We Are in the Golden Age of ‘Indoor Shoes’—These Are the Best Ones for Your Cold Feet

At some point this season, socks stopped cutting it. Indoor shoes stepped in like tiny padded therapists, here to support you through every anxious phone call and every accidental two-hour cleaning spiral. They’re warm, they’re soft, and they’re secretly judging your decision to walk barefoot on cold tile. But, honestly…what are you doing?

Here are some extremely comfortable, deeply unserious, and surprisingly chic indoor shoes for every kind of homebody. Real pants may be negotiable, but indoor footwear definitely isn’t.

Ina Cream Shearling Slippers

The Ina Cream Shearling Slippers look like something a rich aunt wears to make coffee in her glass-box kitchen, but they cost under thirty-five bucks. They’re fluffy, neutral, and instantly make your old sweatpants look intentional. Slip these on and suddenly your “I stayed in all weekend” story feels more like “I was recharging in my sanctuary.”

Comfort Suede Birkenstock-Style Clogs

The Comfort Suede Birkenstock-Style Clogs are for people who fully embrace the “indoor professor” aesthetic. Soft suede, that familiar clog shape, and a buckle that says you might start lecturing about your sourdough starter at any moment. They’re basically Boston clogs’ indie cousin, the one who lives in a well-insulated cabin and owns seven different types of tea.

The North Face Nuptse Mules

If your feet could book a winter cabin, they would choose the North Face Nuptse Mules. They have the same puffy, insulated energy as a Nuptse jacket, just squished into slipper form. Wear them while working from home, then keep them on when you take the trash out, because they scream “I camp” even if you just camp in front of Netflix.

Handcrafted Shearling Lined Leather Slippers

The Handcrafted Shearling Lined Leather Slippers are for the person who burns “forest” candles and calls their apartment a “space.” They’re made of real leather with plush shearling inside, so they feel less like slippers and more like a long-term relationship for your feet. These are the indoor shoes you buy when you’re done pretending you can live with cold floors.

Gap Sherpa Slide Slippers

The Gap Sherpa Slide Slippers are the underdog of the indoor shoe world. They are simple, cozy, and cheap in the best way, like comfort food for your ankles. Throw them on with thick socks and suddenly walking to the mailbox in January becomes a glamorous winter moment instead of a sprint of regret.

Bombas Women’s Gripper Slipper

The Bombas Women’s Gripper Slipper is what happens when socks and slippers hook up and produce something extremely functional. You get plush cushioning plus those little grippy dots, so you can power walk across hardwood like you’re in a montage without wiping out. These are perfect for people who hate “real shoes” at home but still want arch support and warmth.

Xero Shoes Pagosa Fireside Slippers

The Xero Shoes Pagosa Fireside Slippers are for foot-health enthusiasts who still want to feel cozy. They have a wider, foot-shaped design and a flexible sole, which means your toes actually get to spread out instead of suffering. Think of them as the minimalist’s house shoe that still looks cute enough when your friends drop by unannounced.

L.L. Bean Cozy Slipper Booties

The L.L. Bean Cozy Slipper Booties are basically puffer coats for your ankles. They come up higher, hug your feet, and give big “reading a mystery novel by the window while the world freezes outside” energy. Perfect if your place runs cold or you live in a house where someone keeps touching the thermostat like a supervillain.

Aerie Fuzzy Criss Cross Slippers

The Aerie Fuzzy Criss Cross Slippers look like they stepped out of a self-care Pinterest board. Fuzzy straps, open toe, and just the right amount of “I lit a candle and did a face mask instead of answering emails.” They work year-round, but in winter, they shine with a thick pair of socks and a firm commitment to staying in.

You’ve officially entered the era of elite indoor footwear. Your feet can be cozy, cushioned, and slightly feral, exactly as nature intended.