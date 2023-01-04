The Best Humidifiers for Saving Your Sinuses This Winter

It’s “Dry January,” which can have many connotations. Sure, you’re probably thinking that that just means opting to be booze-free, but the onslaught of January’s hyper-cold temps means your cracked, bleeding nostrils are also having a dry January, indeed. While we can’t guarantee you’ll have zero hangovers this month (although we can offer some booze-free drink options), we can lend a hand by offering a remedy to help you breathe easier during this period of dry, frozen tundra, in the form of the best home humidifiers.

For the unacquainted, humidifiers are handy little home gadgets that add moisture in the air through vapor and steam to help alleviate dry sinuses, lips, and skin. In addition to keeping you comfortable and more moisturized, some even say they may help reduce the spread of the flu, because increased humidity levels can deactivate virus particles, causing them to be less infectious. Whichever reason you want to use to justify the investment, we found the best humidifiers to add moisture to your dungeon, lair, or crib (whatever you want to call it).

Levoit LV600S

If you’re seeking out some aromatherapy while also clearing your nasal passageways, this model by Levoit features an aroma box to add your favorite essential oils for true tranquility. Its six-liter tank lasts for up to 50 hours and covers up to 753-square-foot apartments or rooms with the option of warm or cool mist. Are you a plant zaddy? This model also includes a plant mode that has plant care programs, such as scanning recognition, professional encyclopedias, and custom plant management.

AquaOasis Humidifier

We love a bargain banger, especially if it helps us breathe better. Aside from being under $30, this AquaOasis humidifier has multiple mist settings and a nozzle that rotates 360 degrees, is silent, and shuts off automatically. Just because it’s affordable doesn’t mean it lacks in quality. It has a 4.3-star rating on Amazon from over 78,000 reviews. One reviewer even saw a dramatic improvement in their skin issues. “Do you know what THE FREAK’N HELL I DISCOVERED folks??! My psoriasis and eczema improved so dramatically that I came right back here to buy one for my mom who suffers from eczema too!,” one reviewer wrote. “I tell you these humidifiers are the BEAST!”

TruSens Humidifier

Clear your personal domain with TruSens’ humidifier that includes an enhanced water softening filter, which minimizes build up for crystal clear mist. With quiet operation, and a SensorPod that controls and balances moisture in the air, this model lets you expect up to 50 hours of crisp air during the dry winter months.

Pure Enrichment MistAire Humidifier

The MistAire is the star of the show for small rooms up to 250 square feet. With high and low speed settings, a 360-degree mist nozzle, 25-hour run time per tank, and auto-shutoff, it’s a popular gem for under $40. How popular, you ask? Well, we’re not kidding, king: It has a 4.4-star rating on Amazon from over 106,000 reviews. “Worth every penny!!!,” wrote one reviewer. “Must buy, especially for those who have dry scalps!” Don’t mind us, we’re kissing dandruff goodbye in 2023.

Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool Formaldehyde PH04

This Dyson triple threat purifies, humidifies, and destroys formaldehyde (killer rhyme not intended) with the impeccable technology we’ve come to expect from the brand. Its Air Multiplier function mixes and circulates purified, humidified air automatically while adjusting airflow for the most comfortable humidity level. Expect up to 36 hours of humidification per tank, all while controlling and monitoring air quality through the MyDyson app.

Who said “Dry January” had to be so…well, dry?

