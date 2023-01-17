The Best Japanese Kit Kat Flavors, Ranked By Flavor

If you’re reading VICE, you’re obviously très worldly and well-traveled, which means you’ve probably experienced a classic Kit Kat at some point in your life. Today, though, we wanted to throw you a wild card and expand your chocolaty horizons. (Change is good, people.) Kit Kats in the states, while unquestionably delicious, come in your typical run-of-the-mill flavors: milk, dark, and white chocolate, with the occasional limited-edition flavor thrown into the mix. But in Japan, they’re on a whole other level—which isn’t surprising, since Japan is ground zero for innovation when it comes to the snack game.

It’s easier than ever to purchase Asian groceries and snacks online, so we took the torch, scoured the interwebs, and ranked the most tasty, mysterious, and interesting Japanese Kit Kat flavors we could find. (For the record: All of the Japanese Kit Kat flavors slap, but these are the best of the best.) So draw a bath, put a record on, take a break, and order some candy—you’ve earned it.

Good Japanese Kit Kat Flavors

Pudding

So, actual pudding doesn’t always excite us, but this flavor serves as a nostalgic reminder that Snack Packs exist, and are very much deserving of a spot in your fridge. Caramel cream is kneaded in between the wafers of the Pudding Kit Kat and smothered in a tasty white chocolate and custard pudding shell.

Banana Caramel

With banana and caramel powder nestled in between delectable wafers and banana caramel white chocolate in the center, there are few things more pleasurable than the chomping into the sweet dark chocolate shell of the Banana Caramel Kit Kat.

Melon

While crunchy chocolate and melon might not seem analogous, we’re happy to slap down a few of our hard-earned smackeroonies to try a cookie confection flavored like the notoriously incredible melons of Japan. (Shoutout to the Yubari King melon, which often sells for $50 to $100 each.) With melon puree blended into the powder center, it sure beats the limp, lifeless melon that’s been sitting out for hours at the breakfast buffet.

Rich Matcha Green Tea

The OG, matcha. Not all taste buds appreciate the earthy taste of the esteemed but humble matcha Kit Kat, but if you’re a matcha drinker, you’re probably going to love these bad bois. You get an actual taste of Japan with green tea powder from Uji, Kyoto blended directly into the powder center.

Great Japanese Kit Kat Flavors

Strawberry Milk

The epitome of our childhoods was strawberry Nesquik, and we found the closest thing to that in candy form. These Strawberry Milk Kit Kats are made with strawberry and condensed milk powder, all while being wrapped in strawberry white chocolate. With a 4.3-star average rating, we want to take a bite out of our childhood, Japanese style.

Milk Tea

Wild for boba? You’ll love the milk tea flavor of Kit Kat, which deserves a highly ranked spot due to its beloved black tea and sweet milk taste. These have a tea powder center and are smothered in a milk-tea-flavored chocolate shell. They’re also limited-edition, so let’s have a tea party soon, shall we?

Peach

This is an exciting one. The white chocolate-based candy is sweet and sour, just like Grammy’s pie basking in the hot sun on the windowsill. (We wish.) With a peach juice treat in the powder center, it’s definitely worth trying if you’re seeking to elevate your candy game.

God-Tier Japanese Kit Kat Flavors

Cheesecake

This is like white chocolate on steroids. The limited-edition flavor has a subtle tang that mirrors the scrumptious dessert that is a certified delicacy in both Brooklyn and the Basque region. The main complaint reviewers have is they can’t just have one—we feel their pain.

Coffee Break

We’re big coffee people over here. Pour over, espresso, coffee ice cream, Kahlúa—we want it all. So, it’s only natural to add these Coffee Break Kit Kats to our roster. Described as having a “mild gold blend aftertaste with reduced acidity” wrapped in moderately sweet chocolate (fancy), we can’t get enough of these. BRB, going on a coffee break.

The Best Japanese Kit Kat Flavor

Choco Orange

This combination is trustworthy and delicious. We think of the classic Terry’s Chocolate Orange that makes our taste buds dance every holiday season. “Just the right amount of tart acidity to contrast beautifully with the sweet chocolate,” one reviewer said. It’s a safe and tasty bet when it comes to venturing into Japanese Kit Kat territory.

We’re booking our flights to Japan now, and putting 7/11 on the itinerary.

