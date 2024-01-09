The Best Insulated Water Bottles (for Ice-Cold Water All Day)

The other day my boyfriend told me he has a collection of Stanley water bottles buried somewhere in his parent’s garage. I was astonished he would just let them rot under decade-old junk while die-hard fans are causing chaos over a Starbucks edition. It’s 2024, babe, which means it’s time to retire the practice of buying cases of Dasani water from Costco.

As for those Stanley Quenchers, I’m unsure of why everyone is all of a sudden in love with them. Is it an eco-friendly status symbol? Do they give off the ultimate urban gorpcore vibes? Do they somehow fulfill the desire to stay hydrated better than literally any other water bottle? Are they unique in their ability to keep beverages at a certain temperature? (One TikToker would say yes.) Perhaps it’s all of the above.

I will admit I fell victim to the trend, but I’m not mad. Keeping an insulated water bottle handy sure beats filling your recycling bin with plastic, hitting the public water fountain, or spending $4 at the bodega every day. So whether you’re worried about the environment, saving your hard-earned coins, or just about jumping on the latest social media trend, here are the insulated water bottles that deserve a spot in your cabinet. Stay thirsty, my friends.

Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState

Stanley water bottles have become a national craze thanks to TikTok, but they do live up to the influencer hype. Our writer was amazed at how hers held up on a scorching summer’s day: “I happened to be bringing a ton of stuff in the house from my car and left it sitting in my cup holder overnight—on a very hot 80-degree day. When I returned the next morning, I dared myself to take a sip. Expecting warm, leftover melted ice sludge, I was astonished to receive instead an icy blast of H2O, still cold from the previous afternoon.” On her recommendation, I took the plunge and copped one myself. Besides being a TikTok star, this Stanley is double-walled, leak-resistant, dishwasher-safe, and holds an impressive 4.7-star rating from over 38,000 reviews on Amazon. As for me, I haven’t been disappointed yet.

Hydro Flask Standard Water Bottles

Every gorpcore lord, outdoorsy or just with a closet full of Carhartt, certainly owns a leakproof Hydro Flask. The brand’s popular water bottles are durable, sleek, and mainstream enough to be sold at Whole Foods (no shade). I bought my boyfriend a black one for Christmas and now he loves bringing hot tea with him everywhere. The standard Hydro Flask features TempShield double-wall vacuum insulation to keep drinks cold for up to 24 hours and hot for up to 13 hours. Its rating is nearly perfect, too, with a 4.8-star average and more than 30,000 reviews on Amazon. The brand is also currently holding a sale with water bottles up to 40% off.

S’well Water Bottles

These water bottles by S’well are simply cuter than their competitors. Their design is minimalist chic, and they come in pastel hues such as “moss,” “hyacinth,” and “sunrise.” While the S’well may be kawaii, that doesn’t mean it’s any less of a workhorse. It has triple-layered insulation that keeps beverages hot or cold all day (depending on the volume) and has a condensation-free exterior.

HAY George Sowden Water Bottles

Design freaks, rejoice. The MoMA Design Store is selling a limited-edition water bottle that doubles as an elegant sculpture. Have it sit pretty on a shelf when you’re not busy keeping drinks hot for 12 hours or cold for a whole day within its confines. This beautiful baby was designed by George Sowden, a founding member of the Memphis Design Group, in collaboration with Danish furniture and home goods brand HAY, in case you also want to use it as a conversation piece.

Owala FreeSip Insulated Water Bottle

If you’re seeking out an adult sippy cup, look no further. This one by Owala has a FreeSip spout for easy hydration, whether it be at the office or on the trail. A protective push-to-open lid keeps everything in place, while the double-wall insulation keeps drinks cold for up to 24 hours. It’s important to note this bottle is not meant for hot liquids, though, so just use it for your water, iced tea, gin and tonic, or hangover recovery drink.

