwell House, the Gorp Gods are going to burst through your wall, Kool-Aid Man-style, smack the mug out of your hand, and revoke your Hudson Valley Hiking Club membership. The French press is one of the best ways to make coffee, especially if you have the right coffee-making gear. This electric kettle and French press are made by EKG and Fellow, respectively, which are two of the leading names in the coffee biz right now, and they’re both on sale. Glug glug, dudes.

It’s light jacket season

Amen, brother. We love a good jacket, light or not, and these on-sale stunners from Flint & Tinder and Alex Mill are absolutely going into our shopping cart. Maybe you’re in the market for this waxed jawn made from weather-resistant canvas, or this more mellow, quilted piece with corduroy collar and elbow patches that’s currently $65 off. The world is your jacket, friends—shop and be merry.

Literally on the rocks

Well, literally as in, “figuratively.” Featuring a raised topographic impression of The Grand Tetons—one the most iconic mountain ranges in North America and some of the world’s most majestic peaks—these rocks glasses and decanter are the perfect addition to your bar cart. Plus, they’re 20% off right now. (Looking for a longer list of the best boozy gifts? We got you.)

Puff, puff, pass

Well, we’re definitely not passing—and not because years of abusing pot has left us with a colossal THC tolerance. No, we’re scooping these puffers from The Arrivals because they’re a) amazing, b) always cool, and c) big time on sale right this very second. Cop them. Be a marshmallow. Enjoy life.

More whiskey stuff

God are we suckers for unnecessary drinking accessories. While you don’t exactly need this Tall Malt Whiskey Bottle with Wooden Tray, you also definitely do. Handmade Turkish glassware is revered for its purity, clarity, and strength, and damn if it doesn’t look good sitting on a counter. (It’s also $30 off.)

You don’t actually need to go for a run to wear these

Despite the name, nobody is going to check if you got your weekly miles in when you slap on a pair of joggers. They say heaven is just one big lazy Susan full of joggers and sweatpants. The difference between the two? One can be worn out to dinner without your parents or significant others visibly and audibly judging you. Plus, they’re a cool 35% off their regular price.

It’s cuddling season

Well, technically it’s cuffing season, but that shouldn’t stop you from picking up one of these marked-down blankets for post-coital Netflixing. Anything you buy from Blacksaw is going to be comfortable and amazing, and who doesn’t love a good tartan? It’s also about time you upgraded from the dope, yet childish, wolf blanket that you got from Amazon.

These boots were made for…

…You to buy at a huge discount of almost $60 off. The All-Weather Duckboot is the ideal combination of rugged, boot-like performance and the all-day comfort of a lightweight pair of sneakers. They’re also technical enough for hiking, but cool enough for everyday wear.

Backpacks are sooo 2019

It’s all about the ruck, braj. Oh, never heard of a ruck? It’s like a backpack, but for adventurous adults who have lots of important gear to haul through the forest, up mountains… or onto the bus, to be real. This one from Afterschool Projects is perfect for both daily commutes or weekend excursions, and features external compression straps, weatherproof zip closure to protect your items from water, an internal padded laptop sleeve, and two external bottle holders. Get it while it’s hot—and while it’s over $100 off.

The colorful AF Mountain pack by Topo Designs is also a killer option, and it’s over $70 off:

Knot my problem

Not (knot) only is this chart of knots one of the best practical gifts you could get somebody, it’s also highly aesthetic and will fit right in with your hopefully framed vintage posters of plant taxonomy and cocktail guides.

Grill the pain away

A surprisingly easy thing to do, actually, so long as you have this 23-inch Barebones Cowboy Firepit Grill at your disposal. It acts as an all-in-one outdoor grill, fire pit, and open-flame cooking station, and it’s $70 off right now. This portable bad boy also features a height-adjustable grill grate, which allows you to dial in the level of heat you cook with, and the whole thing breaks down easily for storage.

Don your dome piece

Everyone needs a sturdy hat with a fish on it. We don’t make the rules, we just enforce ‘em.

See you by the woodpile.

