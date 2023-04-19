The Best Sports Hydration Powders (to Go the Extra Mile)

We’re here today to tell you that it’s time to graduate from Gatorade. The sports drink will always have a shrine embedded into our brains from back when we used to play Little League, but when it comes to recharging after a massive sweat session, there’s no need to reach for something packed with added sugars or funky food dyes.

That said, even we can admit that sometimes water just doesn’t cut it, either. In addition to our need for post-workout electrolytes (that sodium and potassium just hits, you know?), we definitely don’t mind a little flavor, too, after running six miles or hiking up a big, bad mountain. The modern day hydration supplement is kind of like an amped-up alternate version of Gatorade, pumping up plain ol’ water with nutrients, electrolytes, and, of course, flavor via a powder or tablet you simply stir into a glass or your workout water bottle.

Before you scoop up a six-pack of blue Gatorade at your bodega on the way to bang out a few reps, consider that today’s hydration supplements have less sugar, more scientifically vetted ingredients, and better portability than those neon-green sports drinks of years past. We found six of our favorite hydration supplements (that taste good!) for athletes and gym-goers.

Nuun Daily Hydration

Nuun is an awesome budget pick that comes in tablet form and comes in a variety of familiar fruit flavors (think “Strawberry Lemonade,” “Fruit Punch” and “Tropical”), all while hydrating your human sanctuary (body). It features five essential electrolytes such as sodium and potassium, with barely any added sugar. There are a lot of different tablet variations depending on your hydration needs, including versions made for sports, immunity, rest, endurance, energy, and recovery, and even versions with added caffeine for morning workouts (or hangovers).

Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier

This hydrator is just what it sounds like, but sans the needles (thank god). Liquid I.V. is powered by Cellular Transport Technology, which is the brand’s hydrating system designed to enhance rapid absorption of water and other key ingredients into your body. Besides essential electrolytes, other ingredients include mined salt, four B vitamins, vitamin C, and stevia leaf extract for satisfying sweetness. Liquid I.V. also claims one stick contains three times the electrolytes compared to traditional sports drinks—impressive.

Hydrant Hydrate

“Refresh and invigorate your mind and body” is Hydrant’s product description, and that notion is ever so inviting. For optimal performance, it has no added sugar (and contains real fruit juice powder for flavor) and is formulated with sodium, magnesium, potassium, and zinc, all of which have proven pre- and post-workout benefits. It has a 4.8-star average rating and over 5,000 reviews on its website to prove its worth.

Key Nutrients Electrolyte Recovery Plus

This electrolyte powder by Key Nutrients has an impressive 4.9-star average rating and over 2,000 reviews on its website. Its sugar-free, carb-free, calorie-free formula makes it an excellent option if you’re on a low-carb diet (tragic) or for anyone who just took part in a hardcore sweat session. It’s formulated with an electrolyte blend including all the greatest hits: sodium, potassium, magnesium, phosphorus, chloride, and calcium. It’s also good for… hangovers.

Gainful Personalized Hydration

Everyone’s body is different, and Gainful knows it. The brand stands out by shaping your hydration regimen through a personalized quiz which identifies what your specific needs are. Whatever your results, each creation is formulated with four crucial electrolytes, with the option of adding 150 milligrams of caffeine and L-theanine for a jitter-free energy boost (although this formula does contain cane sugar). Each package contains 21 single-serve packets.

Cure Hydration Electrolyte Mix

This mix by Cure Hydration has no added sugar, artificial sweeteners, or sugar alcohols. Instead, a hydrating mix of coconut water, pink Himalayan salt, organic stevia, sodium citrate, and lemon juice powder does the trick. It has a 4.9-star average rating and over 1,600 reviews on its website, many of which emphasize how awesome the lemonade flavor tastes (and how convenient it is to tote around packets on the go).

Chug, chug!

